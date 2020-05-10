T11 mutacions i biotecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Les mutacions i la biotecnologia Tema11 Biologia Rosa Marfà
Les mutacions • Concepte • Mutacions somàtiques/ mutacions germinals • Mutacions naturals/ mutacions induïdes • Agents mut...
Classificació de les mutacions I • Mutacions gèniques – Són puntuals d’uns nucleòtids – Tipus • Substitució de bases – Tra...
Classificació de les mutacions II – Sistemes de reparació • DNA-polimerasa té capacitat de reparació • Reparacions amb esc...
Classificacions de les mutacions III • Mutacions cromosòmiques – Provoquen canvis a l’estructura interna dels cromosomes –...
Classificació de les mutacions IV • Mutacions genòmiques – Aneuploïdia (Afecten el nombre normal de cromosomes, ja que afe...
Agents mutàgens • Físics: – Radiacions mutàgenes • Radiacions no ionitzants procedents del Sol ( les radiacions ultraviola...
Com és el DNA dels organismes eucariotes? • DNA altament repetitiu o DNA satèl·lit – 10% del total – Són seqüències curtes...
L’enginyeria genètica • Concepte de biotecnologia/ enginyeria genètica • Genoma • DNA passatger • Vector • DNA recombinant...
Principals tècniques de l’enginyeria genètica I • Formes d’introducció de gens en cèl·lules – Plasmidis (màquines de fer c...
Principals tècniques de l’enginyeria genètica II • Tallar el DNA – Bacteris: • Enzims de restricció – Seqüències palindròm...
Biotecnologia:tècniques • 1-Extreure el DNA objecte d’estudi • 2-Aïllar el gen correcte que codifica el que volem estudiar...
Aplicació de l’enginyeria genètica I • Teràpies – Teràpia de la cèl·lula somàtica – Teràpia de la cèl·lula germinal • Subs...
Aplicació de l’enginyeria genètica II • Obtenció de vacunes recombinants • Productes agrícoles – Blat de moro – El blat – ...
El càncer • Concepte • Els gens – Gens protooncògens gen que participa en el creixement normal de la cèl·lula, quan muta e...
Projecte del genoma humà • Concepte • Comitè Internacional de Bioètica de la UNESCO – Límits • Ecològics i de sanitat • Èt...
T11 mutacions i biotecnologia

