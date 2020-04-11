2 modelo_de_gesti_n

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODELO DE GESTIÓN DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
EL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO COMUNAL
EL SISTEMA DE ECONOMÍA COMUNAL El Sistema Económico Comunal no hace referencia a la economía de lo pequeño o de la subsist...
EL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO COMUNAL El Sistema Económico Comunal “es el conjunto de relaciones sociales de producción, distribuci...
FORMAS QUE PUEDEN ASUMIR LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
Organizaciones Socioproductivas que impulsa la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal (Artículo 10). EMPRESA DE PROPIE...
EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL DIRECTA COMUNAL La Empresa de Propiedad Social Directa Comunal es una unidad socioproductiva c...
EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL Es una unidad socioproductiva constituida por el Poder Público en el ámbito ...
EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL La constitución de las Empresas de Propiedad Social Indirecta Comunal devien...
EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL Debido a que en la Empresa de Propiedad Social Indirecta Comunal, conforme a...
EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL •El plan anual de actividades debe contar con el visto bueno de ente u órgan...
UNIDAD PRODUCTIVA FAMILIAR La Unidad Productiva Familiar estará conformada por la Asamblea Familiar, como manifestación de...
UNIDAD PRODUCTIVA FAMILIAR Mediante Acta Constitutiva se distinguen los bienes de propiedad familiar cuya existencia es pr...
GRUPOS DE INTERCAMBIO SOLIDARIO Los Grupos de intercambio solidario es el conjunto de prosumidores y prosumidoras organiza...
FONDOS INTERNOS DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
161 FONDOS INTERNOS DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS En la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, en sus artícu...
¿Cómo constituir una organización socioproductiva? La creación de nuevas organizaciones socioproductivas corresponde a las...
¿Cómo constituir una organización socioproductiva? 3er PASO: Los productores y productoras se reúnen en Asamblea y elabora...
REQUISITOS PARA EL PROCESO DE REGISTRO DE LA ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
1. Proyecto socioproductivo 2. Copia de la Cédula de Identidad de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva...
1. Proyecto socioproductivo Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única El proyecto socioproductivo de la organización...
2. Copia de la Cédula de Identidad de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva 3. Copia del RIF (Persona N...
5. Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Esta acta es expresión de los criterios d...
6. Acta de Asamblea de Productores y Productoras Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Esta acta es expresión de...
7. Acta(s) de Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Esta acta es expresión d...
8. Planilla de reserva de denominación Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única La organización socioproductiva adq...
9. Aval de registro por parte del Gabinete Económico Estadal Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Este aval es ...
FLUJOGRAMA PARA EL PROCESO DE CONSTITUCIÓN Y REGISTRO La Asamblea de Ciudadanos aprueba el Plan de Desarrollo Comunal, el ...
  1. 1. MODELO DE GESTIÓN DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
  2. 2. EL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO COMUNAL
  3. 3. EL SISTEMA DE ECONOMÍA COMUNAL El Sistema Económico Comunal no hace referencia a la economía de lo pequeño o de la subsistencia aunque tenga una base territorial que está determinada por la relación política y social que se establece con la comunidad y su respectiva instancia del Poder Popular, sea ésta la del Consejo Comunal, la Comuna en Construcción u otra. Se trata de la Economía Política de la Comuna, ello implica un modelo de desarrollo que combina las fuerzas productivas de nuestro pueblo y el Poder Popular de nuestras comunidades constituyendo así organizaciones socioproductivas que practican un modelo de gestión socialista. Cuando se articulan las fuerzas productivas y el Poder Popular se forma un gran sistema unificado nacional de encadenamiento e intercambio productivo entre Productores y Productoras organizados en las unidades básicas establecidas por la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal: Empresas de Propiedad Social Directa Comunal, Empresas de Propiedad Social Indirecta Comunal, Unidades Productivas Familiares o Grupos de Intercambio Solidario.
