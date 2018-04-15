Successfully reported this slideshow.
“EL E-LEARNING, UNA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVAA LAS DEMANDAS DE LAS SOCIEDADES DEL SIGLO” XXI. Art. Elaborado por: Baelo Álvarez,...
La traducción literal al español nos llevaría a una concepción de “aprendizaje electrónico”
¿Qué es E-learning? Es el proceso de formación a distancia (reglada o no reglada), que basado en el uso de las tecnologías...
El E- LEARNING Y LA EDUCACIÓN La introducción del e-learning en la educación va más allá de la introducción de las TIC en ...
Una nueva visión; el e-learning 2.0. El alumnado es el que crea y modifica los contenidos por medio de las herramientas qu...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Tiende a ser interactiva. Reduce el tiempo de formación de las personas . Puede darse en mayor numero de e...
VENTAJAS
DESVENTAJAS
COMPETENCIAS DEL PROFESOR EN EL E -LEARNING  Competencias administrativas  Competencias en la materia y conocimientos  ...
En este sentido consideramos esencial la reorientación y la conformación pedagógica de los programas de e-learning, para q...
¿QUÉ ES?, CARACTERÍSTICAS, VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS

