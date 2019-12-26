Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad Night of the New Magici...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad The #1 bestselling chap...
​ Have more fun with Jack and Annie at MagicTreeHouse.com!
Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad Written By: Mary Pope O...
Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad Download Full Version N...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad

3 views

Published on

Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad

  1. 1. Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad The #1 bestselling chapter book series of all time celebrates 25 years with new covers and a new, easy-to-use numbering system! ​ Merlin sends Jack and Annie on a mysterious mission to Paris, France, over a 100 years ago. There they must find four magicians and give them an urgent message from Merlin himself. When Jack and Annie land in Paris, they make their way to the 1889 World’s Fair. Below the Eiffel Tower, built especially for the fair, there are thousands of exhibits from all over the world. But how will Jack and Annie find the magicians in the crowds of people? And who are the magicians anyway? Jack and Annie are about to find out in another adventure filled with history, magic, and amazing surprises! ​ Formerly numbered as Magic Tree House #35, the title of this book is now Magic Tree House Merlin Mission #7: Night of the New Magicians. ​ Did you know that there’s a Magic Tree House book for every kid? ​ Magic Tree House: Adventures with Jack and Annie, perfect for readers who are just beginning chapter books ​ Merlin Missions: More challenging adventures for the experienced reader ​ Super Edition: A longer and more dangerous adventure ​ Fact Trackers: Nonfiction companions to your favorite Magic Tree House adventures
  4. 4. ​ Have more fun with Jack and Annie at MagicTreeHouse.com!
  5. 5. Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad Written By: Mary Pope Osborne. Narrated By: Mary Pope Osborne Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: March 2006 Duration: 1 hours 18 minutes
  6. 6. Night of the New Magicians Audiobook free download | Night of the New Magicians Audiobook for ipad Download Full Version Night of the New Magicians Audio OR Download

×