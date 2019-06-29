Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! This is one of a se...
DETAIL Author : Emma Rose Sparrowq Pages : 40 pagesq Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platformq Language : e...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited

6 views

Published on

This is one of a series of books for dementia patients (or those with Alzheimer's), disguised as a real book. What the Wind Showed to Me offers self-esteem and self-confidence to former bookworms who now struggle with normal books. You'll know that you're buying a book that is perfect for a dementia or Alzheimer's patient, but the reader will only know that he/she is receiving a beautiful book that is eye-catching and easy to follow. Neither the title nor any text on or in the book states that the book is for dementia or any type of memory/cognitive problems. It is truly concealed so that the reader is not insulted.If your loved one is overwhelmed by 'normal' books but spry enough to feel offended with books labeled as dementia books or by being a children's book, this is your answer.This book is formatted with: A lovely easy read story without condescending childlike words. Perfect, slightly larger text (16x font). Short chapters. Short paragraphs. One extra space between each sentence to encourage the mind to take pause. One or two vivid color photos per each short chapter to give a visual clue to the subject matter without distracting the read.What the Wind Showed to Me is the story of what one woman discovers while following the floating path of a beautiful feather caught in a breeze. It is a pleasant, comforting and interesting story. Offer not only a book to be cherished, but also the gift of self-pride.
Simple Step to Read and Download By Emma Rose Sparrow :
1. Create a FREE Account
2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF
3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients - By Emma Rose Sparrow
4. Read Online by creating an account What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients READ [MAGAZINE]
Go to: https://jeryis.fileunlimited.club/?book=1500664685

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited

  1. 1. Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! This is one of a series of books for dementia patients (or those with Alzheimer's), disguised as a "real" book. What the Wind Showed to Me offers self-esteem and self-confidence to former bookworms who now struggle with "normal" books. You'll know that you're buying a book that is perfect for a dementia or Alzheimer's patient, but the reader will only know that he/she is receiving a beautiful book that is eye-catching and easy to follow. Neither the title nor any text on or in the book states that the book is for dementia or any type of memory/cognitive problems. It is truly concealed so that the reader is not insulted.If your loved one is overwhelmed by 'normal' books but spry enough to feel offended with books labeled as dementia books or by being a children's book, this is your answer.This book is formatted with: A lovely "easy read" story without condescending childlike words. Perfect, slightly larger text (16x font). Short chapters. Short paragraphs. One extra space between each sentence to encourage the mind to take pause. One or two vivid color photos per each short chapter to give a visual clue to the subject matter without distracting the read.What the Wind Showed to Me is the story of what one woman discovers while following the floating path of a beautiful feather caught in a breeze. It is a pleasant, comforting and interesting story. Offer not only a book to be cherished, but also the gift of self-pride. Simple Step to Read and Download By Emma Rose Sparrow : 1. Create a FREE Account 2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF 3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients - By Emma Rose Sparrow 4. Read Online by creating an account What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients READ [MAGAZINE] Go to: https://jeryis.fileunlimited.club/?book=1500664685
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Emma Rose Sparrowq Pages : 40 pagesq Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platformq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1500664685q ISBN-13 : 9781500664688q Description This is one of a series of books for dementia patients (or those with Alzheimer's), disguised as a "real" book. What the Wind Showed to Me offers self-esteem and self-confidence to former bookworms who now struggle with "normal" books. You'll know that you're buying a book that is perfect for a dementia or Alzheimer's patient, but the reader will only know that he/she is receiving a beautiful book that is eye-catching and easy to follow. Neither the title nor any text on or in the book states that the book is for dementia or any type of memory/cognitive problems. It is truly concealed so that the reader is not insulted.If your loved one is overwhelmed by 'normal' books but spry enough to feel offended with books labeled as dementia books or by being a children's book, this is your answer.This book is formatted with: A lovely "easy read" story without condescending childlike words. Perfect, slightly larger text (16x font). Short chapters. Short paragraphs. One extra space between each sentence to encourage the mind to take pause. One or two vivid color photos per each short chapter to give a visual clue to the subject matter without distracting the read.What the Wind Showed to Me is the story of what one woman discovers while following the floating path of a beautiful feather caught in a breeze. It is a pleasant, comforting and interesting story. Offer not only a book to be cherished, but also the gift of self-pride. Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Kindle Books What the Wind Showed to Me: Books for Dementia Patients Unlimited
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×