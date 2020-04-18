Identificacion de aminoacidos y proteinas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD” Curso: Química Orgánica lll Profesor: Mg. Q.F. Elisa R. Dionicio Escalante Tema: ...
PRUEBAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN DE AMINOÁCIDOS Y PROTEINAS I. MARCO TEORICO AMINOÁCIDOS - Los aminoácidos son compuestos orgánic...
 Todos los elementos que lo componen el enlace se encuentran ubicados en el mismo plano.  La rotación de la molécula for...
II. OBJETIVOS  Realizar la determinación cualitativa de aminoácidos.  Realizar la identificación para determinar aminoác...
VI. REACTIVOS  Ninhidrina 0.3% etanólico  Ácido nítrico concentrado  Hidróxido de sodio 10%  Hidróxido de sodio 20%  ...
3. Prueba de Millon (Identifica restos fenólicos) A 2 mL de solución muestra (aminoácidos, tirosina, albúmina, otras muest...
- En la prueba de Millon la presencia de cantidades relativamente altas de mercurio conduce a la formación de Nitrato de m...
XI. BIBLIOGRAFIA  Carey Francis A. química orgánica. capítulo 27 aminoácidos, péptidos y proteínas. 3ª edición.  Martíne...
ANEXOS Experiencia 1: Prueba de la Ninhidrina Experiencia 2: Prueba de la Xantoproteica Experiencia 3: Prueba de Millon
Experiencia 4: Identificación de péptidos y proteínas muestra albumina (Izq.: resultado negativo der.: positivo) CUESTIONA...
Reacción de Millón : El anillo fenólico tiene un comportamiento característico frente a las sales de Mercurio a pH ácido, ...
3. Mencione que pruebas más se pueden utilizar para identificar aminoácidos.  Prueba de ninhidrina  Prueba de millon  P...
- Según su estructura tridimensional, las holoproteínas se subdividen en proteínas globulares (redondeadas, con un alto gr...
b) HETEROPROTEÍNAS, PROTEÍNAS COMPLEJAS O CONJUGADAS: Además de las cadenas poli peptídicas, están compuestas también por ...
7. Mencione que pruebas más se pueden utilizar para identificar proteínas.  RXN: NIHIDRINA  RXN: MILTON  RXN: XANTOPROT...
  1. 1. “AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD” Curso: Química Orgánica lll Profesor: Mg. Q.F. Elisa R. Dionicio Escalante Tema: Tarea virtual- PROTEINAS Ciclo: V – N1 Integrantes:  Avellaneda Alarcón,Royser  Cabrera Ochoa,Victoria  ChoqueQuispe,VíctorManuel  Fernandez Fernandez,Cristian  Guillen Zambrano,Nicoll  Leiva Gutiérrez,Jesenia  Medina Melendes,Laura  MendozaFlores,Leysi  MeraPuelles,Yoselyn  Miranda Milla Olga  Sales Morales,Rolando  Ubaqui Baldeon,Yudy  Ucharima Accho,Deysi  Velásquez Rodríguez,Nataly  Ríos Ordoñez,Alcides 2020
  2. 2. PRUEBAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN DE AMINOÁCIDOS Y PROTEINAS I. MARCO TEORICO AMINOÁCIDOS - Los aminoácidos son compuestos orgánicos que contienen, al menos, un grupo amino y un grupo carboxilo. - En aminoácidos de origen natural, el grupo amino ocupa siempre la posición adyacente (α) al grupo carboxilo. - Las estructuras de los aminoácidos difieren solamente en la naturaleza de las cadenas laterales. - Nótese que 19 de los 20 α-aminoácidos naturales son aminas primarias, en tanto que prolina es una amina secundaria, donde el átomo de nitrógeno y el átomo de carbono β son parte de un anillo de pirrolidina. - Con la sola excepción de glicina, los átomos de carbono α de los aminoácidos son centros quirales o estereogénicos; por lo tanto, son posibles dos formas enantioméricas o estereogénicas diferentes. - Las α-aminoácido naturales pueden clasificarse como neutros, ácidos o básicos dependiendo de la naturaleza de sus cadenas laterales. - De ellos, quince tienen cadena lateral neutra, dos (ácidos aspártico y glutámico) tienen un grupo carboxilo y tres (lisina, arginina e histidina) poseen grupos amino en sus cadenas laterales. PROTEÍNAS - Las proteínas son macromoléculas compuestas por unidades de alfa aminoácidos que se unen entre sí mediante enlaces peptídicos y que alcanzan un peso molecular igual o superior a 5000 D. - El enlace peptídico, característico de estos compuestos, resulta de la reacción del grupo carboxilo de un aminoácido con el grupo amino del otro aminoácido, lo cual da lugar a un enlace covalente de tipo carbamida y que tiene algunas características peculiares como:  El enlace C-N tiene cierto carácter de doble enlace, por lo cual le confiere rigidez a la molécula.  El oxígeno y el nitrógeno quedan en posición trans.
  3. 3.  Todos los elementos que lo componen el enlace se encuentran ubicados en el mismo plano.  La rotación de la molécula formada queda restringida a los carbonos alfa. REACTIVO DE BIURET Fundamento  El reactivo de Biuret está compuesto por hidróxido de potasio, sulfato cúprico y tartrato de sodio y de potasio. El hidróxido de sodio se utiliza para alcalinizar el medio, ya que esta condición es indispensable para que se dé la reacción.  Las sustancias que reaccionan con las proteínas es el sulfato cúprico, mientras que el tartrato de sodio tiene como función no permitir la formación de hidróxido de cobre, el cual tiende a precipitar e interfiere en la reacción.  Si en la muestra se encuentran sustancias que posean enlaces peptídicos (polipéptidos o proteínas) la prueba dará positiva.  Una reacción se interpreta como positiva cuando la solución se torna de color violeta. El color se produce por la formación de un complejo entre al menos dos enlaces peptídicos que poseen el grupo CO-NH y los cationes cúpricos.  El complejo violeta se puede formar de dos maneras: una es por la pérdida de protones de los grupos amidas que se unen al metal (despronotación), y la otra por la unión de los electrones de oxígeno y nitrógeno que se encuentren libres y se unen con el cobre.  Esta reacción puede variar en intensidad y en el color dependiendo del tipo de proteína.  La prueba se puede realizar de forma cualitativa o cuantitativa. En la forma cualitativa se reporta como positivo o negativo. Mientras que en la forma cuantitativa se puede medir la concentración por el método espectrofotométrico.  La reacción se lee entre 540-560 nm. La intensidad del color es directamente proporcional a la concentración de enlaces peptídicos de la muestra.
  4. 4. II. OBJETIVOS  Realizar la determinación cualitativa de aminoácidos.  Realizar la identificación para determinar aminoácidos específicos.  Realizar la determinación cualitativa de péptidos y proteínas con el reactivo de Biuret. III. MATERIALES  Matraz Erlenmeyer de 250 mL  Papel filtro  Vasos de precipitado de 100 y 250 mL  Espátulas  Lunas de reloj  Probetas de 50 y 100 mL  Embudo de vidrio  Tubos de ensayo  Pinzas para tubos de ensayo  Capilares de vidrio sin heparina  Micro jeringas  Cuba cromatografía  Baño María  Hielo  Frasco aspersor IV. EQUIPOS  Balanza analítica  Lámpara de luz UV  Mechero Bunsen  Cocinilla eléctrica de plancha V. MUESTRAS  Tirosina  gelatina  Clara de huevo (albumina)
  5. 5. VI. REACTIVOS  Ninhidrina 0.3% etanólico  Ácido nítrico concentrado  Hidróxido de sodio 10%  Hidróxido de sodio 20%  Reactivo de Millon  Sulfato de cobre 1%  Reactivo de biuret  Ácido nítrico 2M  Sulfato de mercurio II 10% VII. PROCEDIMIENTO A. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE AMINOÁCIDOS 1. Prueba de la Ninhidrina (Identifica aminoácidos libres) A 2 mL de solución muestra (aminoácidos, albúmina, otras muestras) contenida en tubos de ensayo, adicionar 2 gotas de la solución de ninhidrina 0.3% etanólico. Calentar unos minutos en baño María. Resultado: formación de color violeta o violeta azulado (identifica grupos amino libre en posición α). Algunos aminoácidos como la prolina, hidroxiprolina y asparragina dan color amarillo. No identifica a la prolina e hidroxiprolina. 2. Prueba de la Xantoproteica (Identifica aminoácidos aromáticos) A 2 mL de solución muestra (aminoácidos, tirosina, albúmina, otras muestras) contenida en tubos de ensayo, adicionar 1 mL de ácido nítrico concentrado. Calentar unos minutos en baño María. Observar. Luego adicione a todos los tubos 1 mL de hidróxido de sodio 20%, observar. Resultado: formación de color amarillo, que luego se intensifica por alcalinización, hasta un color anaranjado. Identifica aminoácidos y proteínas que contienen grupos aromáticos o derivados de benceno).
