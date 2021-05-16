Successfully reported this slideshow.
Métodos de Enseñanza UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE ENCARNACIÓN Mag. Rocio Palacios
Contenido: LOS MÉTODOS DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE 1. ¿Qué es un método de enseñanza? 2. Principios Didácticos 3. Métodos en ...
Métodos y Técnicas de Enseñanza
La Metodología de la Enseñanza Conjunto de procedimientos didácticos Con el objetivo de llevar a buen término la acción di...
Método de enseñanza o método didáctico es la forma de ordenar la actividad docente para conseguir los objetivos que se han...
No existe un método único, sino que se pueden distinguir un conjunto de formas de actuar que dependerá de una combinación ...
Principios Didácticos Los métodos y técnicas de enseñanza, sean cuales fueren y las teorías en que se inspiren, deberían s...
1) Principios de proximidad • Tiende a hacer que la enseñanza parta de lo más cercano posible en la vida del educando, sea...
2) Principio de dirección • Tiende a señalar claramente lo que se desea, a fin de que alumnos y profesores tengan concienc...
3) Principio de marcha propia y continua • Procura respetar las diferencias individuales, no exigiendo la misma realizació...
4) Principio de ordenamiento • Prevé la secuencia en que deben desarrollarse las tareas escolares, así como el orden de la...
5) Principio de adecuación • Prevé la adaptación de las nociones, tareas y objetivos de enseñanza a las posibilidades y ne...
6) Principios de eficiencia • Procura hacer que el educando despliegue el mínimo de esfuerzos para alcanzar el máximo rend...
7) Principio de realidad psicológica • Previene que no se debe perder de vista la edad evolutiva de los alumnos, así como ...
8) Principio de dificultad • Recomienda colocar al educando en situaciones problemáticas y cuya solución exija esfuerzo. C...
9) Principio de participación • Prevé que se lleve al educando a asumir, en las tareas escolares, una actitud activa, diná...
10) Principio de espontaneidad • Considera que todo procedimiento de enseñanza debe prever la posibilidad de favorecer la ...
11) Principio de transferencia • Recomienda que todos los procedimientos de enseñanza tengan en vista la aplicación de lo ...
12) Principio de evaluación • Aconseja que el docente se ocupe constantemente de la evaluación del trabajo de sus alumnos,...
13) Principio de reflexión • Enfatiza la preocupación fundamental de la enseñanza, que debe ser la de llevar al alumno a r...
14) Principio de responsabilidad • Este es el principio culminante de los principios didácticos: encaminar todo el proceso...
Proximidad Dirección De marcha propia Ordenamiento Adecuación Eficiencia Realidad Psicológica Dificultad Participación Esp...
Método quiere decir camino para llegar a un fin Conjuntos de momentos y técnicas lógicamente coordinados Incluyendo en él,...
Método de Investigación Descubrir nuevas verdades Esclarecer hechos desconocidos Pueden ser: Científico, Filosófico o Reli...
El Método de transmisión denominado también Método de Enseñanza se clasifica en:
Métodos Métodos en cuanto a la forma de razonamiento Métodos en cuanto a la coordinación de la materia Métodos en cuanto a...
Clasificación general de los métodos de enseñanza Son aspectos que realzan las posiciones del profesor, del alumno, de la ...
Métodos en cuanto a la forma de razonamiento • 1) Método deductivo: Cuando el asunto estudiado procede de lo general a lo ...
Métodos en cuanto a la coordinación de la materia • 1) Método lógico: Cuando los datos o los hechos son presentados en ord...
Métodos en cuanto a la concretización de la enseñanza • 1) Método simbólico o verbalístico: Cuando todos los trabajos de l...
Métodos en cuanto a la sistematización de la materia • 1) Métodos de sistematización:  Rígida: Cuando el esquema de clase...
Métodos en cuanto a las actividades de los alumnos • 1) Método pasivo: Se acentúa la actividad del profesor, permaneciendo...
Métodos en cuanto a la globalización de los conocimientos • 1) Método de globalización: Cuando, a través de un centro de i...
