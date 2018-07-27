Synnopsis :

Describes some of the most important design rules and techniques that are drawn from the rational, functionalist design aesthetic seen in modern graphic design, industrial design, interior design, and architecture - and applies them to various graphical user interface problems experienced in commercial software development.



Author : Kevin Mullet

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Kevin Mullet ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://mp-janoko.blogspot.com/?book=0133033899

