Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Listen to Dance of the Gods and free romance new releases on your iPhone iPad o...
free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Raised in a family of demon hunters, Blair Murphy has her own personal demons t...
free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Written By: Nora Roberts. Narrated By: Dick Hill Publisher: Brilliance Audio Da...
free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Download Full Version Dance of the Gods Audio OR Listen Books Audio Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance

3 views

Published on

Listen to Dance of the Gods and free romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romance FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance

  1. 1. free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Listen to Dance of the Gods and free romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romance FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Raised in a family of demon hunters, Blair Murphy has her own personal demons to fight - the father who trained, then abandoned her, and the fianc� who walked out on her after learning what she is. Now she finds herself training a sorcerer from 12th century Ireland, a witch from modern day New York, a scholar and a shape changer from the mythical land of Geall, while trying to keep herself from staking the sixth of their circle and host: a vampire sired by Lilith, the vampire queen they've been charged with defeating on Samhain. No stranger to butt-kicking, Blair finds herself taking a good whipping when it comes to that handsome and flirtatious Geallian, Larkin. And a couple of run- ins with Lilith's right-hand gal gives Blair more than she reckoned for, mentally and physically. But will she be able to stay afloat long enough to defeat Lilith's loyal in pre-battle bouts? Or will she find herself falling for the one thing she vowed never to give in to again? If the vampires don't do her in, Larkin is certainly up to the task. Second in a trilogy from the #1 New York Times bestselling author
  3. 3. free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Written By: Nora Roberts. Narrated By: Dick Hill Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: October 2006 Duration: 10 hours 21 minutes
  4. 4. free romance : Dance of the Gods | Romance Download Full Version Dance of the Gods Audio OR Listen Books Audio Now

×