  6. 6. 3. Prueba de Millon (Identifica restos fenólicos) A 2 mL de solución muestra (aminoácidos, tirosina, albúmina, otras muestras) contenida en tubos de ensayo, adicionar 5 gotas del Reactivo de Millon (0.5 mL de Sulfato de mercurio II y 0.5 mL de ácido nítrico 2M). Calentar unos minutos en baño María. Resultado: formación de color rosa salmón o rojo o precipitado. Identifica la tirosina y proteínas que contienen dichos aminoácidos. B. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PÉPTIDOS Y PROTEÍNAS a. Prueba de Biuret o de Fehling (Identifica enlaces peptídicos) A 2 mL de solución muestra (aminoácidos, albúmina, otras muestras) contenida en tubos de ensayo, adicionar 20 gotas de hidróxido de sodio 10% y una gota de sulfato de cobre 1%. Resultado: formación de color violeta (necesita mínimo 3 unidades de aminoácidos). VIII. RESULTADOS Identificación de aminoácidos Prueba albumina Tirosina Tirosina Prueba de la Ninhidrina Color Violeta azulado Prueba de la Xantoproteica Color amarillo Prueba de Millon Rojo o rojo salmon Identificación de péptidos y proteínas Prueba Albumina Prueba de Biuret o de Fehling Color violeta IX.DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS - En la prueba de la Ninhidrina, nos indica que no hay proteínas, pero sí hay aminoácidos libres, de un pH 4 y 8. - La prueba Xantoproteica podemos considerar como una sustitución electrofílica aromática de los residuos de tirosina de las proteínas por el ácido nítrico dando un compuesto coloreado amarillo a pH ácido.
  7. 7. - En la prueba de Millon la presencia de cantidades relativamente altas de mercurio conduce a la formación de Nitrato de mercurio (I) Hg2(NO3)2 el cual en un medio fuertemente ácido reacciona con el grupo -OH de la tirosina produciendo una coloración roja característica. - En la prueba con el reactivo de Biuret contiene CuSO4 en solución acuosa alcalina (gracias a la presencia de NaOH), la reacción se basa en la formación de un compuesto de color violeta, debido a la formación de un complejo de coordinación entre los iones Cu+2 y los pares de electrones no compartidos del nitrógeno que forma parte de los enlaces peptídicos, esto si la reacción da positiva. Cuando la reacción de biuret da negativa, queda de color azul. X. CONCLUSIONES  Se realizó la identificación para determinar aminoácidos y proteínas.  Se realizó la determinación cualitativa de péptidos y proteínas por la prueba Biuret.
