Jun. 14, 2021

El lider y el liderazgo

  1. 1. EL LIDER Y EL LIDERAZGO I.- INTRODUCCIÓN Cuandohablamosde “ELEGIR LÍDER”, tenemosel privilegioyaresponsabilidadmoral de hacerloconhonestidad,a“corazón limpio”,yconvencidosde que nuestra decisióneslamáscorrecta para nuestraiglesia,comunidadopaís,no la másconveniente. Para ellohemosde analizardetenidamente lasituación,juntoconalgunaspreguntasbásicasque vienenanuestramente. 1. ¿Qué es un líder? ¿Qué funciónhace unlíder?¿Por qué se necesitamosaunlíder?¿Dónde buscar unlíder?¿Porqué los aspirantesdeseanconvertirse enlíder?¿Requisitosparaserlíder?¿Por qué seguimosaunlíder? 2. ¿Cómo contestael aspirante aestaspreguntas? 3. Un líderconforme Diosquiere esloque se necesitahoyconurgencia.Un hombre omujerfiel alosprincipiosde Jesucristo;que no vendasuconciencia;que nole importe “el qué dirán";que tome concienciade todossuspensamientosyacciones;yque ten ga claro que el únicopropósitoensuministerio,eslaextensióndel Reinode Diosmediante laproclamacióndel Evangelio transformadorde Cristo,y, por consiguiente,que noestime ni se aferre alafama y el reconocimientode lagente,sinoatodolo contrario,vistiéndose siempreenhumildadyservidumbre alaObra de Dios,cuyo espejodonde mirarse cadadíadebe serel Señor Jesús. II.- EL LIDER SEGÚN LA SOCIEDAD A. ¿Qué esserlíder? Definición. 1) Es una personaque tiene lacapacidadde conducira otros,enun procesoque permitiráalcanzarundeterminadoobjetivo,meta o propósito. 2) El Diccionariode Cienciasde laConducta:“Tiene cualidadesde personalidadycapacidadque favorecenlaguía yel control de otros individuos". B. Clasesde líderes: BuenosyMalos 1) Un buenlíderpuede llevaral puebloalavictoria. 2) Un mal líderlo llevaraala derrota. Esto lovemostantoen lopolítico,enlosnegocios,enlafamilia,enlosdeportes, etc. Ejemplos: o En la vidacotidianaencontramoslíderesindignosal serviciodel ciudadano:Laclase políticaytodo aquel que contempleprimero sus propiosinteresesantesque el de aquellosaquienrepresenta. o En las Escriturasencontramosel lídermodeloenel serviciocristiano:El SeñorJesucristo. o También,hanexistidomuchossereshumanosque Diosusócomolíderesdurante suobrareflejadaenlaBiblia.Entre ellosestán: Moisés,Josué,Noé,Abraham,José,David,Salomón,Nehemías,Daniel yPablo,entre otros. C. Característicasde un buenlíder 01) Sonpersonasde confianza: Laspersonasseguiránatodo aquel que lesguste yagrade;en quienpuedanconfiar,ydemuestren preocupaciónycompetencia. 02) Sabenescuchar: Las capacidadesde escucharno sonhereditarias,sonadquiridas,yenestose basanmuchosestilosde liderazgo.Lagente necesitaque losescuchen.
