Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android Q-in-Law Audiobook download | Q-in-Law Audiobook...
Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android When two powerful rival families of the spacefar...
Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android Written By: Peter David. Narrated By: John de La...
Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android Download Full Version Q-in-Law Audio OR Download...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in-Law Audiobook online for Android

3 views

Published on

Q-in-Law Audiobook download | Q-in-Law Audiobook free | Q-in-Law Audiobook online | Q-in-Law Audiobook for Android

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in-Law Audiobook online for Android

  1. 1. Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android Q-in-Law Audiobook download | Q-in-Law Audiobook free | Q-in-Law Audiobook online | Q-in-Law Audiobook for Android LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android When two powerful rival families of the spacefaring merchant race called the Tizarin are to be joined through marriage, theU.S.S. Enterprise​ is chosen as the site for the wedding. Though Captain Picard is pleased by the happy duty, his pleasure is cut short by the arrival of the Federation delegate from Betazed: Lwaxana Troi -- the mother of ship's counsellor, Deanna Troi. ​ Despite Lwaxana Troi's romantic overtures toward the captain, the celebration seems to go smoothly until the situation is further complicated by the arrival of the notorious and all powerful being called Q -- who has come to examine and challenge the human concept of love. Suddenly, the festivities are in turmoil, the powerful Tizarin families are on the verge of war, and Lwaxana Troi is determined to teach Q a lesson in love that he will never forget...
  3. 3. Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android Written By: Peter David. Narrated By: John de Lancie, Majel Barrett Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio Date: April 1992 Duration: 1 hours 30 minutes
  4. 4. Q-in-Law Audiobook download free | Q-in- Law Audiobook online for Android Download Full Version Q-in-Law Audio OR Download Now

×