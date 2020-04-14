Rodolfo merino vivanco tarea 1 e learning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PABEL MERINO VIVANCO
  2. 2. Retos en la preparación de docentes. E-Learning.- Es un proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje basado en la utilización de TIC´s, ayudado por competencias y destrezas informáticas en pro de una mejora de la educación. Las competencias del docente en e-Learning Manejo de herramientas web Destreza en la creación de contenidos digitales Aptitud para la generación de videos y conferencias virtuales Competencia comunicacional
  3. 3. Roles y responsabilidades del docente. Roles del docente en e-Learning • Ser un facilitador de la educación transformándose en tutor • Responder todas las dudas que se generen en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje a través de e-Learning • Facilitar contenidos claros y específicos de los temas a desarrollar • Preparar actividades, tareas y evaluaciones claras sin ambigüedades muy especificas para que el alumno entienda de la mejor manera el trabajo a realizar
  4. 4. Habilidades del profesor virtual. • Buena comunicación tanto escrita como verbal • Buen manejo de las herramientas tecnológicas • Tener habilidad para la generación de video tutoriales • Predisposición para realizar video conferencias
  5. 5. Conclusiones: El docente que trabaje en e-Learning debe poseer: 1. Dominio en el manejo de herramientas web de enseñanza 2. Experticia en la generación de contenidos digitales con calidad y entendibles 3. Formación en la producción de videos y contenidos audiovisuales 4. Destrezas comunicacionales 5. La educación a través de e-Learning demanda de docentes calificados y el uso de plataformas bien diseñadas para este fin.

