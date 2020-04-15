Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEANDRO LAMAS
#pintoeficonacasa Project for entertainment and practice of Arts & Crafts during the lockdown in March 2020 due to COVID.1...
#pintoeficonacasa THANKS LEANDRO LAMAS FOR YOUR ART !
Project on Leandro Lamas during the lockdown because of the COVID 19

  1. 1. LEANDRO LAMAS
  2. 2. #pintoeficonacasa Project for entertainment and practice of Arts & Crafts during the lockdown in March 2020 due to COVID.19 - Title: #pintoeficonacasa -Art content: Reproduction of a picture, step by step - Target: Primary education
  17. 17. #pintoeficonacasa THANKS LEANDRO LAMAS FOR YOUR ART !

