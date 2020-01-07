Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRESENTACIÓN El Manual de Organización y Funciones del Consorcio de Asociaciones de Santiago Atitlán, constituye un docume...
CONSORCIO DE ASOCIACIONES DE SANTIAGO ATITLÁN. ESTRUCTURA INSTITUCIONAL ORGANIGRAMA ASAMBLEA GENERAL: Se integra por las a...
ORGANIZACIONES MIEMBRAS DEL CONSORCIO: No. NOMBRE DE REPRESENTANTES LEGALES Y LIDEREZAS ORGANIZACIÓN 01 María Victoria Gar...
b) Promover la organización y la participación de todas las Asociadas en programas y actividades generados por el Consorci...
FUNCIONES: a) Buscar conjuntamente Instituciones que puedan proveer el financiamiento para la realización de proyectos en ...
m) Informar a las presidentas de las Asociaciones sobre el avance de cada proyecto que se realice y de los próximos a gest...
SECRETARIA  Persona encargada de levantar todos los escritos necesarios que deje como constancia información de proyectos...
 Conocedora tanto las disposiciones de las entidades que designaran los recursos, así como el destino de los mismos.  En...
 Informar a la Junta Directiva de la situación actual de la del Centro de Teñido en Tinte Natural y Tejido.  Actualizar ...
 Ejecutar los talleres de Formación en cuanto a la formación de personal reclutado para el Centro de Teñido y Tejido.  D...
6. Supervisar, evaluar y ejecutar las actividades concernientes al sistema Financiero. 7. Procesar, ejecutar y evaluar las...
Manual de-puestos-y-funciones-actual
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual de-puestos-y-funciones-actual

19 views

Published on

elementos y ejemplo del manual de puestos y funciones

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual de-puestos-y-funciones-actual