  2. 2. 03) No juzgan: Si críticas las ideasde alguien,seguramente esapersonanoutilice nuncalastuyaspuesatentascontrasu auto integridad. 04) Delegan:El potencial de trabajode laspersonasesa vecesdesperdiciadoynose administraadecuadamente.Reconoce que todostienenhabilidades,yconfíaenlasdemáspersonaspara que usenestashabilidadesde maneraprudente. 05) Motivan: Todostendemosaestancarnoscuandodisminuyelamotivaciónyel liderazgoestáinerte.La motivaciónyla creatividadesnecesariaparaconseguirlosobjetivosyparaactivarla autoestima. 06) Entiendena las personas:Ocupan el lugarde la gente para escuchary así valorandesde otraperspectivalosproblemasdel pueblo.Tienenel donde entender.Lapacienciayla sabiduríasonsus virtudes. 07) Aprenden:Se autoeducanmediante lalecturao hablandoconsushomónimos.Intercambianideasyexperiencias.Tambiénse auto evalúanparaanalizarsusaccionesy versi hanactuado correctamente para la próximavezhacerlomejor. 08) Planeancon antelación: Tienenunplande acciónpreparadoy piensansiemprehaciael futuro,anotandoideasparamejorar,y determinandomanerasendonde el procesodel díaa día trabaja sinproblemasparadarlesmástiempo. 09) Fijanobjetivospara ellosmismos:Los líderesinviertentiempoydineroencasode que seanecesarioparael desarrollo personal. 10) No manipula:Este tipode dirigentesnochantajea,ni controlalaconductade las personasimpidiendoque se actúe con libertad,sinotodolocontrario,escuchayse pone enel lugardel otro para verlas cosasdesde unpuntode vistamásequitativo. 11) Valora idease iniciativasde todos,y valora el tiempoy las capacidades: Apoyaa losemprendedoresylosimpulsaallevara cabo sus ideasometas. 12) Organiza y fomenta la participación: Creaestrategiaparafacilitarel desarrollode unclimade confianza,despiertael interés por el trabajoen grupo,ayudaa compartir losconocimientos,losmotivayfacilita laconvivencia. D. Características de un lídermalo 1) Autocrático: Sólogobiernaél contotal autoritarismobasándose enunpoderpersonal absolutoydespótico. a) Dominante,autosuficiente,absorbente,conflictivo,peleadoryautoritario 2) Paternalista: Adoptael paternalismocomoformade conducta,esdecir,que aplicalasformasde autoridady protecciónpropias del padre enla familiatradicional. a) Quiere quedarbiencontodoel mundo,nodeseatenerconflictosconel grupo,esel protector,quiere hacerlotodo,menosprecia al equipo,puedehacerperderlaorientación… 3) No suele tenernormas: Usa suspropiasideaspara administrarel liderato. a) Líder sininiciativas,nodirigeni coordina,esinseguro,nomuestrainterésporel grupo,solomira supropiointerés,improvisa,lo que se haga está bien… III.- QUÉ PIDE DIOS A UNLIDER CRISTIANO A. En las relacionescon los demás 01. Aceptar a loshermanos tal como son: " (Ro. 12:3)
  3. 3. Que no se ensalce a sí mismoo se crea superiora losdemásbasándose enlascarenciasde losconducidos.Nadie tienelaestatura adecuada,sóloCristo.Si deseamosque hayaarmoníadentrodel grupoa dirigir,se debe tenermuyencuentaeste aspecto. 02. Ganar la confianzade nuestroshermanos: (2 Ts. 3:4) Debemosapreciaryrespetarlosvaloresde losdemásparade esaforma ganar susvoluntadessinrecurrirala coacción.Noimpone su puntode vistasolamente.Enunadiscusión,notratade derrotary humillaral contrincante,sinode persuadirlo.Esimportante escucharlas opinionesajenasantesde imponernuestrasrazonescomolasmásválidas.Tambiéndebemostenerunamentalidad abierta.Olvidemosel rencor,laamarguray el odio. 03. Utilizarun enfoque cristiano: (Stg. 2:1 y 9) Cultivarel sentidodel humor,tenerfe ennuestroshermanos,irradiaralegríaybuenhumor.Tratar a los humildescontanto respetocomotratamosa lospoderosos.Seraccesibles,tolerantesymostraruna actitudreceptivahacialasideasde losdemás.Ser servicialesconnuestroshermanos,reconociendosusméritos.Haceramigos.Conseguirlacooperaciónfervorosade losdemás. Aceptarsinrencor losfracasos,desengañosyderrotas.Nohaceracepciónde personas.Nohacerostentaciónde nuestras cualidades.Mantenercomunicaciónconloshermanos. 04. Confianza: (Col.4:6). Una actitud de confianzaenlosdemásejerce unefectofavorableenloshermanos.Debe serfirmeyconfiadensí mismosi quiere dar confianza. 05. Éxito y relacioneshumanas (1 Ti. 4:12). Recordarlos deseosypreferenciasde losmásnecesitadosesactivarsiempre unaimpresiónprofundayfavorable.El líderdeb e saberocultar suspreocupacionesytemoresyocultarsuspensamientos.El buenhumoryla amabilidadsoncontagiosos. Hay tres puntosimportantesatenerencuenta: a) Mostrar la actitudque uno deseasinque note. b) Elegirel métodoadecuado. c) Hay que procurar que las personasse sientancómodas. 06. Mantenerla serenidaden las crisis: (2 Pe.1:5 y 6). Las críticas injustasayudan aperderlaserenidad,sobre todocuandonuestrasopinionessonpuestasentelade juicio.Ante una discusión,debemossaberaceptarnuestrasderrotas. 07. Ser brevesen la conversación: (Stg. 1:19). Más que hablar,se debe escuchar;si viene enojadoescuchesininterrumpir;si estátriste escuche ybrinde consuelo.El líderno hablainútilmente. 08. Mostrar un carácter estable,demostrandosinceridad,cortesíay amistad: (2 Co. 2:17) a) Estabilidadde carácter:esfácil manejarunarelaciónconpersonasde carácter estable,peronosiempre todaslaspersonas tienenestacualidad. b) Sinceridad:esel poderparaganar amigos.La sinceridadeslamanerade comprobarque somosdignosde confianza.