Métodos en cuanto a la relación entre el profesor y el alumno • 1) Método individual: Es el destinado a la educación de un...
Métodos en cuanto al trabajo del alumno • 1) Método de trabajo individual: Cuando, procurando conciliar principalmente las...
Métodos en cuanto a la aceptación de lo enseñado • 1) Método dogmático: Cuando el alumno observa sin discusión aquello que...
Métodos en cuanto al abordaje del tema de estudio • 1) Método analítico: Implica el análisis, esto es, la separación de un...
A trabajar… manos a la obra
Education
39 views
May. 16, 2021

  3. 3. Métodos y Técnicas de Enseñanza
  4. 4. La Metodología de la Enseñanza Conjunto de procedimientos didácticos Con el objetivo de llevar a buen término la acción didáctica Expresados por sus Métodos y Técnicas de enseñanza Con un mínimo de esfuerzo y el máximo de rendimiento
  5. 5. Método de enseñanza o método didáctico es la forma de ordenar la actividad docente para conseguir los objetivos que se han definido ¿Qué es el Método?
  6. 6. No existe un método único, sino que se pueden distinguir un conjunto de formas de actuar que dependerá de una combinación de factores: Tema, Contenidos Objetivos Previos Características del estudiantes Características de la materia a enseñar Condiciones físicas y materiales
  7. 7. Principios Didácticos Los métodos y técnicas de enseñanza, sean cuales fueren y las teorías en que se inspiren, deberían sujetarse a algunos principios que son su base común, teniendo en cuenta la madurez pedagógica alcanzada hasta hoy. Estas normas generales, a las que todos los métodos y técnicas deben responder, reciben el nombre de principios didácticos.
  8. 8. 1) Principios de proximidad • Tiende a hacer que la enseñanza parta de lo más cercano posible en la vida del educando, sea de la perspectiva que fuere. Puede presentar tres aspectos, que son:  Partir de lo cercano a lo lejano  Partir de lo correcto hacia lo abstracto  Partir de lo conocido hacia lo desconocido
  9. 9. 2) Principio de dirección • Tiende a señalar claramente lo que se desea, a fin de que alumnos y profesores tengan conciencia de la dirección de sus esfuerzos. Este principio puede traducirse en las siguientes palabras: tornar claros y precisos los objetivos a alcanzar.
  10. 10. 3) Principio de marcha propia y continua • Procura respetar las diferencias individuales, no exigiendo la misma realización de todos los educandos. Un proceso de enseñanza que estimulase la tendencia a la perfección, sin exigir perfección.
  11. 11. 4) Principio de ordenamiento • Prevé la secuencia en que deben desarrollarse las tareas escolares, así como el orden de las partes de un todo de la materia para que ellas sean más fácilmente comprendidas asimiladas por los alumnos.
  12. 12. 5) Principio de adecuación • Prevé la adaptación de las nociones, tareas y objetivos de enseñanza a las posibilidades y necesidades del educando y de la sociedad.
  13. 13. 6) Principios de eficiencia • Procura hacer que el educando despliegue el mínimo de esfuerzos para alcanzar el máximo rendimiento posible en los estudios.
  14. 14. 7) Principio de realidad psicológica • Previene que no se debe perder de vista la edad evolutiva de los alumnos, así como tampoco sus diferencias individuales para que, sean cuales fueren los caminos dictáticos seguidos, se respete la realidad de cada educando, con el fin de prestarle, en todo lo que se pueda, atención individual.
  15. 15. 8) Principio de dificultad • Recomienda colocar al educando en situaciones problemáticas y cuya solución exija esfuerzo. Con este principio, es preciso tener el cuidado de no colocar al educando ante situaciones de las que no tenga posibilidad de salir bien.
  16. 16. 9) Principio de participación • Prevé que se lleve al educando a asumir, en las tareas escolares, una actitud activa, dinámica y no pasiva.
