Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arithmetic Sequences and series
Introduce Sequence
Introduce Series
Contents
Sequences 9, 16, 25, 36, 49, … is a sequence of square numbers starting with 9. A sequence can be infinite, as shown by th...
The formula for the n th term For example, the formula for the n th term of a sequence is given by un = 4n – 5. The first ...
The formula for the n th term
Recurrence relations This sequence can also be defined by a recurrence relation. To define a sequence using a recurrence r...
Recurrence relations A recurrence relation together with the first term of a sequence is called an inductive definition. S...
Using an inductive definition
Arithmetic sequences In an arithmetic sequence (or arithmetic progression) the difference between any two consecutive term...
Arithmetic sequences If we call the first term of an arithmetic sequence a and the common difference d we can write a gene...
Arithmetic sequences Example This is an arithmetic sequence with first term a = 10 and common difference d = –3 -> u2-u1 =...
Arithmetic sequences Example 2 This is an arithmetic sequence with first term a = –7 and common difference d = 6. The n th...
Arithmetic sequences Example 3
Try … Arithmetic sequences The first five terms of an arithmetic sequence are: −20,−17,−14,−11,−8 a=-20, d=3 -> d = -17 -(...
Try … Arithmetic sequences Here is a picture of four models. Some of the cubes are hidden behind other cubes. Model one co...
Answers : a) 9 b) 16 c) 25 d) nth = n^2
Try … Arithmetic sequences Determine the twelfth term of arithmetic sequence whose first term is -6 and whose difference i...
Try … Arithmetic sequences The 4th term of an arithmetic sequences is 110 and the 9th term of arithmetic sequences is 150....
Months Cost ($) 1 75,000 2 90,000 3 105,000 4 120,000 The table shows typical costs for a construction company to rent a c...
75,000 12 NA 15,000 a12 = 75,000 + (12 - 1)(15,000) a12 = 75,000 + (11)(15,000) a12 = 75,000+165,000 a12 = $240,000 Answer...
Arithmetic Series Arithmetic Series: An indicated sum of terms in an arithmetic sequence. Example: Arithmetic Sequence VS ...
Vocabulary of Sequences (Universal) Recall
-19 63 ?? Sn 6 353 Find the sum of the first 63 terms of the arithmetic sequence -19, -13, -7,… a63 = 353
Find the first 3 terms for an arithmetic series in which a1 = 9, an = 105, Sn =741. 9 ?? 105 741 ?? 13 9, 17, 25
A radio station considered giving away $4000 every day in the month of August for a total of $124,000. Instead, they decid...
Sigma Notation ( ) Used to express a series or its sum in abbreviated form.
UPPER LIMIT (NUMBER) LOWER LIMIT (NUMBER) SIGMA (SUM OF TERMS) NTH TERM (SEQUENCE) INDEX
If the sequence is arithmetic (has a common difference) you can use the Sn formula 1+2=3 4 4+2=6 ?? NA
Is the sequence arithmetic? 10 + 17 + 26 + 37 No, there is no common difference Thus you cannot use the Sn formula. = 90 =...
Rewrite using sigma notation: 3 + 6 + 9 + 12 Arithmetic, d= 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
23 views
May. 17, 2021

Arithmetic sequences and series

Math grade XI

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(0/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self Dr. Nicole LePera
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arithmetic sequences and series