  4. 4. c) Cortesía:es vivirenarmoníacon los demás,esdecir,tenerconsideraciónporlaspequeñascosas.Mostrarrespetoporlas ideas ajenas,essercortés.La cortesíaes lacualidadque destacaa unapersonadel resto. d) Disposiciónamistosa:seramigode alguiensignificaque paraesapersonatenemosunvalorespecial,muchomásalláde nue stro merecimiento. 09. Ayudar a los hermanosen su crecimiento: (2 Pe. 18). Tratar con lagente esel problemamayory másdifícil.Perosaberganar laamistadde nuestrossemejantesestareaesencial enel liderato,yde ellodepende el crecimientoolanulidadde losdirigidos. 10. Emplear el método indirecto(persuasión): (2Co. 5:11) La persuasióncristiananodebe serprecipitada.Paraque seaefectiva,se debeactuarlentaygradualmente,connaturalidad y perseverancia.Lapersuasiónprecipitadaresultaunfracaso.Debe actuar sobre lasemocionesperotambiénsobre larazón. B. En las relacionescon Dios 1. Unlíderobediente ysujeto:Dios nosoporta ladesobedienciani larebeldía.Josuéfue durante 40años un simple ayudante de Moisésy nuncase rebeló,sinotodolocontrario,ysantificóaDiosa pesarde que su vidaestabaenpe ligro(Nm.14). Moisés siempre estabaenlapresenciade Dios,sujetoaÉl (Ex. 20:18-19). 2. Con visióny capacidad de multiplicara otros líderespara que se levanten:Diospermite aMoisésverla tierraprometida. MoiséslevantoaJosué.Un líderque no se levantaymultiplicaaotros,no esun verdaderolíder. 3. Con capacidad de levantar y animar públicamente a otros líderes: MoiséspudolevantaraJosué y consagrarlodelante de todo el pueblo,notuvoenvidia,ni temor,sinoque lohizoparaque el puebloreconocierael liderazgode Josué. 4. Unliderazgode fortaleza:La maneraque un líderfortalece asus miembrosesenseñándolesycapacitándolesconsuejemplo,la palabray oración. C. En la vida privada de cada líder(1 Ti. 3:1-7) 01. Irreprensible:El líderdebe tenerbuentestimonioenlacasa de Dios,serirreprensible significaque notengaactitudesenlas cualesse le tengaque estar llamandolaatención,debe serejemploentodo. 02. Marido de una sola mujer:el hombre de Diosdebe serejemploenmoralidad,suvidasentimentaldebe serordenadaydigna de imitar.Si es casado(a) debe respetarasu esposa(b) yguardarse del adulterio.Si essoltero(a) debe cuidarlamanerade cómo se conduce sentimentalmente,yaque seríapenosoque se mostrara inestableensusemocionesoque hiciere cosasque soloen matrimonioestánpermitidas.(b) El noviazgode unlíderdebe serejemplar. 03. Sobrio: Que no seaebrio,sincontrol de sí mismoque dice cosas de las cualesluegotieneque arrepentirse,esnecesarioque seasobrio,esdecirdueñode sí mismo...evitandolosextremismosemocionales. 04. Prudente:Esta característica implicasabiduría ydiscreción.Muchasvecesa travésde una consejeríaustedde cosasque nadie tiene que saberyusteddebe serunatumba que no deje escaparningunainformaciónesoesprudencia. 05. Decoroso: Tiene que vercon laimagenque proyectael líderenla comunidad,debe serunapersonadignade respetoy honorable,arreglopersonal,imagende limpiezayordeninterior.Cuidarsede que el vestuarionoseaprovocativo,esnecesario reflejarel cambioque hizoJesúsennuestrasvidas. 06. Hospedador: tenerun corazón dispuestoyabiertoparaayudara quienlonecesita,material oespiritualmente hablando.