  1. 1. PRESENTACIÓN El Manual de Organización y Funciones del Consorcio de Asociaciones de Santiago Atitlán, constituye un documento técnico normativo, auxiliar de la gestión administrativa, que establece las funciones específicas y responsabilidades a nivel de cargo desarrollándolos a partir de la Estructura Orgánica y funciones generales establecidas en el Reglamento de Organización y Funciones; así como en base a los requerimientos de cargo del Centro de Teñido. El presente es un documento que sirve para el control y la evaluación de las actividades que en él se desarrollan, modificándose permanentemente en razón a la exigencia de la dinámica administrativa y los objetivos propuestos.
  2. 2. CONSORCIO DE ASOCIACIONES DE SANTIAGO ATITLÁN. ESTRUCTURA INSTITUCIONAL ORGANIGRAMA ASAMBLEA GENERAL: Se integra por las asociadas activas de las diferentes organizaciones.
  3. 3. ORGANIZACIONES MIEMBRAS DEL CONSORCIO: No. NOMBRE DE REPRESENTANTES LEGALES Y LIDEREZAS ORGANIZACIÓN 01 María Victoria García Hernández LIDERESA DEL GRUPO MUJERES ARTESANAS MAYAS 02 Antonia Petzey Sojuel PRESIDENTA DE ASOCIACIÓN IXMUCANÉ 03 Concepción Tziná Coché PRESIDENTA DE ASOCIACIÓN FLOR DEL LAGO 04 Marta Coché Damián PRESIDENTA DE ASOCIACIÓN VIDA 05 Magdalena Guoz Patix PRESIDENTA DE ASOCIACIÓN FLOR DE CERRO 06 Concepción Hum Sojuel PRESIDENTA DE ASOCIACIÓN IXCHEL 07 Josefa Coo Ajcot LIDERESA DEL GRUPO MUJERES DE ORO 08 María Sosof Ratzán ASOCIACIÓN DE MUJERES UNIDAS PARA EL DESARROLLO 09 Francisca Quievac catú LIDERESA DEL GRUPO WAXQIB’ B’ATZ’ 10 Magdalena Tacaxoy Coché LIDERESA DEL GRUPO MANO DE MUJER 11 Rosa Sosof Lacan LIDERESA DEL GRUPO TOCOYAL FUNCIONES: a) Establecer un medio de comunicación el cual ayude a obtener toda la cooperación de parte de las Asociadas para así poder obtener todos los beneficios o recursos para el que el proyecto se ejecute de acuerdo a lo planeado.
  4. 4. b) Promover la organización y la participación de todas las Asociadas en programas y actividades generados por el Consorcio de Asociaciones. c) Informar a sus Asociadas sobre la gestión de proyectos los cuales deben ser aprobados mediante su consentimiento. d) Informar a sus respectivas Asociadas sobre los proyectos consensuados y aprobados. e) Dar acompañamiento y monitorear las funciones que realice la Junta Directiva dentro de programas y proyectos y comunicar a las Asociadas las fases o procesos que cada uno llevara a cabo. JUNTA DIRECTIVA ACTUAL DEL CONSORCIO: No NOMBRE CARGO EN EL CONSORCIO ORGANIZACIÓN QUE REPRESENTAN 1 María Victoria García Hernández PRESIDENTA Y Representante legal Lideresa del Grupo Mujeres Artesanas mayas 2 Marta Coché Damián Vice-presidenta Asociación Vida 3 Magdalena Guoz Patix Secretaria Asociación Flor de cerro 4 Antonia Petzey Sojuel Tesorera Asociación Ixmucané 5 Josefa Ajcot Coò Vocal I Mujeres de Oro 6 Concepción Tziná Coché Vocal II Asociación Flor del lago 7 Concepción Hum Sojuel Vocal III Asociación Ixchel
  5. 5. FUNCIONES: a) Buscar conjuntamente Instituciones que puedan proveer el financiamiento para la realización de proyectos en beneficio de las Asociaciones y sus Integrantes para crear fuentes de ingresos para ellas y sus familias. b) Cumplir y hacer que se cumplan los estatutos, los reglamentos y las resoluciones de la Asamblea general. c) Promover actividades para mantener y ampliar los programas de entidad. d) Dirigir la administración del consorcio. e) En defecto de disposiciones reglamentarias, disponer todo lo que concierne a contratación funciones y régimen de personal administrativo del consorcio. f) Administrar el patrimonio de la entidad. g) Autorizar los gastos de funcionamiento del consorcio. h) Preparar el plan de trabajo y el presupuesto anual, así como los informes de la entidad para someterlos a consideración de la Asamblea General. i) Conocer de las faltas de los asociados para la aplicación de medidas disciplinarias correspondientes. j) Llenar las vacantes que se produzcan entre las Vocales de la Junta Directiva designando por unanimidad a los asociados que deban ocuparla. k) Realizar actividades que le correspondan de conformidad con los estatutos, reglamentos y disposiciones de la Asamblea General por su calidad de órgano administrador del consorcio. l) Resolver peticiones de ingresos así como las renuncias de sus asociadas.
  6. 6. m) Informar a las presidentas de las Asociaciones sobre el avance de cada proyecto que se realice y de los próximos a gestionar los cuales deben ser aprobados mediante su consentimiento. n) Promover y gestionar programas de apoyo a la mujer por medio de un proceso de capacitaciones con el fin de crear espacios en la toma de decisiones a favor de sus derechos colectivos e individuales. o) Supervisión constante de la gestión y ejecución de los diferentes proyectos. PRESIDENTA Y REPRESENTANTE LEGAL  Es la encargada de presentar los proyectos ante las instituciones proveedoras de fondos económicos para su ejecución.  Dirección y coordinación de las Asociaciones en cuanto a la incursión de las presidentas y sus socias en cada proyecto a ejecutar.  Proponer, en su caso, modificaciones a los límites u objetivos básicos de los proyectos cuando concurran circunstancias que así lo aconsejen.  Su misión se resume en dirigir a las Presidentas de las Asociaciones con cuales dispone para alcanzar los objetivos del proyecto. VICE PRESIDENTA  En dado caso se ausente la presidenta por causa mayor o atender otras diligencias que favorezcan a la junta Directiva, la vicepresidenta tomara todas las responsabilidades de la ausente.  En dado caso suscite algo de suma importancia, conjunto a la presidenta ella será la encargada de llamar a reunión y avisar a todos las Asociadas de la Junta Directiva si fuera necesario.
