Can I Setup a Router Without a Modem?
You don't say you want Internet access. You can use the router to provide local networking between local devices connect by Ethernet, and if it is a wireless router you can also have Wi-Fi connected devices in the local network. Configureyour Netgearrouter without modem is little different. If then also facing any issue, you can contact Netgear router support team at any time anywhere.

  1. 1. Can I setup a router without a modem? You don't say you want Internet access. You can use the router to provide local networking between local devices connect by Ethernet, and if it is a wireless router you can also have Wi-Fi connected devices in the local network. Configureyour Netgearrouter without modem is little different. If then also facing any issue, you can contact Netgear router support team at any time anywhere.
  2. 2.  to any of the four LAN ports.  Switch the router, PC, and cable/ broadband modem, on and off again.  Click on the Netgear Setup Wizard.  Choose yes and click on the Next.  Click on Next and save the settings Connect your modem to the internet port of the NETGEAR router and your computer of Router.  To check if you are connected to the internet, Choose Router Status under Maintenance.
  3. 3. • Connect a wired Ethernet cable from your PC to the router • Attach it to the LAN, the ports numbered 1,2,3,4. The WAN port is usually demarcated by location. • You may want to check if your network card is set to DHCP • Go to Start -> Run -> ncpa.cpl -> right click on NIC -> Properties -> Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) -> Properties • Go to the official website of router and Log in using some default passwords of router. • If necessary to update, then update using Netgear router update. How do I setup my router without Internet?
  4. 4. How do I setup my Wi-Fi router?  Looking to get the best possible Wi-Fi performance in your home? Follow these simple steps for Netgear Router Setup  Switch off your modem,  Unplug the modem's Ethernet cable from the PC,  Connect that cable to the internet port or WAN on your new router,  Power on your modem and wait for a minute or two.  Next, Switch on your router.  Now use another Ethernet cable to connect the system to your router's LAN port.  Switch on your PC.