  4. 4. EL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO COMUNAL El Sistema Económico Comunal “es el conjunto de relaciones sociales de producción, distribución, intercambio y consumo de bienes, servicios, de saberes y conocimientos, desarrollados por las instancias del Poder Popular…” (Art. 2 de la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal). Sienta las bases para la nueva relación social de producción que se expresa en los criterios para registrar las organizaciones socioproductivas: •La organización de las fuerzas productivas (brigadas socialistas de trabajo, otras formas de organización para el trabajo). •La propiedad social de los medios, factores y recursos de producción. •El modelo de gestión basado en la disolución de la aparente disyuntiva entre satisfacción de necesidades y la producción de riqueza, dado que entran en funcionamiento nuevas formas de generación, apropiación y distribución (reinversión social) de los excedentes. •La vinculación con la instancia de agregación y participación popular de la cual forme parte la propia organización socioproductiva. De este modo se blinda y resguarda el proceso de los riesgos de la tercerización, ya que no se limita a la organización de trabajadores susceptibles de ser subcontratados.
  5. 5. FORMAS QUE PUEDEN ASUMIR LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
  6. 6. Organizaciones Socioproductivas que impulsa la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal (Artículo 10). EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL DIRECTA COMUNAL EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL UNIDAD PRODUCTIVA FAMILIAR GRUPOS DE INTERCAMBIO SOLIDARIO
  7. 7. EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL DIRECTA COMUNAL La Empresa de Propiedad Social Directa Comunal es una unidad socioproductiva constituida por las instancias de Poder Popular en sus respectivos ámbitos geográficos, destinada al beneficio de los productores y productoras que la integran, de la colectividad a las que corresponden y al desarrollo social integral del país, a través de la reinversión social de sus excedentes. La gestión y administración de las empresas de propiedad social comunal directa es ejercida por la instancia del Poder Popular que la constituya (Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, Art. 10). ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZATIVA Y FUNCIONAL DE LA EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL DIRECTA COMUNAL Empresas de Propiedad Social Directa Comunal estarán conformadas por cuatro (4) Unidades Internas: Unidad de Administración, Unidad de Gestión Productiva, Unidad de Formación y Unidad de Contraloría Social. Cada una de las unidades de la organizaciones socioproductivas ejercerá las funciones que establece la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal en los artículos 27, 28,29 y 30. Cada Unidad de las organizaciones socioproductivas estará conformada por tres productores y/o productoras. Los integrantes de las unidades internas de las organizaciones socioproductivas serán avalados por la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas o por el Parlamento Comunal, a la cual se someten y podrán ser revocados por los mismos. Los integrantes de las organizaciones socioproductivas deberán aprobar las decisiones ante dicha Asamblea y serán de obligatorio cumplimiento.
  8. 8. EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL Es una unidad socioproductiva constituida por el Poder Público en el ámbito territorial de una instancia del Poder Popular, destinadas al beneficio de sus productores y productoras, de la colectividad del ámbito geográfico respectivo y del desarrollo social integral del país, a través de la reinversión social de sus excedentes. La gestión y administración de las empresas de propiedad social indirecta corresponde al ente u órgano del Poder Público que las constituyan; sin que ello obste para que, progresivamente, la gestión y administración de estas empresas sea transferida a las instancias del Poder Popular, constituyéndose así en empresas de propiedad social comunal directa (Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, Art. 10). Las Empresas de Propiedad Social Indirecta estarán conformadas también por las cuatro (4) Unidades Internas pero con la particularidad de que la Unidad de Administración estará conformada por 1 productor y/o productora y 2 voceros y/o voceras institucionales del ente u órgano del Poder Público que la constituya.