  5. 5. 07. Apto para enseñar:Que sea diestroenlaexposiciónde lapalabrade Diospara poderalimentaral rebaño,escudriñe las escriturasy explique lasleccionesque nosenseñanacómohacerlomejor,pongaatenciónacada mensaje,puesnadiepuede enseñarloque nosabe. 08. No dado al vino: No podemosconcebiraunlíderde Diosebrio,estoviolalospreceptosde Diosparauncristiano Ro. 13:12, Gal.5:19-21. 09. No pendenciero:Haypersonasque estánlistaspararesponderauna agresiónfísicao verbal.El hombre de Diosesde paz y sabe controlarse enmomentosde tensión,debe reflejarlapazde Dios. 10. No codiciosode ganancias deshonesta:Debemosserejemplosaunennuestravidaeconómica,Ejemplos:pedirprestadoyno pagar, girar chequessinfondos,tomaralgoal créditoyno pagar, etc. 11. Amable:Del griegoepieikeiaque significacederoabstenerse,el líderdebe sabernoaplicarla leyensecosinoel espíritude la ley,saberaplicarel amor. 12. Apacible:Que sea unapersonaque irradie paz,capaz de tolerary aceptar el puntode vistade otros. 13. No avaro: La avariciaes idolatrarel dinero,el líderdebe serejemplode generosidad. D. En su vida enel hogar 1) Que gobierne sucasa: La iglesianoesuna empresaoasociación,esunafamilia,poresoPablonosexhortaa gobernarnuestra casa para gobernaro másbiencuidarde laiglesiade Dios,que cumplabiensufunciónenel hogar,si espadre tenera sushijosbajo sujeción,si esmadre cumplirbienel papel de ayudaidónea,ysi eshijodebe mostrarrespeto,obedienciayhonraa suspadres. E. Es su vida de iglesia 1) No unneófito:Estoindicaaptopara servir,personaconmadurezcristiana,yaque si esnuevohabrá peligrode que caigaenla trampa del diablopordesanimouorgullo,lamadurezvienecomoel resultadodel sometimientoaDiosy la disposiciónnuestra, para que el obre en nuestravida. F. En su vida en la calle: 1) Que todos losde fueratenganun buenconceptodel que vaa ser unlíder: Debemosserejemplotantode losde adentrode la iglesiacomode losde afuera,comoa nuestroscompañerosde trabajo,de estudio,etc.Debenreconocerque ennosotrosahíal go especial:LA PRESENCIA DELESPIRITU SANTO. IV. OTROS VERSÍCULOS SOBRE EL LIDERAZGO Gn. 1.26, 41:33-41 y 45:8-11; Ex. 3:11-12, 4:10-16, 17:12, 24:13, 33:11; Nm.27:12-23; Dt. 3:23-29; Jue.4:8-9 y 6:15-16; 1 Sa. 9:21 y 16:7; 1 Re.3:7; Neh.1:3-4 y 2:11-18; Is. 6:8; Jer.1:6; Mt. 10:1, 12:18-20 y 20:20-28; Mr. 6:7-12; Jn.13:1-17; Hch. 6:1- 7 y 13:3; Fil.2:6-7,22; 1 Pe.5:1-4. V. CONCLUSIÓN La victoriade unlídery sus seguidoresestribaentenerfe enDiosyobedecerSuPalabra. El mundosinCristonecesitade líderesconforme al Plande Diosydispuestosatransformarsuentorno.Hombresymujeresque no se amilanenante laoposiciónni lascircunstanciasadversas.Personastransformadasporel Evangeliode Jesucristoque impactena losdemáscon su testimonio.Seresque estánconvencidosde que todopuede serdiferente.Pero,¿somostodosválidosparalle var
  6. 6. a cabo el Plan de Dios?,¿poseemoslosdonesycualidadesque Diosnosexige?Si turespuestaesafirmativa,¿estásdispuestoaser ese líderque Diosdemandapara conducira su pueblo?

