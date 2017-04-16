ROLES DE LA GESTIÓN DE CENTRO EDUCATIVO
Gestión • Es la acción y el afecto de gestionar y administrar, de una forma mas especifica, es una diligencia, entendida c...
Función de la Gestión
• Coordinar : capacidad de poner a trabajar en conjuntos diferentes elementos en pos de obtener el resultado especifico pa...
Controlar Desde que la organización comienza a funcional todos los miembro deben de realizar bien sus trabajo , que los pl...
ACTITUDES
• ACTITUDES INTELECTUAL: • Es la capacidad de analizar, • interpretar y solucionar problemas . • ACTITUDES DE RELACIONES H...
ACTITUDES TÉCNICA: Se refiere con los aspecto operativos específicos de una organización.
Roles Gerenciales • INTERPERSONALES Los directivos pueden actuar como cabeza visible de la organización representándola en...
• https://prezi.com/uhycz21vdonm/rol-de-la-gestion-educativa/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rosa Yris y Juana Espinal

43 views

Published on

presentacion

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Rosa Yris y Juana Espinal

  1. 1. ROLES DE LA GESTIÓN DE CENTRO EDUCATIVO
  2. 2. Gestión • Es la acción y el afecto de gestionar y administrar, de una forma mas especifica, es una diligencia, entendida como tramite necesario para conseguir algo o resolver un asunto, de carácter administrativo.
  3. 3. Función de la Gestión
  4. 4. • Coordinar : capacidad de poner a trabajar en conjuntos diferentes elementos en pos de obtener el resultado especifico para una acción conjunta. Planificación Establecer objetivos generales qué aúne las acciones las acciones de todos los empleados. Además diseñar programa y calendario que contribuyan al cumplimiento de los mismo. • Organizar Pretende que cada quien sepa lo que le correspondes, es responsabilidad de los directivos señalar la tarea y deberes que tienen que realizar para que la organización alcance su objetivo.
  5. 5. Controlar Desde que la organización comienza a funcional todos los miembro deben de realizar bien sus trabajo , que los planes se cumplan y que se alcancen los objetivos esperado. • Dirigir Los directivos dirigen (ordenan o instruyen a los empleados en la realización de sus tareas. Deben de tener buenas comunicación y proporcional la adecuada motivación y liderazgo.
  6. 6. ACTITUDES
  7. 7. • ACTITUDES INTELECTUAL: • Es la capacidad de analizar, • interpretar y solucionar problemas . • ACTITUDES DE RELACIONES HUMANA: Valoración de las personas y función que desempeña, aunque cada una de ellas su naturaleza e intensidad son diferentes.
  8. 8. ACTITUDES TÉCNICA: Se refiere con los aspecto operativos específicos de una organización.
  9. 9. Roles Gerenciales • INTERPERSONALES Los directivos pueden actuar como cabeza visible de la organización representándola en actos formales, o como enlace con barias instituciones o organizaciones. • INFORMATIVO: El directivo puede ser el depositario de importantes datos y como tal, defunción de esa información el resto del personal.
  10. 10. • https://prezi.com/uhycz21vdonm/rol-de-la-gestion-educativa/

×