Penis enlargement or male organ enhancement, is a technique aimed to increase the size of a human penis. Some methods aim ...
Penis enlargement is a big concern as well as a highly controversial topic in India. Many experts have been challenging th...
Penis size: What is normal, what is not? The fear that your penis will look too small to satisfy your partner during sex i...
Is penis size related to fertility? Providing you have a penis and sperm that work, you can get someone pregnant. A micro penis can get a woman pregnant.
By our traditional Unani combination of herbs, the blood flow to the penis is corrected and the penile muscular nourishment is enhanced.
About Dr. Rana's Medical Hall Dr. Rana's Medical Hall is a renowned medical care institution which had its official beginn...
Herbal Treatment For Penile Enhancement...
Men is anxiety about penis size has spawned a multi million pound global industry in clinically unproven male enhancement products. While many men worry their penis is too small research shows that most men's penises are normal and they need not be concerned.

Average size lies between 5 inch to 5.5 inch, But don't worry about size because whether you have small penis size or larger penis size it doesn't affect your sexual life. Only a few people suffer from macro penis size which aren't able to perform well in bed. Circumference of the average erect penis is 4.5 inch .

Don't worry if you have a macro penis, Dr Rana's Medical Hall provides Effective Penile enhancement treatment in Kerala, assistance to all sorts of sexual problems, and has successfully treated and cured thousands of patients.

Healthy and effective Scientific Herbal, Unani and Ayurvedic medicine with no side effects. Treatment for Penile Enhancement, Male Infertility, Erectile Dysfunction & Premature Ejaculation etc...
We also provide Online tele/video Consultation for all Sexual problems.

  2. 2. Penis enlargement or male organ enhancement, is a technique aimed to increase the size of a human penis. Some methods aim to increase total length, others the shaft's girth, and yet others the glans size. INTRODUCTION Penile Enhancement
  3. 3. Penis enlargement is a big concern as well as a highly controversial topic in India. Many experts have been challenging this claim, still, there are a lot of claims that there are medicines available for the penis enlargement. The medicines don’t directly increase the size, rather it just enhances the penis erection strength, power, and size during erection. Penile Enhancement ( Facts )
  4. 4. Penis size: What is normal, what is not? The fear that your penis will look too small to satisfy your partner during sex is common. But studies have shown that most men who think their penis is too small actually have a normal-sized penis. Similarly, studies suggest that many men have an exaggerated idea of what constitutes the "normal" size of the penis. The length of unerected penis does not always include the length when the penis is erect. If your penis is about 13 cm (5 inches) or more in erection, it is of normal size. A penis is considered abnormally small only if it is less than 3 inches (about 7.5 inches) in an erection, a condition called micropenis. Don't worry if your penis size less than 3 inches, Dr Rana's Medical Hall RMH - provides Effective Penile enhancement treatment based on Unani & Ayurveda systems of medicine.
  5. 5. Is penis size related to fertility? Providing you have a penis and sperm that work, you can get someone pregnant. A micro penis can get a woman pregnant. It only takes a single sperm and you have a baby. An average size, or even a small size penis will be close enough to the cervix to deliver semen directly, but even guys with big penises can struggle with fertility. Penis size is irrelevant to pleasure and pregnancy. It's what you do with what you have that counts. if the couple cannot produce a baby after having unprotected intercourse for over a year, then it is categorized as a case of infertility.The good news is that most causes of Infertility can be avoided or treated and with advance of medicine most woman can have a child. Dr Rana’s Medical Hall provides the best Male infertility doctor in Kerala, assistance to all sorts of sexual problems, and has successfully treated and cured thousands of patients.
  6. 6. By our traditional Unani combination of herbs, the blood flow to the penis is corrected and the penile muscular nourishment is enhanced. This, in turn, rectifies the tissue damage, thereby treats the reduction of the length and girth of the penis. When the course of medication is completed, the normal penile size will be attained with more powerful erection, good tissue nourishment and good muscle girth making it ‘BIGGER & STRONGER’. We also provide effective and special Treatment other sexual disorders, and tele medicine online consultation Treatment
  7. 7. About Dr. Rana's Medical Hall Dr. Rana's Medical Hall is a renowned medical care institution which had its official beginning in 1960 by the founder Dr. M. S. Roy, an eminent Unani physician and visionary who dedicated his entire life in the study and propagation of Unani system of medicine. This cult home of unmatched Unani treatment traces its legacy from the Unani tradition of his father belonging to the family of Hakims who practised in the courts of Mughal emperors. Dr. Rana's Medical Hall stamps the commitment to serve the society by combining the time tested principles and formulae of Unani and Ayurveda. It offers you a complete care and holistic approach to women's and Men's sexual health and treatment every sexual dysfunction and impart a healthy, balanced, peaceful and contented sexual life. Connecting the age old divine essence of Unani and Ayurveda with present day state-of-the-art medical expertise and infrastructure, Dr. Rana's Medical Hall is a multi specialty herbal clinic promoted by a panel of well experienced doctors with its corporate base at M. G. Road, Kochi and operating in the major cities of Kerala and India.The fame and goodwill traversed from India to the rest of world, being the reason to set up consultations in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai etc.