  7. 7. SECRETARIA  Persona encargada de levantar todos los escritos necesarios que deje como constancia información de proyectos que se están realizando y próximos a gestionar.  Tendrá a su cargo las memorias tanto de reuniones como de procesos que sean llevados a cabo. TESORERA  Estas personas tienen a su vez la responsabilidad de verificar que el trámite se esté llevando en las condiciones necesarias y apegadas al régimen jurídico, económico que requiera cada proyecto. VOCAL I, II III I:  Son la línea de respuesta en ausencia de alguno de los miembros principales de la organización. COORDINACIÓN  Planificación de proyectos y programas en todos sus aspectos, identificando las actividades a realizar, los recursos a poner en juego, los plazos y los costos previstos.  Mantenimiento permanente de las relaciones externas del proyecto: organizaciones Financistas.  Persona encargada de levantar todos los escritos necesarios que deje como constancia información de proyectos que se están realizando y próximos a gestionar.  Encargada tanto de la recaudación, control y designación de los recursos.  Persona encargada de llevar los registros entorno al uso y designación de los aportes para proyectos.
  8. 8.  Conocedora tanto las disposiciones de las entidades que designaran los recursos, así como el destino de los mismos.  Encargada de dar un informe si todas las Asociadas lo solicitan.  Administrara los recursos físicos y financieros de los proyectos y que se dispongan para los proyectos.  Tiene a su vez la responsabilidad de verificar que el trámite se esté llevando en las condiciones necesarias y apegadas al régimen jurídico, económico que requieran. ASISTENTE DE COORDINACIÓN 1. Apoyo a la Coordinadora de la Junta Directiva elaborando memorias de la planificación de proyectos y programas. 2. Realizar cronogramas de las actividades a realizar en los programas y proyectos, los recursos a utilizar, los plazos y costos previstos. 3. Simplificar la información recibida y archivarla para proporcionarla cuando se necesite. 4. Persona encargada de levantar todos los escritos necesarios que deje como constancia información de proyectos que se están realizando y próximos a gestionar. 5. Tomar decisiones con respecto a su cargo y responsabilidad que se le asigne en algún momento. 6. Preparar y ordenar la documentación e información relacionada los reportes correspondientes sobre la recaudación, control y designación de los recursos. ENCARGADO DE PRODUCCIÓN
  9. 9.  Informar a la Junta Directiva de la situación actual de la del Centro de Teñido en Tinte Natural y Tejido.  Actualizar a los supervisores de producción sobre las innovaciones en los procesos.  Tendrá que verificar los reportes que le sean entregados y analizarlos.  Solicitar apoyo de asesoría técnica profesional externa en caso de que sea necesario, reportándolo previamente con el Director general.  En el proceso de empaque será responsable, junto con sus supervisores, que el producto se encuentre en las condiciones óptimas para su venta.  Instruir a los aspirantes durante el proceso de capacitación de teñido de hilo crudo destinado para la elaboración de telar en cintura.  Capturar ideas o propuestas de cualquier empleado que haya tenido resultados positivos en el proceso de producción.  Es el responsable del buen desarrollo de la planta de producción de la eficiencia y eficacia de los procesos productivos.  En caso de algún brote viral o enfermedad de la planta, tendrá que ver la causa y solucionar el problema.  Tomar decisiones prontas e inteligentes basadas en un análisis que ayude a coordinar y actualizar las diferentes áreas.  Estar al día en noticias acerca de la competencia y de nuevas formas tecnológicas para elaborar planes de acción y no quedarse rezagados.  Es necesario que mantenga una línea directa de comunicación con sus colaboradores para estar bien informado de los acontecimientos dentro de la empresa.  Velar por el buen uso, estado y condiciones óptimas del equipo de producción.  Lograr ventajas competitivas para la empresa que se reflejen en una mayor remuneración económica necesaria para que sea líder en su ramo. ENCARGADO DE FORMACIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN DEL CENTRO DE TEÑIDO
  10. 10.  Ejecutar los talleres de Formación en cuanto a la formación de personal reclutado para el Centro de Teñido y Tejido.  Dar a conocer y lograr que los alumnos conozcan con exactitud los procedimientos establecidos para el teñido  Establecer las normas, técnicas y procedimientos establecidos del proceso de Teñido.  Enseñar sobre el tiempo asignado para cada proceso ya que de esta forma se mantiene la calidad del producto punto esencial en el proceso de teñido.  Dar a conocer las medidas tanto de substancias químicas, colorantes como de agua para la coloración del hilo y elaborar ejercicios para que los alumnos aprendan con exactitud las cantidades.  Eficiencia, eficacia y exactitud en su labor.  Indicar el orden al realizar los procesos de teñido y en cuanto al uso de sus herramientas  Enseñar sobre la responsabilidad en cuanto a la materia prima asignada y de los utensilios e indicar que en caso de extraviar o dañar los mismos tendrá un costo o se deberá realizar reposición  Realizar y entregar un reporte y asistencia semanal de los alumnos o personas quienes estén bajo la formación en conocimiento del proceso de teñido ENCARGADO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Y FINANZAS 1. Entrega de informes financieros a las entidades cooperantes, la junta directiva y a la coordinación. 2. Elaborar los estados financieros y presupuestarios. 3. Programar, organizar y ejecutar las acciones administrativas y de finanzas. 4. Formular las informaciones financieras requeridos por la Junta Directiva. 5. Informar oportunamente sobre la disponibilidad financiera así como la captación y correcta utilización de los fondos.
  11. 11. 6. Supervisar, evaluar y ejecutar las actividades concernientes al sistema Financiero. 7. Procesar, ejecutar y evaluar las operaciones de ingreso y egreso de los fondos. Equipo Técnico de Coordinación: FACILITADOR 1: Función especifica: Acompañamiento de talleres de capacitación de OMMS, organizaciones de mujeres y COCODES en seis municipios. Funciones Básicas: Coordinar actividades con los facilitadores en cuanto a la realización de talleres de capacitación. Realizar memoria de las actividades realizadas según cronograma establecido para cada proyecto. Acompañar organización de COCODES Pedro chiquival Elisa Boron Analicia Diego Pablo Reanda Nicolás Ramírez

×