Rosag mapa conceptual

procedimientos penales especiales

  1. 1.  Partes del discurso  Oratoria Forense  Procedimientos de Retorica Rosa Gudiño
  2. 2. EL DISCURSO El discurso es un evento comunicativo social, realizado mediante el empleo de elementos lingüísticos. Es el mecanismo más efectivo para entablar comunicación con un determinado público El discurso jurídico y/o la lógica jurídica, para Barros (1994), es un metalenguaje dedicado a observar el correcto funcionamiento de la actividad argumental en el ámbito del razonamiento jurídico, en consecuencia, en el ámbito de la aplicación de la ley, de la administración de justicia y de la elaboración de las leyes. 1. Se inicia con el saludo: Punto inicial de llamara la atención a los demás 2. Plantear interrogantes (dar un parónima general en cuestión al tema abordado) 3. Desarrollo: Tratar el tema a fondo, datos, circunstancias (conocimiento del tema que estamos abordando) ARGUMENTOS y un poco aludir al público , ordenar argumentos y apoyarse en cifras, ejemplos, e ideas innovadoras. Utilizar palabras correctas. 3. Conclusión: Se llega a la emoción, exhortación a los demás, mostrar los intereses usar verbos como: los exhorto, los invito, transformemos, este es el momento. Mostrar soluciones, propuestas serias y hacer llamados
  3. 3. ORATORIA FORENSE La oratoria forense es el arte para comunicarse, eficazmente, en forma oral, en el sitio donde los tribunales juzgan sus causas Según Ciro Añez ‘’Es la que tiene por objeto ilustrar la inteligencia y mover la voluntad de los jueces para decidir si un hecho se ha realizado o no, si una persona es o no culpable, o si ésta ha de interpretarse en uno u otro sentido La Real Academia de la Lengua Española define a la oratoria como el “arte de hablar con elocuencia; de deleitar, persuadir y conmover por medio de la palabra.” Cualidades de la Oratoria Forense Brevedad Toda oratoria debe contar con esta excelsa cualidad, pero más singularmente la de los estrados. Esto nos indica que no es necesario aburrir a los jueces con largos discursos que únicamente nos hacen incurrir en redundancias y hasta podemos llegar fácilmente a equivocarnos, lo cual sería fatal en el desenlace del proceso. Diafanidad Se deben decir las cosas precisas y en términos de definitiva claridad. La diafanidad o bien claridad, se encuentra íntimamente relacionada con la brevedad, pues al ser concisos en nuestra exposición, estamos diciendo lo preciso sin entrar en complicaciones de vocabulario Preferencial de los Hechos La narración de los hechos viene a constituir la parte del discurso denominado proposición, siendo el momento preciso en que debemos vivificar los acontecimientos con toda la fuerza de la dramatización que puede exigírsele al novelista en que se convierte en este preciso momento, el orador forense.
  4. 4. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE RETORICA La retórica es la disciplina que se interesa en el estudio y la sistematización de los procedimientos y técnicas expresivas del lenguaje, que además de sus fines comunicativos usuales tienen como objetivo persuadir o embellecer lo dicho. Inventio o invenio La selección de los contenidos del discurso, es decir, la elección particular de los temas en la memoria, en los lugares comunes, las ideas propias o heredadas de terceros, en fin, que puedan servir para los fines comunicativos que se tengan. Dispositio Orden de las partes del discurso, acto creativo, productivo. Puede ser: • De carácter demostrativo, convencer e informar. • De carácter pasional, emocionar y conmover. Elocutio Se trata de la elección de los recursos lingüísticos idóneos para expresar verbalmente los materiales recopilados y ordenados previamente. Ello implica figuras retóricas, juegos de palabras etc. l Disciplina que atraviesa numerosos campos del saber, entre los que están la literatura, la política, el periodismo, la publicidad, la educación, el derecho, etc. Según las consideraciones clásicas de la retórica, todo discurso se configura a partir de tres elementos