  17. 17. 10) Principio de espontaneidad • Considera que todo procedimiento de enseñanza debe prever la posibilidad de favorecer la libre manifestación del educando, con el fin de propiciar su creatividad.
  18. 18. 11) Principio de transferencia • Recomienda que todos los procedimientos de enseñanza tengan en vista la aplicación de lo aprendido en nuevas situaciones, diferentes de las escolares, teniendo a aplicarlo en otras áreas del conocimiento y la actuación del educando.
  19. 19. 12) Principio de evaluación • Aconseja que el docente se ocupe constantemente de la evaluación del trabajo de sus alumnos, en sentido de evaluación continua, pues esta forma de actuar alertará al profesor en cuanto a la necesidad de reajustes parciales o generales en el proceso de enseñanza y a la de socorrer a los educandos en dificultades.
  20. 20. 13) Principio de reflexión • Enfatiza la preocupación fundamental de la enseñanza, que debe ser la de llevar al alumno a reflexionar, es decir, a comprender que el raciocinio no es una simple posibilidad del comportamiento humano, sino una realidad efectiva que acompaña al hombre en todos sus pasos.
  21. 21. 14) Principio de responsabilidad • Este es el principio culminante de los principios didácticos: encaminar todo el proceso de enseñanza de modo que el educando madure en cuanto a comportamiento responsable. Vivir creativa y reflexivamente, pero vivir con responsabilidad.
  22. 22. Proximidad Dirección De marcha propia Ordenamiento Adecuación Eficiencia Realidad Psicológica Dificultad Participación Espontaneidad Transferencia Evaluación Reflexión Responsabilidad PRINCIPIOS DIDÁCTICOS
  23. 23. Método quiere decir camino para llegar a un fin Conjuntos de momentos y técnicas lógicamente coordinados Incluyendo en él, desde la presentación y elaboración de la materia, hasta la verificación y rectificación si lo hubiere Técnica indica como recorrer el camino Es el recurso didáctico al cual se acude para concretar un momento de la lección Es cómo hacer… que la lección constituya un aprendizaje
  24. 24. Método de Investigación Descubrir nuevas verdades Esclarecer hechos desconocidos Pueden ser: Científico, Filosófico o Religioso Método de Organización Trabaja sobre hechos conocidos (Principios y Fines) Procura Ordenar y Disciplinar esfuerzos Con el fin de una mejor realización de la tarea Método de Transmisión Transmiten conocimientos, actitudes o ideales Conducir a objetivos ya conocidos por quién transmite y desconocidos por quien los recibe Métodos según su Naturaleza:
  25. 25. El Método de transmisión denominado también Método de Enseñanza se clasifica en:
  26. 26. Métodos Métodos en cuanto a la forma de razonamiento Métodos en cuanto a la coordinación de la materia Métodos en cuanto a la concretización de la enseñanza Métodos en cuanto a la sistematización de la materia Métodos en cuanto a las actividades de los estudiantes Métodos en cuanto a la globalización de los conocimientos Métodos en cuanto a la relación entre maestro y estudiante
  27. 27. Clasificación general de los métodos de enseñanza Son aspectos que realzan las posiciones del profesor, del alumno, de la disciplina y de la organización escolar en el proceso educativo.
  28. 28. Métodos en cuanto a la forma de razonamiento • 1) Método deductivo: Cuando el asunto estudiado procede de lo general a lo particular, el método es deductivo. El profesor presenta información de la cuál se extraen conclusiones o se examinan casos particulares. • 2) Método inductivo: Cuando el asunto estudiado se presenta por medio de casos particulares, sugiriéndose que se descubra el principio general que los rige. • 3) Método analógico o comparativo: Cuando los datos particulares que se presentan permiten establecer comparaciones que llevan a una conclusión por semejanza.
  29. 29. Métodos en cuanto a la coordinación de la materia • 1) Método lógico: Cuando los datos o los hechos son presentados en orden de antecedente y consecuente, obedeciendo una estructuración de hechos que va desde lo menos a los más complejo o desde el origen hasta la actualidad, pero la principal ordenación es de causa y efecto. • 2) Método psicológico: Cuando la presentación de los elementos no sigue tanto un orden lógico como un orden más cercano a los intereses, necesidades y experiencias del educando.
