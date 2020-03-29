Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PNEUMONIA DR EVA VELIKOSHI-INDONGO •(DIP NURSING/MIDWIFERY, RN/RM/RT, BNSc (HSM), NED (NDP), MNSc, DNSC (UNAM) • MBChB (ZA...
Outline 1. Introduction 2. Epidemiology 3. Classification/types of pneumonia 4. Risk factors 5. Pathophysiology 6. Clinica...
1. Introduction Anatomy review 3
Anatomy cont… 4
Pneumonia: •Definition -Inflammation of lung parenchyma -Caused either by bacteria, fungal, viral, mycobacteria Primary p...
2. Epidemiology - 40 adults/1000/year - Up to 10% acute adult admissions - 8th leading cause of death in USA - estimated 6...
3. Classification/Types of Pneumonia i) 4 major classifications/types •Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) •Hospital acquir...
Definition of different types of pneumonias •Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP): Pneumonia occurring within 48 hours of ho...
•Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP): Pneumonia occurring ≥48 hours after hospital admission Causative agent(s): Enterobact...
•Pneumonia in the Immunocompromised Host  includes Pneumocystis pneumonia/ Pneumocystis jirovecii, fungal pneumonias and ...
•ii) by causative agent -Viral: Common causative organisms include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and human...
Causative agents (summary) •S. pneumoniae 30-75% •Mycoplasma pneumonia 5-18 •Influenza virus 8 •Other viruses 2-8 •Haemoph...
•iii) by site/anatomically -Lobar: involving single lobe - Broncho pneumonia: smaller lung areas in several lobes -interst...
4. Risk factors •Critical illness, ICU, Surgery •Immunosuppression HIV, Chemotherapy, neutropenia •Comorbidities e.g. hea...
5. Pathophysiology •Pneumonia arises from normal flora present in patients whose low/compromised/altered immunity or from ...
16
6. Clinical manifestations Mainly related to the causative agent - Cough dry or with rusty sputum -High grade fever -Chill...
18
7. Assessment and Diagnosis making 1. Assessment - History taking and physical examination Cough: productive/non productiv...
8. Management of Pneumonia Antimicrobial Uncomplicated pneumonia •Amoxycillin 500mg TID po •Ampicillin 500mg QID po •Benzy...
•Others: •Immunocompromised pt: Trimtoprim/Sulamethazole (Cotrimoxazole) •Fungal pneumonia: Voriconazole/Amphotericin B •A...
•Supportive Treatment - Iv fluids - Antipyretic -Analgesia -Airway suction - Supplemental oxygen - Bronchodilators 22
9. Complications - Respiratory failure - Recurrent pneumonia - Pleural effusion - Lung Abscess - Empyema - Pneumatocele - ...
10. Nursing care plan 24
1. Ineffective airway clearance related to copious tracheo- brachial secretions Goal: To improve airway patency -Removal o...
2. Fatigue and activity intolerance related to impaired respiratory function Goal: To promote rest and conserve energy •En...
3. Risk for deficient fluid volume related to fever and a rapid respiratory rate Goal: To promote fluid intake - Increase ...
4. Imbalanced nutrition: less than body requirements Goal: To maintain nutrition •Fluids with electrolytes and nutrition-e...
5. Deficient knowledge about the treatment regimen and preventive measures Goal: To promote patient’s knowledge: Patient a...
•Summary •Introduction to pneumonia: definition, epidemiology •Classifications of pneumonia: by distribution, etiology, an...
****************************END********************** 31
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pneumonia

47 views

Published on

Nursing Lecture for General Nursing II students (University of Namibia Northern Campus)

