Reviewing code for security issues (NDC Security 2023)

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes
Reviewing code for security issues (NDC Security 2023)

Feb. 02, 2023
Software

You've got some code from a team member to review. You already know that security is important, but do you know how to review their code for security issues?

In this session, Rouan will equip you to find common security issues before they're shipped to production. He’ll cover eight questions you should ask yourself whenever you’re reviewing code. We’ll look at an example pull request together and spot some big security issues that could easily have gone unnoticed.

You've got some code from a team member to review. You already know that security is important, but do you know how to review their code for security issues?

In this session, Rouan will equip you to find common security issues before they're shipped to production. He’ll cover eight questions you should ask yourself whenever you’re reviewing code. We’ll look at an example pull request together and spot some big security issues that could easily have gone unnoticed.

Reviewing code for security issues (NDC Security 2023)

  1. 1. Is this okay!? Rouan Wilsenach Engineering Lead, Haven @rouanw Reviewing code for security issues
  2. 2. Too much pressure Code reviews are great for catching issues but they can’t be the only thing. - Build awareness 💬 - Threat modelling 🐉 - Pen testing 🔦 - SAST 🖥
  3. 3. Where’s the input going? - Is there new input? - Have we changed the way input is handled? - Where it’s stored? - How it’s used later? 1 .
  4. 4. Are the right AAA checks in place? - Authentication - have we checked the actor is who they say they are? - Authorisation - have we checked they’re allowed to do this? - Auditing - have we made a note of what happened? 2 .
  5. 5. Principle of least privilege
  6. 6. Have the assets changed? ● Do we have consent and legitimate interest? ● Are we storing any personal or special information? E.g. ○ PII ○ Special Category ○ Criminal Offence 3 .
  7. 7. https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protection/guide-to-the-general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr/lawful-basis-for-processing/special-category-data/
  8. 8. Are you leaking data? - Is your API returning extra bits? - Are you logging stuff you shouldn’t? - Don’t keep anything you don’t need 4 .
  9. 9. Any new dependencies? Do some research on new dependencies. Are they: - Trusted - Popular - Well maintained - Do you really need it? 5 .
  10. 10. https://snyk.io/advisor/
  11. 11. Has the config changed? - Misconﬁguration is a super common cause of security issues - If your conﬁg isn’t code, you can’t review it! 6 .
  12. 12. Is anything being cached? - Don’t show one user’s sensitive info to another! - Everyone should understand the default cache behaviour - Good cache keys 7 .
  13. 13. Have you checked the borders? Handy trick if you’re short on time is to focus on where data enters and leaves your system - e.g. where a web request comes in and where we talk to a database. 8 .
  14. 14. Bonus! #9 More than one mistake from a security issue https://blog.codinghorror.com/falling-into-the-pit-of-success/
  15. 15. A few tricks that helped me learn Find your security mentor Turn up at post mortems Smashing Security Podcast Offer help during pen tests Find a security course online
  16. 16. 1 . 2 . 3 . 4 . 5 . 6 . 7 . 8 . Inputs AAA Asset type Data leaks Dependencies Boundaries Conﬁg Caching Reviewing code for security issues – Cheat Sheet @rouanw