És un recull dels canvis que pot experimentar el DNA

T11 mutacions i biotecnologia

  1. 1. Les mutacions i la biotecnologia Tema11 Biologia Rosa Marfà
  2. 2. Les mutacions • Concepte • Mutacions somàtiques/ mutacions germinals • Mutacions naturals/ mutacions induïdes • Agents mutàgens • Càrrega genètica d’efectes negatius (supervivència dels afectats, degut als avenços mèdics)
  3. 3. Classificació de les mutacions I • Mutacions gèniques – Són puntuals d’uns nucleòtids – Tipus • Substitució de bases – Transicions, ( Substitució per una purina (A,G) per una altre purina, a l’igual que una pirimidina (T,C) per una altra pirimidina) – Transversions, Substitució una purina per una piridina i a l’inversa • Mutacions per pèrdua • Mutacions per inserció de nucleòtids – Causes • Errors de lectura – Canvis tautomèrics – Canvis de fases • Lesions fortuïtes – Despurinitzacions ( A,G) – Desaminacions – Dímers de timina • Transposicions – Seqüències d’inserció – Un gen – Transposons
  4. 4. Classificació de les mutacions II – Sistemes de reparació • DNA-polimerasa té capacitat de reparació • Reparacions amb escissió del DNA – Endonucleasa – Exonucleasa – Dna-polimerasa I – DNA-ligasa • Reparació sense escissió del DNA ( enzims fotoreactius) • Sistema SOS ( enzims correctors del sistema SOS)
  5. 5. Classificacions de les mutacions III • Mutacions cromosòmiques – Provoquen canvis a l’estructura interna dels cromosomes – Tipus • Deleció • Duplicació • Inversió – Inversió pericèntrica ( inclou el centròmer) – Inversió paracèntrica (no inclou el centròmer) • Translocació – Translocació recíproca – Translocació no recíproca o transposició
  6. 6. Classificació de les mutacions IV • Mutacions genòmiques – Aneuploïdia (Afecten el nombre normal de cromosomes, ja que afecten a un grup de cromosomes) .Trisomies: Ex: síndrome de Down ( el cromosoma 21 són 3 ) .Monosomies:Ex: Síndrome de Turner (falta un cromosoma X) – Euploïdies ( afecten al joc complert dels cromosomes) • Monoploïdia ( n haploides o monohaploides) • Poliploïdia (3n triploides, 4n tetraploides) ( moltes plantes del món agrícola) Segons els seu origen: Autopoliploïdies ( la mateixa espècie)( Ex: pomes, peres, cireres...) Al·lopoliploïdies ( diferent espècie) (Ex:Triticale una barreja de blat i sègol)
  7. 7. Agents mutàgens • Físics: – Radiacions mutàgenes • Radiacions no ionitzants procedents del Sol ( les radiacions ultraviolades) Són menys penetrants però fan que la pell , els electrons dels àtoms tinguin més energia i això provoqui que el DNA alteri la seva estructura produint l’aparició de dímers de timina. • Radiacions ionitzants procedents de la radioactivitat (Raigs X, gamma, alfa, beta i les radiacions de neutrons) (radiografies, TAC, fuites de centrals nuclears, explosions nuclears...) Aquestes radiacions tenen un grau de penetració en la matèria molt elevada i provoquen pèrdues d’electrons als àtoms , alteració de les bases nitrogenades i trencament de la molècula de DNA. • Químics: – Modificacions de bases nitrogenades com desaminacions... Això ho provoca l’àcid nitrós, hidroxilamina, gas mostasa... – Substàncies semblants a bases nitrogenades com • Ex: cafeïna, nitotina... – La substitució d’una base per una altre d’anàloga • Ex: 5bromouracil es posa en lloc de la timina • Ex: aminopurina en lloc de l’adenina. – La intercalació de molècules • Ex: acridina (base nitrogenada dèbil que s’intercala dins del DNA i després dóna delecions o duplicacions) ( la troben en tints i drogues) • Biològics: – Virus. – Menjar torrats.
  8. 8. Com és el DNA dels organismes eucariotes? • DNA altament repetitiu o DNA satèl·lit – 10% del total – Són seqüències curtes de 5 a 10 parells de bases – Es posen en tàndems, que es poden repetir de 106 a 108 vegades – Està als telòmers, centròmers – No es transcriu mai – Té funció mecànica en la segregació dels cromosomes durant la mitosis i la meiosis • DNA moderadament repetitiu – 20% del total – Té de 300 a 500 parells de bases – Es repeteix entre 10 i 100.000 vegades ( aquesta última no és usual) – Està intercalat per tot el genoma – La seva funció és la síntesis de histones, RNAr, RNAt, i seqüències de funció desconeguda • DNA no repetitiu o simple – 70% del total – Té la informació que es convertirà al RNAm i després en proteïnes i del DNA espaiadors que està intercalat.
  9. 9. L’enginyeria genètica • Concepte de biotecnologia/ enginyeria genètica • Genoma • DNA passatger • Vector • DNA recombinant • Clonació
  10. 10. Principals tècniques de l’enginyeria genètica I • Formes d’introducció de gens en cèl·lules – Plasmidis (màquines de fer còpies del DNA i faciliten el transport) • Característiques • Transformació (DNA d’altres bacteris morts què és aprofitat pels bacetris vius) – Els virus • Característiques • Transducció ( retrovirus, tallen el DNA de la cèl·lula i se’l emporten) – Mecanismes no biològics • Electroporació • Microinjecció • Tret de microbales – CRISPR – DNA ligasa
  11. 11. Principals tècniques de l’enginyeria genètica II • Tallar el DNA – Bacteris: • Enzims de restricció – Seqüències palindròmiques – Segments cohesius – Virus: retrovirus. • RNA que es pot convertir en DNA – Virus que contenen RNA tenen transcriptasa inversa ( enzim) • La reacció en cadena de la polimerasa ( PCR) • CRISPR
  12. 12. Biotecnologia:tècniques • 1-Extreure el DNA objecte d’estudi • 2-Aïllar el gen correcte que codifica el que volem estudiar. • 3- Fer còpies del gen. • 4- Mitjançant un vector introduir el gen a les cèl·lules que volem que tinguin el gen. • 5-Comprovar que hem conseguit el que voliem
  13. 13. Aplicació de l’enginyeria genètica I • Teràpies – Teràpia de la cèl·lula somàtica – Teràpia de la cèl·lula germinal • Substàncies humanes produïdes per bacteris – La insulina – L’hormona del creixement – L' interferó – El factor de coagulació VIII • Introducció de gens en cèl·lules humanes – Els nens ADA – La talassèmia
  14. 14. Aplicació de l’enginyeria genètica II • Obtenció de vacunes recombinants • Productes agrícoles – Blat de moro – El blat – El tomàquet – El tabac • Producció animal – Carpes – Salmons
  15. 15. El càncer • Concepte • Els gens – Gens protooncògens gen que participa en el creixement normal de la cèl·lula, quan muta es converteix en un oncogen – Gens oncògens gen que provoca que la cèl·lula no pari de reproduir-se ( 100 identificats en humans) – Gens antioncògens o gens supressors gens que eviten que els protooncogens mutin (12 identificats en humans) • Causes del càncer – Per atzar – Per agents mutàgens – Hereditari ( pocs casos) • Prevenció: – Consum de substàncies anticancerígenes ( fruites i verdures fresques) – Resposta immunològica per part de les cèl·lules immunològiques del propi organisme – Esport moderat diari. – Vida amb estrés moderat – Dormir les hores necessàries. • Tractament: – Quimioteràpia – Radioteràpia – Tractament amb anticossos monoclonals ( hibridomes)
  16. 16. Projecte del genoma humà • Concepte • Comitè Internacional de Bioètica de la UNESCO – Límits • Ecològics i de sanitat • Ètics i morals • Socials • Polítics