  30. 30. Métodos en cuanto a la concretización de la enseñanza • 1) Método simbólico o verbalístico: Cuando todos los trabajos de la clase son ejecutados a través de la palabra. • 2) Método intuitivo: Cuando la clase se lleva a cabo con el constante auxilio de observaciones o concretizaciones, teniendo a la vista las cosas tratadas o sustitutos inmediatos.
  31. 31. Métodos en cuanto a la sistematización de la materia • 1) Métodos de sistematización:  Rígida: Cuando el esquema de clase no permite flexibilidad alguna a través de sus ítems lógicamente ensamblados.  Semirrígida: Cuando el esquema de la lección permite cierta flexibilidad para una mejor adaptación de las condiciones reales de la clase. • 2) Método ocasional: Aprovecha la motivación del momento, como así también los acontecimientos importantes del medio; las sugestiones de los alumnos y las ocurrencias del momento presente son las que orientan los temas de la clase.
  32. 32. Métodos en cuanto a las actividades de los alumnos • 1) Método pasivo: Se acentúa la actividad del profesor, permaneciendo los alumnos en actitud pasiva y recibiendo los conocimientos suministrados. • 2) Método activo: Cuando se tiene en cuenta el desarrollo de la clase contando con la participación del alumno, convirtiéndose el profesor en un orientador, un guía y no en un transmisor de saber.
  33. 33. Métodos en cuanto a la globalización de los conocimientos • 1) Método de globalización: Cuando, a través de un centro de interés, las clases se desarrollan abarcando un grupo de disciplinas ensambladas de acuerdo con las necesidades naturales que surgen en el transcurso de las actividades. • 2) Método no globalizado o de especialización: Cuando las asignaturas son tratadas de modo aislado. • 3) Método de concentración: Cuando se convierte, por un periodo de tiempo, una asignatura en materia principal, funcionando las otras como auxiliares.
  34. 34. Métodos en cuanto a la relación entre el profesor y el alumno • 1) Método individual: Es el destinado a la educación de un solo alumno. Un profesor para cada alumno. • 2) Método individualizado: Permite que cada alumno estudie de acuerdo con sus posibilidades personales y ritmo de trabajo de cada uno. • 3) Método recíproco: Cunado el profesor encamina a sus alumnos para que enseñen a sus condiscípulos. • 4) Método colectivo: Cuando tenemos un profesor para muchos alumnos.
  35. 35. Métodos en cuanto al trabajo del alumno • 1) Método de trabajo individual: Cuando, procurando conciliar principalmente las diferencias individuales, el trabajo escolar es adecuado al alumno por medio de tareas diferenciadas. • 2) Método de trabajo colectivo: Es el que apoya, principalmente, sobre la enseñanza de un grupo. Un plan de estudio es repartido entre los componentes del grupo, contribuyendo cada uno con una parcela de responsabilidad del todo. • 3) Método mixto de trabajo: Cuando planea en su desarrollo actividades socializadas e individuales.
  36. 36. Métodos en cuanto a la aceptación de lo enseñado • 1) Método dogmático: Cuando el alumno observa sin discusión aquello que el profesor enseña. En la suposición de que eso es la verdad, y solamente le cabe absorberla. • 2) Método Heurístico: Consiste en que el profesor incite al alumno a comprender antes que fijar.
  37. 37. Métodos en cuanto al abordaje del tema de estudio • 1) Método analítico: Implica el análisis, esto es, la separación de un todo en sus partes o en sus elementos constitutivos. Los fenómenos de cualquier índole se presentan como una totalidad. • 2) Método sintético: Implica la síntesis, esto es, unión de elementos para formar un todo. Los fenómenos no son estudiados a partir de como se presentan, sino a partir de sus elementos constitutivos.
  38. 38. A trabajar… manos a la obra

