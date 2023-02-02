Reviewing code for security issues (NDC Security 2023)

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
You've got some code from a team member to review. You already know that security is important, but do you know how to review their code for security issues?
In this session, Rouan will equip you to find common security issues before they're shipped to production. He’ll cover eight questions you should ask yourself whenever you’re reviewing code. We’ll look at an example pull request together and spot some big security issues that could easily have gone unnoticed.
