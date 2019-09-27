eBook The Iraqi Family Cookbook EBOOK [P.D.F]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book Appearances
Book details
Author : Kay Karim
Pages :
Language :
Release Date :--
ISBN :
Publisher :



  Description Often considered the world's oldest cuisine, the origins of Iraqi cooking date back 5,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia. Modern Iraqi cooking relies on an abundance of fresh, seasonal produce, beans, rice, fish, and quality meats. Typical spices include cinnamon, allspice, dried lime, saffron, sumac, and turmeric. On the whole, Iraqi cooking offers a healthy diet rich in vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats.Kay Karim has collected recipes from generations of her family as well as all regions of Iraq in this lovingly-compiled tribute to her homeland's cuisine. An earlier version of this cookbook won a World Gourmand Cookbook Award in 2007. Includes:* More than 150 easy-to-follow recipes* A detailed introduction to Iraq's history, culture, and cuisine* A guide to spices and ingredients* Fascinating side bars, notes, and family anecdotes* More than 100 color photographs