  9. 9. EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL La constitución de las Empresas de Propiedad Social Indirecta Comunal deviene de la facultad otorgada al ente u órgano publico, en cualquiera de sus formas o niveles. A los efectos de su creación, el ente u órgano público deberá: •Vincularse con la Instancia de Agregación del Poder Popular correspondiente de la comunidad, a los fines de evaluar la factibilidad del proyecto. •Elaborar un documento constitutivo, de acuerdo a la normativa que rija al órgano o ente público encargado de su constitución. En este documento se deberá especificar lo concerniente a los requisitos mínimos que debe poseer los productores y productoras así como los deberes de la organización socioproductiva con el ente u órgano público. •El ente u órgano público es el encargado de formalizar el registro de la empresa ante la Taquilla Única de Registro del Poder Popular del Ministerio del Poder Popular para las Comunas y Protección Social, a cuyo efecto deberá acompañar además del Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria de la organización y del proyecto socioproductivo, los documentos correspondiente sobre la creación del ente u órgano así como de la facultad del representante legal del mismo.
  10. 10. EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL Debido a que en la Empresa de Propiedad Social Indirecta Comunal, conforme a los artículos 10 y 26, literal a) de la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, el ente u órgano que la constituye tiene una representación en la Unidad de Administración, la gestión de administración esta supeditada al ente u órgano que la constituye. De ello se derivan las siguientes situaciones: •La designación de dos (2) voceros que ejercerán sus funciones dentro de la Unidad de Administración en igualdad de condiciones con los demás integrantes de la organización socioproductiva y serán removidos de sus funciones por el ente u órgano del poder público que los designó, cuando se den cualquiera de las causales previstas en el artículo 34 de la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, por solicitud o requerimiento de la Asamblea de Productores y Productoras o cuando a bien lo considere el ente u órgano del poder público.
  11. 11. EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL •El plan anual de actividades debe contar con el visto bueno de ente u órgano del poder público que la constituye. •Las funciones que tengan implícito compromisos y disposición de recursos o bienes, deben contar con el aval o aprobación del ente u órgano del poder público que la constituye. •La Unidad de Administración deberá rendir informes periódicos, en los plazos que se establezcan en el Estatuto de la empresa o cuando sea requerido por el ente u órgano del poder público que la constituye. •Los imprevistos que no estén contemplados en el plan anual de actividades, deben contar con el aval o aprobación del ente u órgano del poder público que la constituye. •El ente u órgano del poder público debe garantizar el suministro de la materia prima así como el cumplimiento de cada una de las etapas del proceso de producción y comercialización de la organización socioproductiva.
  12. 12. UNIDAD PRODUCTIVA FAMILIAR La Unidad Productiva Familiar estará conformada por la Asamblea Familiar, como manifestación de la democracia e igualdad en las relaciones familiares, y por la Unidad de Administración y Gestión Productiva. La Asamblea Familiar esta integrada por todos los y las integrantes que prestan servicios, incluyendo a quienes se encuentren en condición de permiso o licencia, a la Unidad Productiva Familiar y, en consecuencia, constituye el medio de participación directa en el funcionamiento de la organización socioproductiva. ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZATIVA Y FUNCIONAL Unidad Productiva Familiar estará conformada por la Unidad de Administración y Gestión Productiva integrada por al menos dos (02) integrantes que serán avalados por la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas de la instancia de agregación comunal a que corresponda, previa propuesta presentada de forma escrita por la Asamblea Familiar de esta organización socioproductiva. La Contraloría Social y el Comité de Economía Comunal de la instancia de agregación asumirá lo concerniente a lo formativo y lo inherente a la contraloría social de la organización socioproductiva.
  13. 13. UNIDAD PRODUCTIVA FAMILIAR Mediante Acta Constitutiva se distinguen los bienes de propiedad familiar cuya existencia es previa a la constitución y registro de la Unidad Productiva familiar, de aquellos bienes de propiedad social directa comunal (Reglamento parcial de la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, artículo 25). En caso de disolución y liquidación los bienes bajo régimen de propiedad social directa conservarán tal condición y se pondrán a disposición de la instancia de agregación correspondiente. La vinculación entre las Unidades Productivas Familiares y la comunidad o unidad de agregación correspondiente permite garantizar, por un lado, la satisfacción de necesidades a través del consumo de bienes y servicios producidos en la propia comunidad y adquiridos a precios justos sobre la base del encadenamiento productivo. Por otra parte, la garantía de producción de la Unidad Productiva Familiar reposa en la posibilidad de colocar su producción en la propia comunidad.
