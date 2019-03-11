Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inform Yourself In The World Of Hotels When you are going on a family vacation, making a hotel reservation is an important
Book your hotel room as far in advance as possible. You will be surprised at how quickly hotels fill up, especially in sma
brand but for your particular location. Within a brand, there can be significant variances in terms lf quality. Make sure
When you are going on a family vacation, making a hotel reservation is an important part of the plan

  1. 1. Inform Yourself In The World Of Hotels When you are going on a family vacation, making a hotel reservation is an important part of the planning process. However, it is all too easy to end up choosing a shabby hotel that overcharges you. Use the following tips to make sure that you choose a great hotel at a good rate. To save money on a minibar or vending machine at a hotel, pack a cooler before you start out on your trip, and throw in some six-packs of soda or beer and a bottle of wine. When you get to the hotel, if you have a small fridge, you are all ready. If there isn't a fridge, use the ice machine and your cooler to keep things chilled. When searching for a hotel, consider "bundle" packages. For example, if you have to fly to your location, look for a bundle that includes both your hotel room and your airfare. You should save quite a bit of money that way, but make sure to always double-check the regular room rate to ensure you are getting a good deal. When booking a hotel, you need to establish what you need and what you would ideally like from your stay. Price is one, but a prime location is another. A gym, pool, free breakfast, free wireless Internet, free local calls, and all kinds of other things may be important. Choose a hotel that meets all of your needs. When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day. When going on a trip, it is a good idea to book a vacation package instead of booking each service separately. While it may seem like you are spending a lot more money at once, the reality is that you will be getting a cheaper hotel stay than you would otherwise. It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign. It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign. Be sure to check for online deals. Most of the time, you can get cheaper deals by taking a few minutes to search for them on the Internet. It is a great way to choose your hotel. You will find deals this way that the hotels won't tell you about over the phone.
  2. 2. Book your hotel room as far in advance as possible. You will be surprised at how quickly hotels fill up, especially in smaller towns with few hotels. If you wait until last minute, there is a good chance you may not even be able to book a room. So, be sure to reserve your room as soon as you know you need one! If you want to inspect a hotel room for bed bugs, start with the bathroom. This is usually one of the few places you won't see any. Therefore, you can put your luggage here while you look over the remainder of the room. Not to mention a great place for your children and pets too. Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything. When staying in a hotel room, are you sometimes concerned with the safety and security of your room? For less than $3 dollars you can alleviate these fears. Purchase a rubber doorstop and always pack it with your other essentials when traveling. It is simple to use and is highly effective. Simply wedge the doorstop under the inside of the door. Combined with the door's deadlock, no one stands a chance of coming through your door uninvited. Here is a simple tip to help you make sure you don't leave any valuables behind in your hotel room. After checking the bathroom, drawers and closets thoroughly, take all the bed linens off the bed including sheets, blankets and pillows. Refold the linens carefully checking the bed and surrounding floor area to find any items that may have fallen out of your suitcase or pockets during your stay. If you are an environmentally conscious traveler, you should look into "green" hotels. Fortunately, many green hotels exist nowadays. Some new hotels are built to green standards and are certified green. Some older hotels simply choose a variety of eco-friendly practices to be environmentally aware. Ask your booking agent about green hotels. To ensure that you get the very best out of your hotel stay, check the online reviews, not just for the
  3. 3. brand but for your particular location. Within a brand, there can be significant variances in terms lf quality. Make sure that your stay is as satisfying as possible by researching your room. Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be Suggested Browsing up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything. Don't pilfer the hotel towels or linens. If housekeeping notices that you've taken towels or linens, you may be billed for those items. If you like them that much, check out the gift shop for new ones. Do you feel confident that the next hotel you choose will suit your needs just fine? The advice discussed here should have helped you think about what to consider as you pick a place to lay your head down for the night. With all the choices out there, you should be able to pick a good one without finding yourself staying in a dump.

