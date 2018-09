ePUB download Read Wicca: A Guide for the Solitary Practitioner TXT on any device



Get Free : http://bit.ly/2Cgy9rI



Cunningham explains how anyone can become a Wiccan, living magically, spiritually, and wholly attuned with Nature. The book comes complete with exercises and practical experiments, so that actual experience augments the text in genuine teaching of the basic Craft principles.