  14. 14. GRUPOS DE INTERCAMBIO SOLIDARIO Los Grupos de intercambio solidario es el conjunto de prosumidores y prosumidoras organizados voluntariamente, con la finalidad de participar en alguna de las modalidades de los sistemas alternativos de intercambio solidario (Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, Art. 10). Los Grupos de Intercambio Solidario se constituyen a partir de un proceso cultural y político de rescate de valores y saberes populares y diversos. Sus actores fundamentales son los Prosumidores y Prosumidoras. El término significa individuo que produce y consume. El concepto se circunscribe a los espacios de intercambio dado que parte de lo que se produce se intercambia para el consumo. La máxima autoridad del Grupo de Intercambio Solidario, es la Asamblea de Prosumidores y Prosumidoras, la cual está organizada por comités de trabajo. Sin embargo, la Asamblea de Prosumidores y Prosumidoras podrá proponer al Grupo de Intercambio Solidario la creación de cualquier otro comité que sea necesario para el desarrollo armónico del Grupo. Los voceros ejercerán sus vocerías por el tiempo de duración que establezca la Asamblea de Prosumidores y Prosumidoras.
  15. 15. FONDOS INTERNOS DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
  16. 16. 161 FONDOS INTERNOS DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS En la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal, en sus artículos 63, 64 y 65, se contempla la constitución de tres fondos: Fondo de Mantenimiento Productivo, el Fondo de Atención a los Productores, Productoras, Prosumidores y Prosumidoras y el Fondo de Reinversión Social. a) Fondo de Mantenimiento Productivo: En atención a que la función de este fondo es garantizar el ciclo productivo y brindar una respuesta eficaz a la contingencia surgida de la organización, se destina para su creación y para su mantenimiento el 70% del excedente. b) Fondo de Atención a los Productores, Productoras, Prosumidores y Prosumidoras: La función de este fondo es cubrir las necesidades en situaciones de contingencia de los integrantes de la organización. El cálculo será de la siguiente manera: se destina para su creación y para su mantenimiento el 20% del excedente. c) Fondo Comunitario de Reinversión social: Este fondo esta destinado al desarrollo social comunitario, comunal y nacional. Su cálculo es el siguiente: se destina para la creación del fondo y para su mantenimiento el 10% del excedente.
  17. 17. ¿Cómo constituir una organización socioproductiva? La creación de nuevas organizaciones socioproductivas corresponde a las comunidades organizadas a partir de la iniciativa de conformación de un grupo de Productores y Productoras, los cuales deben elaborar el proyecto socioproductivo y presentarlo ante la instancia del Poder Popular a que corresponda. La Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas debatirá el proyecto socioproductivo a la luz del Plan de Desarrollo Comunal y del Plan de Desarrollo Económico y Social de la Nación. En el caso de los Grupos de Intercambio Solidario, los proyectos serán considerados por la Asamblea de Prosumidores y Prosumidoras. A continuación resumimos los pasos para crear organizaciones socioproductivas: 1er PASO: Los Comités de Economía Comunal de los Consejos Comunales o el Consejo de Economía Comunal de la Comuna en Construcción identifican la vocación y la potencialidad socioproductiva de la comunidad en el marco del Plan de Desarrollo Comunal en función de satisfacer las necesidades de la comunidad. 2do PASO: Los productores y productoras elaboran el Proyecto socioproductivo enmarcado dentro del Plan de Desarrollo Comunal.