  1. 1. Arithmetic Sequences and series
  2. 2. Introduce Sequence
  3. 3. Introduce Series
  4. 4. Contents
  5. 5. Sequences 9, 16, 25, 36, 49, … is a sequence of square numbers starting with 9. A sequence can be infinite, as shown by the … at the end of the sequence shown above, or it can be finite. For example: 3, 6, 12, 24, 48, 96 is a finite sequence containing six terms.
  6. 6. The formula for the n th term For example, the formula for the n th term of a sequence is given by un = 4n – 5. The first five terms in the sequence are: –1, 3, 7, 11 and 15.
  7. 7. The formula for the n th term
  8. 8. Recurrence relations This sequence can also be defined by a recurrence relation. To define a sequence using a recurrence relation we need the value of the first term and an expression relating each term to a previous term. For the sequence –1, 3, 7, 11, 15, …, each term can be found by adding 4 to the previous term. We can write:
  9. 9. Recurrence relations A recurrence relation together with the first term of a sequence is called an inductive definition. So the inductive definition for the sequence –1, 3, 7, 11, 15, … is u1 = –1, un+1 = un + 4. So the first five terms in the sequence are 3, 7, 15, 31 and 63
  10. 10. Using an inductive definition
  11. 11. Arithmetic sequences In an arithmetic sequence (or arithmetic progression) the difference between any two consecutive terms is always the same. This is called the common difference. For example, the sequence: 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, … is an arithmetic sequence with 3 as the common difference. We could write this sequence as:
  12. 12. Arithmetic sequences If we call the first term of an arithmetic sequence a and the common difference d we can write a general arithmetic sequence as:
  13. 13. Arithmetic sequences Example This is an arithmetic sequence with first term a = 10 and common difference d = –3 -> u2-u1 = u3-u2 =7-10 = -3 . The nth term is given by a + (n – 1)d so: Let’s check this formula for the first few terms in the sequence:
  14. 14. Arithmetic sequences Example 2 This is an arithmetic sequence with first term a = –7 and common difference d = 6. The n th term is given by a + (n – 1)d so: We can find the value of n for the last term by solving: So, there are 14 terms in the sequence.
  15. 15. Arithmetic sequences Example 3
  16. 16. Try … Arithmetic sequences The first five terms of an arithmetic sequence are: −20,−17,−14,−11,−8 a=-20, d=3 -> d = -17 -(-20)=3 n th term = -20+3(n-1) n th term = -20+3n-3= 3n-23 Find an expression for the n th term of the sequence.
  17. 17. Try … Arithmetic sequences Here is a picture of four models. Some of the cubes are hidden behind other cubes. Model one consists of one cube. Model two consists of four cubes and so on. (a) How many cubes are in the third model? (b) How many cubes are in the fourth model? (c) If a fifth model were built, how many cubes would it take? (d) Find an expression for the number of cubes used in the nth model.
  18. 18. Answers : a) 9 b) 16 c) 25 d) nth = n^2
  19. 19. Try … Arithmetic sequences Determine the twelfth term of arithmetic sequence whose first term is -6 and whose difference is 4. Nth term = a + ( n-1) d 12th term = -6 + (12-1) 4 -6 + 11 x 4 -6 + 44 38
  20. 20. Try … Arithmetic sequences The 4th term of an arithmetic sequences is 110 and the 9th term of arithmetic sequences is 150. Find the 30th term of that arithmetic sequence. Answer : 9-4 = 5 150-110 = 40 40/5=8 8x4= 32 110-32=78 (30x8)+78=318 4th = a + 3d = 110 9th = a + 8d = 150 30 th = 86 + 29(8) = 318 A + 3d = 110 A + 8d = 150 - ------------------------ 5d=40 D = 8 a = 86
  21. 21. Months Cost ($) 1 75,000 2 90,000 3 105,000 4 120,000 The table shows typical costs for a construction company to rent a crane for one, two, three, or four months. Assuming that the arithmetic sequence continues, how much would it cost to rent the crane for twelve months? Try … Arithmetic sequences
  22. 22. 75,000 12 NA 15,000 a12 = 75,000 + (12 - 1)(15,000) a12 = 75,000 + (11)(15,000) a12 = 75,000+165,000 a12 = $240,000 Answer :
  23. 23. Arithmetic Series Arithmetic Series: An indicated sum of terms in an arithmetic sequence. Example: Arithmetic Sequence VS Arithmetic Series 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 3 + 5 + 7 + 9 + 11 + 13
  24. 24. Vocabulary of Sequences (Universal) Recall
  25. 25. -19 63 ?? Sn 6 353 Find the sum of the first 63 terms of the arithmetic sequence -19, -13, -7,… a63 = 353
  26. 26. Find the first 3 terms for an arithmetic series in which a1 = 9, an = 105, Sn =741. 9 ?? 105 741 ?? 13 9, 17, 25
  27. 27. A radio station considered giving away $4000 every day in the month of August for a total of $124,000. Instead, they decided to increase the amount given away every day while still giving away the same total amount. If they want to increase the amount by $100 each day, how much should they give away the first day? a1 31 days ?? $124,000 $100/day
  28. 28. Sigma Notation ( ) Used to express a series or its sum in abbreviated form.
  29. 29. UPPER LIMIT (NUMBER) LOWER LIMIT (NUMBER) SIGMA (SUM OF TERMS) NTH TERM (SEQUENCE) INDEX
  30. 30. If the sequence is arithmetic (has a common difference) you can use the Sn formula 1+2=3 4 4+2=6 ?? NA
  31. 31. Is the sequence arithmetic? 10 + 17 + 26 + 37 No, there is no common difference Thus you cannot use the Sn formula. = 90 = 2.71828
  32. 32. Rewrite using sigma notation: 3 + 6 + 9 + 12 Arithmetic, d= 3

×