  8. 8. XI. BIBLIOGRAFIA  Carey Francis A. química orgánica. capítulo 27 aminoácidos, péptidos y proteínas. 3ª edición.  Martínez Santillán Mogelio. Manuel de prácticas de laboratorio de bioquímica. practica número 6. proteínas colegio de bachilleres del estado de baja california. enero, 2007.  Fuentes F, Quispe I, García j. estandarización del método de biuret para cuantificar proteínas totales en suero antibotrópico polivalente producido en el centro nacional de productos biológicos del ins. bol – inst nac salud 2012; 18 (11-12). disponible en: repositorio.ins.gob.pe  Laboratorios Winer. proteínas totales. método colorimétrico para la determinación de proteínas totales en suero y plasma. disponible en: wiener-lab.com.ar
  9. 9. ANEXOS Experiencia 1: Prueba de la Ninhidrina Experiencia 2: Prueba de la Xantoproteica Experiencia 3: Prueba de Millon
  10. 10. Experiencia 4: Identificación de péptidos y proteínas muestra albumina (Izq.: resultado negativo der.: positivo) CUESTIONARIO 1. Indique la clasificación de los aminoácidos, coloque 3 ejemplos de cada uno. POR LA CADENA LATERAL  ALIFATICO: valina, leucina, isoleucina  HIDROXILADOS: serina, treonina, tirosina  AZUFRADOS: cisteína, metionina.  ACIDOS: ácido aspártico, ácido glutámico, glutamina.  BASICOS: lisina, arginina, histidina.  AROMATICOS: fenilalanina, triptófano, tirosina.  HETEROCICLICOS: prolina, triptófano, histidina. POR SU REQUERIMIENTO  ESENCIALES: valina, leucina, isoleucina, treonina  NO ESENCIALES: arginina, alanina, prolina, ácido glutámico. POR SU POLARIDAD - POLARES: serina, cisteína, glicina - NO POLARES Y NEUTROS: alanina, valina, leucina. 2. Mencione las reacciones de cada prueba. Reacción con la ninhidrina: El grupo alfa-amino de los aminoácidos forma complejos coloreados con la ninhidrina: violeta azuloso en la mayoría de los aminoácidos cuyo grupo amino es primario, amarillo para la prolina e hidroxiprolina y café para la asparagina que tiene un grupo amido en la cadena lateral. Esta reacción también identifica los grupos alfa-amino libres presentes en péptidos y proteínas.
  11. 11. Reacción de Millón : El anillo fenólico tiene un comportamiento característico frente a las sales de Mercurio a pH ácido, formando complejos color rojo ladrillo con el anillo fenólico de la tirosina y las proteínas que la contienen. Reacción Xantoprotéica: Los anillos aromáticos presentes en algunos aminoácidos reaccionan con ácido nítrico concentrado formando nitro derivados de color amarillo o anaranjado por lo cual esta reacción permite reconocer la presencia de Tirosina, Fenilalanina y Triptófano. COLOR VIOLETA
  12. 12. 3. Mencione que pruebas más se pueden utilizar para identificar aminoácidos.  Prueba de ninhidrina  Prueba de millon  Prueba de xantoproteica  Prueba de biuret  Prueba de sulfato de amonio - Prueba de los grupos azufrados 4. Averiguar el RF de los aminoácidosestudiados. Concepto de Rf: Significa relación de frentes, es una relación de distancias y se expresa como el cociente entre la distancia recorrida por la sustancia y la distancia recorrida por el disolvente hasta el frente del eluyente. 5. Indique la clasificación de las proteínas, coloque 3 ejemplos de cada uno. Aunque en ocasiones se emplea una clasificación basada en las funciones de las proteínas, con frecuencia se recurre a otros criterios, como su composición y complejidad, que permiten dividirlas en dos grandes grupos: a) Holoproteínas o proteínas simples: Están formadas únicamente por cadenas poli peptídicas, ya que en su hidrólisis (descomposición en subunidades) sólo se obtienen aminoácidos. Dicho de otra forma: están formadas exclusivamente por aminoácidos.
