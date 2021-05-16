Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

Queridos monstruos guia 2 31 agosto

guía

Queridos monstruos guia 2 31 agosto

  1. 1. Aplicar estrategias de comprensión de lectura domiciliaria ENVIARALCORREO rositamaureira2007@hotmail.com enformatoWordosea descargaral pc y contestarlaenWord y luegoenviarla….de locontrarioenviarfotos de maneraordenaday de formavertical LUNES Observael siguientetráilerdel libroqueridos monstruos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K54ei5effew Nombralospersonajesque vanapareciendo ysu principal característica personaje característica
  2. 2. MARTES LA FRASEESCONDIDA • Hemosescondidounafrase ytú deberásencontrarlacolocandolasletrasenlascoordenadas que te indicanlosparesde números.Lafrase pertenece al inquietantecuentode «LaLuisona» peroyo que tú no lacopiaría del libro...Noseasmiedosoybúscalaeneste cuadroque esmejor. ¿Entendido?Pues,empieza. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 (1-9) N (1-8) U (2-2) E (2-4) H (9-5) A (2-1) H (2-3) C (2-5) I (2-7) O (2-6) Z (4-1) A (4-2) L (3-1) C (3-4) V (3-7) R (3-2) O (3-5) I (3-8) T (3-3) N (3-6) E (3-9) E (5-1) S (5-2) E (5-3) P (5-4) T (5-5) I (5-6) M (5-7) 0 (6-1) H (6-2) I (6-4) O (6-3) J (7-3) V (7-4) A (7-5) R (7-6) O (7-7) N (8-1) E (8-2) N (8-4) U (8-5) N (8-6) A (9-1) F (9-2) I (9-3) E (9-4) R (10-3) F (10-4) E (10-5) R (10-6) O (10-7) Z II.- Al leerestoscuentoshabrásnotadoalgunadiferenciaentre el españolde laautoray el que tú hablasy escribes.Te damosunafrase con una palabrasubrayaday dos opciones.Túmarcas el verdaderosignificadode lapalabraenel español que hablasyescribes. La encontró mateandocon losrecuerdos: La encontrómatandoel tiempo. La encontrótomandomate. a) ¡Noes posibleque el registrode unapieza de tres por dosles lleve tanto tiempo! ¡No esposible que el registrode undormitoriode trespordosleslleve tantotiempo! ¡No esposible que el registrode unacafeteríade trespor dosleslleve tantotiempo! b) ...Si haymiseria,que no se note, pibe. ... Si hay miseria,que nose note,señorita.... Si hay miseria,que nose note,chico. c) ...El «baile»recién empieza. Miércoles