  18. 18. ¿Cómo constituir una organización socioproductiva? 3er PASO: Los productores y productoras se reúnen en Asamblea y elaboran el Acta Constitutiva de la organización socioproductiva, la cual, en conjunto con el proyecto socioproductivo, deben ser sometidos a la consideración de la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas de la instancia del Poder Popular a que corresponda. 4to PASO: La Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas de la instancia del Poder Popular a que corresponda, teniendo como criterios la vocación socioproductiva, el ciclo productivo socialista y las estrategias establecidas en el Plan de Desarrollo Comunal, aprobará el inicio de actividades de la organización socioproductiva en su ámbito territorial. 5to PASO: Los productores y productoras deben acudir al Registro Público de la Economía Comunal y consignar los recaudos necesarios para la creación formal de la organización socioproductiva.
  19. 19. REQUISITOS PARA EL PROCESO DE REGISTRO DE LA ORGANIZACIONES SOCIOPRODUCTIVAS
  20. 20. 1. Proyecto socioproductivo 2. Copia de la Cédula de Identidad de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva 3. Copia del RIF (Persona Natural) de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva 4. Constancia de residencia emitida por el Consejo Comunal de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva 5. Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria 3. Acta de Asamblea de Productores y Productoras 7. Acta de Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas 8. Planilla de reserva de denominación 9. Aval de registro por parte del Gabinete Económico Estadal Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única
  21. 21. 1. Proyecto socioproductivo Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única El proyecto socioproductivo de la organización socioproductiva es elaborado por los Productores y Productoras acompañados por el equipo responsable por parte del Ministerio del Poder Popular para las Comunas y Protección Social. Para el caso de la Empresa de Propiedad Social Indirecta el proyecto lo elabora el ente u órgano público que la constituye. Dicho proyecto debe contemplar los siguientes elementos: Justificación, misión, visión, principios y valores, fundamentación social, objeto social, objetivos específicos, localización, impacto social, metas, propuesta de Productores y Productoras requeridos, estructura estimada de costos (equipos para la operaciones, materiales para las operaciones, equipamiento para los Productores y Productoras).
  22. 22. 2. Copia de la Cédula de Identidad de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva 3. Copia del RIF (Persona Natural) de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva 4. Constancia de residencia emitida por el Consejo Comunal de todos los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Estos documentos corresponden a cada uno de los productores y productoras de la organización socioproductiva. Las copias deben entregarse en tamaño carta.
  23. 23. 5. Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Esta acta es expresión de los criterios de la propiedad social y del modelo de gestión de las organizaciones socioproductivas del Sistema Económico Comunal. En ella se presentan los estatutos que rigen a la organización socioproductiva, todos ellos de acuerdo con lo establecido por la Ley Orgánica del Sistema Económico Comunal. Los datos sobre la organización socioproductiva a incluirse en el Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria son los siguientes: Denominación de la organización socioproductiva, nombre del Consejo Comunal, Comuna en construcción u otra instancia del Poder Popular que figure como unidad de agregación; domicilio de la organización socioproductiva; tipo de actividades que realiza la organización socioproductiva; duración de la organización socioproductiva; nombre y monto del proyecto socioproductivo; los bienes de la organización socioproductiva y los nombres de los Productores y/o Productoras postulados a integrar las Unidades Internas.
  24. 24. 6. Acta de Asamblea de Productores y Productoras Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Esta acta es expresión del criterio de las fuerzas productivas organizadas. En ella se presentan determinadas cláusulas relativas al objetivo del proyecto socioproductivo así como información de los integrantes de la organización socioproductiva postulados para las Unidades Internas. Los datos a incluirse en el Acta de Productores y Productoras son los siguientes: Nombre de todos los productores y productoras de la organización socioproductiva (para las Empresas de Propiedad Social Indirecta Nombre del ente u órgano público que constituye la organización socioproductiva y los datos de los dos (2) voceros de la Unidad de Administración por parte de dicho ente), denominación de la organización socioproductiva, nombre y número del Consejo Comunal o Comuna en construcción que figura como instancia de agregación, nombre de la Oficina de Taquilla Única de Registro del Poder Popular donde se registró el Consejo Comunal, nombre del órgano o ente financiador, nombres de los postulados a integrar las Unidades Internas.