  13. 13. - Según su estructura tridimensional, las holoproteínas se subdividen en proteínas globulares (redondeadas, con un alto grado de plegamiento y normalmente solubles) y fibrilares (lineales, con una estructura terciaria menos compleja e insolubles). - Algunas proteínas con estructura globular pueden adquirir estructura fibrilar y hacerse insolubles. - Éste es el caso de la transformación de fibrinógeno en fibrina durante el proceso de la coagulación sanguínea. - Los filamentos de fibrina crean una red donde los glóbulos rojos quedan atrapados y forman el coágulo. Entre las proteínas globulares destacan las siguientes: - Albúminas: Constituyen un grupo de proteínas grandes, que desempeñan funciones de transporte de otras moléculas o de reserva de aminoácidos. Se pueden diferenciar a su vez en lacto albúminas, ovoalbúminas y sero-albúminas, según se localicen en la leche, en la clara de huevo o en el plasma sanguíneo, respectivamente. Son las proteínas más grandes, pudiendo llegar a alcanzar masas moleculares de 1000 000. Como su nombre indica, su forma globular es muy perfecta. Se incluyen en este grupo algunas heteroproteínas, como la hemoglobina. - Histonas: Poseen una masa molecular baja y contienen una gran proporción de aminoácidos básicos. Asociadas al ADN, forman parte de la cromatina y desempeñan un papel muy importante en los procesos de regulación génica. Las proteínas fibrilares realizan generalmente funciones estructurales. Se incluyen en este grupo algunas proteínas muy conocidas: - Queratina: Presente en las células de la epidermis de la piel y en estructuras cutáneas como pelos, plumas, uñas y escamas, es una proteína rica en el aminoácido cisteína. - Colágeno: Su resistencia al estiramiento justifica su presencia en los tejidos conjuntivo, cartilaginoso y óseo. Posee una estructura secundaria característica compuesta por tres cadenas trenzadas. - Miosina: Esta proteína participa activamente en la contracción de los músculos. - Elastina: Cómo su nombre indica, posee una gran elasticidad que le permite recuperar su forma tras la aplicación de una fuerza. Debido a esta propiedad, la elastina se encuentra en órganos sometidos a deformaciones reversibles, como los pulmones, las arterias o la dermis de la piel.
  14. 14. b) HETEROPROTEÍNAS, PROTEÍNAS COMPLEJAS O CONJUGADAS: Además de las cadenas poli peptídicas, están compuestas también por una parte no proteica que se denomina grupo prostético. Según la naturaleza del grupo prostético, las heteroproteínas se clasifican en fosfoproteínas, glucoproteínas, lipoproteínas, cromoproteínas y nucleoproteínas. - Fosfoproteínas: Su grupo prostético es el ácido orto fosfórico. Ejemplos de fosfoproteínas son la vitelina, presente en la yema de huevo, y la caseína, abundante en la leche y proteína principal del queso. - Glucoproteínas: Su grupo prostético está formado por un glúcido. Se encuentran en las membranas celulares, donde desempeñan una función antigénica. Las gammaglobulinas con función de anticuerpos son, así mismo, glucoproteínas. También se incluyen en este grupo el mucus protector de los aparatos respiratorio y digestivo, algunas hormonas y el líquido sinovial presente en las articulaciones. - Lipoproteínas: Su grupo prostético es un lípido. Aparecen en las paredes bacterianas y en el plasma sanguíneo, donde sirven como transportadores de grasas y colesterol. - Cromoproteínas: Tienen como grupo prostético una molécula compleja que posee dobles enlaces conjugados, lo que les confiere color. Hemoglobina, porfirina, hemocianina, citocromo, etc, pertenecen a este grupo. - Nucleoproteínas: Su grupo prostético está formado por ácidos nucleídos. Las nucleoproteínas constituyen la cromatina y los cromosomas. 6. Mencione las reacciones de la prueba de biuret Prueba de Biuret: - El Reactivo de Biuret indica la presencia de proteínas, péptidos cortos y otros compuestos con dos o más enlaces peptídicos en sustancias de composición desconocida. - Está hecho de hidróxido potásico (KOH) y sulfato cúprico (CuSO4). El reactivo cambia a violeta en presencia de proteínas, y vira a rosa cuando se combina con polipéptidos de cadena corta. El hidróxido de potasio no participa en la reacción, pero proporciona el medio alcalino necesario para que tenga lugar.
  15. 15. 7. Mencione que pruebas más se pueden utilizar para identificar proteínas.  RXN: NIHIDRINA  RXN: MILTON  RXN: XANTOPROTERCA  RXN: ACETATO DE PLOMO

