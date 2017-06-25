How your culture is shaping your Agile

aka "Agile adoption stories from highly varied organisational cultures"



Why is the culture change that genuine Agile requires so difficult in most army or machine-like corporate cultures, yet quite natural for certain organisations who have a culture similar to a family or living organism? It turns out that the type of Agile your organisation adopts corresponds with its dominant world view or stage of consciousness. Drawing from 15 years of experience with Agile in Australia and the UK, we describe how Agile was interpreted quite differently by organisations classed as Amber, Orange, Green and Teal in Frederic LaLoux’s model.



Familiarise yourself with the characteristics of the four stages of Frederic LaLoux’s consciousness model.



You will become aware of:



* The stage that your own organisation is at

* How your organisation is likely to interpret and ‘bend’ Agile to fit its world view

* Specific beliefs and motivations that make high agility difficult in organisations with Amber and Orange stages of consciousness

* The Green and Teal beliefs and leadership styles that are genuinely transformational in achieving and sustaining high agility and customer-centric Agile adoptions.