  25. 25. 7. Acta(s) de Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Esta acta es expresión de la vinculación de los Productores y Productoras con la comunidad de la cual forman parte. Con el acta debidamente visada en cada una de sus páginas con el sello de la unidad de agregación correspondiente se da constancia de la aprobación del Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria, de los productores postulados a integrar las Unidades Internas de la Empresa y del Proyecto socioproductivo. En el caso de la Empresa de Propiedad Social Indirecta Comunal el acta da constancia de que la unidad de agregación está en conocimiento del proyecto socioproductivo y de la organización socioproductiva. Los datos a incluirse en el Acta de Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas son los siguientes: nombre y dirección del Consejo Comunal, fecha del levantamiento del acta, nombre y apellido, cédula de identidad y firma de los participantes de la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas. Deben anexarse copia del Proyecto socioproductivo y copia del Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria.
  26. 26. 8. Planilla de reserva de denominación Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única La organización socioproductiva adquirirá un nombre decidido en Asamblea de Productores y Productoras. Dicho nombre será aprobado por Taquilla Única previa presentación de tres (3) propuestas de denominación por la organización socioproductiva. Para solicitar el posible nombre de la organización socioproductiva se deberá presentar ante Taquilla Única los siguientes documentos: Proyecto socioproductivo, Copia de C.I. de todos los productores, Copia de RIF (Persona Natural) de todos los productores, Constancia de residencia de todos los productores, Acta de Asamblea de Productores y Productoras y Acta(s) de Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas. La organización socioproductiva deberá entregar todos los requisitos salvo el Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria. Luego de proponer los tres posibles nombres en Asamblea de Productores y Productoras y una vez aprobado el nombre por Taquilla Única, los productores y productoras completan el Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria y la presentan en Taquilla Única tal y como presentan cualquier otro documento.
  27. 27. 9. Aval de registro por parte del Gabinete Económico Estadal Requisitos para el registro ante Taquilla Única Este aval es el último paso para el registro. La autoridad correspondiente por parte del Ministerio del Poder Popular para las Comunas y Protección Social avalará cada uno de los documentos presentados ante Taquilla Única por parte de la organización socioproductiva a registrarse dando la aprobación para su registro mediante un documento que contempla lo siguiente: - Nombre, apellido, cédula de identidad, firma y sello por parte del responsable por parte del Gabinete Económico Estadal. - Nombre, apellido, cédula de identidad y firma por parte de un (1) integrante de la organización socioproductiva.
  28. 28. FLUJOGRAMA PARA EL PROCESO DE CONSTITUCIÓN Y REGISTRO La Asamblea de Ciudadanos aprueba el Plan de Desarrollo Comunal, el proyecto socioproductivo e identifica las fuerzas productivas Se realiza Asamblea de Ciudadanos para la validación del Proyecto Socioproductivo, del Acta Constitutiva y de los integrantes de las Unidades internas, así como recaudar copias de cédula de identidad, de Registro de Información Fiscal (RIF) (Persona natural) y Constancia de Residencia Armado del expediente Se constituye la Asamblea de Productores para la discusión del Plan de Desarrollo Comunal, del Proyecto Socioproductivo, del Acta Constitutiva Estatutaria y para la postulación de los integrantes de las Unidades Internas Reserva de denominación ante Taquilla Única Solicitud de Registro ante Taquilla Única Emisión del Certificado de Registro por Taquilla Única Tramitación de RIF ante el SENIAT y apertura de cuenta Emisión del Aval del Gabinete de Economía Comunal Los Comités o Consejos de Economía realizan la caracterización socioproductiva para determinar las potencialidades, necesidades económicas y productivas del Consejo Comunal o la Comuna. Formulación de propuestas de proyectos para la atención de necesidades priorizadas (Banco de proyectos) en el marco del Plan de Desarrollo Comunal

