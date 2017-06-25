Agile adoption stories from highly varied organisational cultures How your culture is shaping your Agile rowan@scrumwithst...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 Frederic LaLoux A short history of con...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com © Frederic Laloux (content based on his book „Reinventing organizations“ ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Source: Frederic LaLoux, Reinventing Organizations (Nelson Parker 2014) 2...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Agile Agile Culture is here
@rowanb© 2016 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Subtitle Text Conformist - Amber
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Conformist Amber “Agile” in Amber Surrounded by bureaucracy 30% of organi...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Conformist Amber Amber orgs value the opposite of Agile over Individuals ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Conformist Amber Theory X dominant in Amber Theory X Theory Y Dislike wor...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Conformist Amber Agile only survives within a protected bubble 📖
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Conformist Amber Against the grain • Hard work protecting the bubble • He...
@rowanb© 2016 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Subtitle Text Achievement - Orange
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange More concerned about going fast than going in the righ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange agility != “faster” “We considered a bunch of names, a...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Which has agility? Source:YouTube Source: invorma.com/...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Ability to steer Photo credits: thoughtcatalog.com and...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Organisation as machine Machine language: Measurement ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Orange orgs want faster but not agility • Shareholder ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Agile positioned as “delivery” tool • Management by Ob...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Agility constrained by hierarchy of objectives Deliver...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Project/PI focus over customer focus • Projects, Progr...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Water-Scrum-Fall 💡 $ ArchitectsBusiness AnalystsProject Control Board Use...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Big bang “transformation” to Agile • “Changes must be ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Process over Values “Orange Organisations increasingly...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Clash with self-organisation • Pre-deﬁned job titles a...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Professional mask impediment • Fear of disempowerment ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Control systems in organisations Market system Bureaucratic system Clan s...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Transitioning from Orange to Green Involves eliminating formal constraint...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Orange vs Green stories In order to hit our predicted half-yearly profit ...
@rowanb© 2016 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Subtitle Text Pluralistic Green
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green Interdependence and Shared Values • Motivation: Custome...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green Customer Collaboration • Vendor seeks ongoing partnersh...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Achievement Orange Organisation as Organism, Culture Organism language: “...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green Green is easily misunderstood from an Amber/Orange pers...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green And now, some words of wisdom from my favourite managem...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green Capability over objectives "The most serious impediment...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green Inverted hierarchy • Distaste for power imbalance • Inv...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Pluralistic Green Green values Servant-leadership • “Green insists that l...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Team Performance Curve Source: The Wisdom of Teams: Cre...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com 😞😃 Folding everyone into end-to-end teams $ Flow of Value Beneﬁts Realisa...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Finally… Scrum makes perfect sense • The elements of Scrum that get broke...
@rowanb© 2016 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Subtitle Text Evolutionary Teal
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Teal: purpose, self-management and possibility • Percei...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Evolutionary purpose, breakthrough innovation Invention...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary TealCPJ inspired by Jeﬀ Bezos' most recent annual letter. me...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Self-management • No “reporting lines” • High agency te...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal People and roles are organic, dynamic • Team involvemen...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Psychological safety Pair Programming taken up readily ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Hypothesis Driven Development
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Wholeness • Encouraged to be yourself 📖 • Non-conformis...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com “I visualise Scrum as a rocket. Pushing that rocket forward is the power ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Evolutionary Teal Organisational Gravity: Ego • Social proof from the “bi...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com Summary of Insights • Many are pursuing Agile for the “wrong” reasons* • ...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com What you can do yourself • Listen for language reﬂecting a machine metaph...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com What you can do to invite others Image credit: Yi Lv, Odd-e Example Causa...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com To learn more… • Reinventing Organizations by Frederic Laloux • reinventi...
@rowanb© 2017 Scrum WithStyle scrumwithstyle.com @rowanb au.linkedin.com/in/rowanbunning Rowan Bunning rowan@scrumwithstyl...
