Olivier Rouquan presentation

Conférencier J’interviens auprès de cadres A + et A de la territoriale, de l’Etat (ministère de l’Intérieur, MINEFI, de la...
Démocraties, institutions et réformes comparées Territoires : régionalisation, métropolisation, égalité et cohésion Manage...
LE DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE DU TERRITOIRE Que sont la COMPETITIVITE et l’attractivité des territoires ? L’EGALITE des territo...
LA REFORME DE L’ETAT : MAP : SENS ET PERSPECTIVES des changements en cours : pratiques et culture administrative PERFORMAN...
FAUT-IL EN FINIR AVEC LE PRESIDENT ? Une question choc pour évoquer les institutions et la crise de légitimité : faut-il l...
Nation Building : ordre et désordres Construction de l’Etat Nation en Europe : historique et enjeu laïque Les nationalisme...
  1. 1. Conférencier J’interviens auprès de cadres A + et A de la territoriale, de l’Etat (ministère de l’Intérieur, MINEFI, de la Défense, etc.), auprès d’élus et de publics de la société civile pour des conférences et du coaching. Chercheur, enseignement supérieur chercheur (associé au CERSA), auteur (Droit constitutionnel, Culture territoriale, Développement durable territorial : gouvernance et management public…) J’évalue et accompagne l’action publique Politologue analyste de la vie politique régulièrement sollicité par France Info, RFI, France Culture, France Inter, RMC, Europe 1, France 24, Public Sénat, LCI, BFM… Je publie des tribunes ou interviews dans Huffington Post, Les Echos, Le Monde, Libération, Acteurs Publics, La Gazette des communes, etc.
  2. 2. Démocraties, institutions et réformes comparées Territoires : régionalisation, métropolisation, égalité et cohésion Management public : modernisation de l’action publique, évaluation, management RH, lutte contre les risques, finances publiques, e-administration En cliquant sur les titres, obtenez le plan d’intervention
  3. 3. LE DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE DU TERRITOIRE Que sont la COMPETITIVITE et l’attractivité des territoires ? L’EGALITE des territoires : comment dépasser le clivage rural/urbain – économie collaborative, capacité des terroirs, etc… METROPOLISATION, METROPOLES QUELLES DYNAMIQUES – compétitivité, innovation, fonctions métropolitaines , quartiers villes,.. QUELS MODELES POLITIQUES POUR LA VILLE DURABLE (smart city, social, éco- quartiers,…). LA REFORME TERRITORIALE : GOUVERNANCE : QUELS CHANGEMENTS ? Négociations, chefs de file, transversalités REGION, DEPARTEMENT , INTERCO : QUEL AVENIR ? CULTURE ADMINISTRATIVE (TERRITORIALE) ETAT : l’État de droit aujourd’hui - ses institutions, son intégration normative à l’UE ADMINISTRATION sa réforme : déconcentration et décentralisation, services publics à l’heure européenne RATIONALISATION administrative et la conduite du changement : gestion des moyens financiers et humains
  4. 4. LA REFORME DE L’ETAT : MAP : SENS ET PERSPECTIVES des changements en cours : pratiques et culture administrative PERFORMANCE PUBLIQUE : efficience, efficacité – fonctions supports INNOVATION PUBLIQUE, qualité du service, open et big data… LE MANAGEMENT PUBLIC DURABLE La CONTRAINTE: EFFICIENCE, contrainte budgétaire, secteurs préservés Le CADRE: la transversalité, l’impact territorial, les mutualisations LES BONNES PRATIQUES DE MANAGEMENT (INNOVATION– GPEEC – promotion du bien être au travail, etc.) L’EVALUATION DE L’ACTION PUBLIQUE la DOCTRINE les METHODES les PRATIQUES INNOVANTES
  5. 5. FAUT-IL EN FINIR AVEC LE PRESIDENT ? Une question choc pour évoquer les institutions et la crise de légitimité : faut-il les ajuster, les changer et comment ? Pouvoir exécutif, quinquennat, fabrique de la loi, Sénat, référendum, participation citoyenne, partis… LE PACTE REPUBLICAIN Indivisibilité, laïcité, état de droit et démocratie enjeux et perspectives, dans un contexte de mondialisation qui remet en cause le modèle Français. Comment la puissance publique s’adapte-t- elle ? L’ENJEU DEMOCRATIQUE Le régime politique actuel : acquis, dysfonctionne ments, perspectives de réformes Comment revitaliser la participation ? DEMOCRATIE : LE REGAIN PAR LES TERRITOIRES ? La décentralisation comme fait politique Les dernières réformes électorales et élections locales Le désenchantement, le défaut de lisibilité La réappropriation par les citoyens ?
  6. 6. Nation Building : ordre et désordres Construction de l’Etat Nation en Europe : historique et enjeu laïque Les nationalismes et communautarismes : réveils identitaires Contrôler la population sur un territoire aujourd’hui Fragilité des proto-Etats et Etats importés confrontés au terrorisme Bonnes gouvernances Qu’est-ce que la puissance publique régulatrice ? Le standard néolibéral de réforme de l’Etat : ajustement structurel Le management public Les décentralisations Le développement durable et smart city La coproduction de services