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pneumonia

  1. 1. PNEUMONIA DR EVA VELIKOSHI-INDONGO •(DIP NURSING/MIDWIFERY, RN/RM/RT, BNSc (HSM), NED (NDP), MNSc, DNSC (UNAM) • MBChB (ZAMBIA) 26/02/2020 1
  2. 2. Outline 1. Introduction 2. Epidemiology 3. Classification/types of pneumonia 4. Risk factors 5. Pathophysiology 6. Clinical Manifestation 7. Assessment and diagnosis 8. Management of pneumonia 9. Complications 10. Nursing care plan 2
  3. 3. 1. Introduction Anatomy review 3
  4. 4. Anatomy cont… 4
  5. 5. Pneumonia: •Definition -Inflammation of lung parenchyma -Caused either by bacteria, fungal, viral, mycobacteria Primary pneumonia is caused by the client’s inhalation or aspiration of a pathogen Secondary pneumonia results from lung damage: spread of an infectious agents from another site in the body, chemical irritants (including gastric reflux and aspiration, smoke inhalation) Pneumonitis general term denoting inflammatory process in the lung tissue  predispose patient to microbial invasion. 5
  6. 6. 2. Epidemiology - 40 adults/1000/year - Up to 10% acute adult admissions - 8th leading cause of death in USA - estimated 6 million cases are reported annually; -hospital discharges attributed to pneumonia in 2009 -HAP accounts for 15% of hospital-acquired infections and leading cause among those pts with HAP -Pneumonia and influenza account for nearly 60,000 deaths annually. 6
  7. 7. 3. Classification/Types of Pneumonia i) 4 major classifications/types •Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) •Hospital acquired Pneumonia (HAP) •Pneumonia in the immune-compromised host •Aspiration pneumonia ** Nosocomial pneumonias hospital acquired, ventilator associated and health care-associated pneumonias (old term) 7
  8. 8. Definition of different types of pneumonias •Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP): Pneumonia occurring within 48 hours of hospital admission  streptococcus pneumoniae, H. influenza, Legionella, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. •Health care–associated pneumonia (HCAP): Pneumonia occurring in a non-hospitalized patient with extensive health care contact with one or more of the following: - Hospitalization for ≥2 days in an acute care facility within 90 days of infection -Residence in a nursing care institution -Antibiotic therapy or wound care within 30 days - Hemodialysis treatment at a hospital or clinic - Family member with infection due to multidrug-resistant bacteria 8
  9. 9. •Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP): Pneumonia occurring ≥48 hours after hospital admission Causative agent(s): Enterobacter species, E. coli, influenza, Klebsiella species, Proteus, S. aureus, S. pneumonie • Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP): A type of HAP that develops ≥48 hours after endotracheal tube intubation S. aureus •Aspiration pneumonia: pulmonary injury resulting from entry of endogenous or exogenous substances into the lower airway. - vomiting and aspiration of gastric or oropharyngeal contents into the trachea and lungs  S. pneumonia, H.influenza, and S. aureus. 9
  10. 10. •Pneumonia in the Immunocompromised Host  includes Pneumocystis pneumonia/ Pneumocystis jirovecii, fungal pneumonias and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. 10
  11. 11. •ii) by causative agent -Viral: Common causative organisms include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and human parainfluenza viruses - Bacteria Divided into typical and atypical types Typical bacteria: Gram-positive Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus, and Staphylococcus most common bacterial causes •Atypical: Mycoplasma pneumonie, Legionella pneumophila, Chlamydia pneumonie, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Coxiella burnetii, - Fungal: Histoplasma capsulatum, Coccidioides immitis, Pneumocystis jirovecii (formerly carinii) 11
  12. 12. Causative agents (summary) •S. pneumoniae 30-75% •Mycoplasma pneumonia 5-18 •Influenza virus 8 •Other viruses 2-8 •Haemophilus influenza 4-5% •Legionella spp. 2-5 •Chlamydia spp. 2-3 •S.aureus 1-5 12
  13. 13. •iii) by site/anatomically -Lobar: involving single lobe - Broncho pneumonia: smaller lung areas in several lobes -interstitial: tissues surrounding the alveoli and bronchi 13
  14. 14. 4. Risk factors •Critical illness, ICU, Surgery •Immunosuppression HIV, Chemotherapy, neutropenia •Comorbidities e.g. heart or lung disease, DM, renal diseases •Malnutrition •Smoking •Age <16 or >65 years •Recent antibiotic therapy •Endotracheal intubation with mechanical ventilation •Prolonged immobility •Hospital procedures e.g. NGT insertion 14
  15. 15. 5. Pathophysiology •Pneumonia arises from normal flora present in patients whose low/compromised/altered immunity or from aspiration of flora •An inflammatory reaction  in the alveoli exudates that interfere with the diffusion of oxygen and carbon dioxide •White blood cells also migrate into the alveoli and fill the normally air-filled spaces congestion and edema. •Due to secretions and mucosal edema partial occlusion of the brochi and alveoli inadequate ventilation •Hypoventilation may follow causing ventilation- perfusion mismatch poorly oxygenation of blood hypoxemia 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 6. Clinical manifestations Mainly related to the causative agent - Cough dry or with rusty sputum -High grade fever -Chills/rigors - Sputum - Pleuritic chest pain - Dyspnoea - Tachypnoea - Crackles - Increased fremitus - Dullness on percussion - Increased egophony 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 7. Assessment and Diagnosis making 1. Assessment - History taking and physical examination Cough: productive/non productive, duration Chest pain: nature, duration Sputum: amount, colour Shortness of breath and its extent Vital signs: fever, respiratory and pulse rates Auscultation breathing sounds, percussion abnormalities 2. Diagnosis: -Sputum studies (Induce sputum if dry cough): MCS, AAFBs - Chest X-ray (consolidation) - Pleural fluid aspirate MCS - FBC WCC/ESR - Pleural biopsy 19
  20. 20. 8. Management of Pneumonia Antimicrobial Uncomplicated pneumonia •Amoxycillin 500mg TID po •Ampicillin 500mg QID po •Benzyl penicillin 1.2gm QID iv •Erythromycin 500mg QID po •Cefuroxime 750mg TID iv •Cefotaxime 1gm BID •Immunocompromised pt: Trimtoprim/Sulamethazole (Cotrimoxazole) •Fungal pneumonia: Voriconazole/Amphotericin B •Aspiration pneumonia: Clindamycin with or without Fluroquinolone 20
  21. 21. •Others: •Immunocompromised pt: Trimtoprim/Sulamethazole (Cotrimoxazole) •Fungal pneumonia: Voriconazole/Amphotericin B •Aspiration pneumonia: Clindamycin with or without Fluroquinolone •Tuberclosis: put on Antituberculosis drugs •MRSA- Vancomycin/Linezolid •MSSA- Oxacillin •Viral pneumonia: usually supportive treatment 21
  22. 22. •Supportive Treatment - Iv fluids - Antipyretic -Analgesia -Airway suction - Supplemental oxygen - Bronchodilators 22
  23. 23. 9. Complications - Respiratory failure - Recurrent pneumonia - Pleural effusion - Lung Abscess - Empyema - Pneumatocele - Bronchiectasis - Homogenous spread results in arthritis, endocarditis, meningitis - Death 23
  24. 24. 10. Nursing care plan 24
  25. 25. 1. Ineffective airway clearance related to copious tracheo- brachial secretions Goal: To improve airway patency -Removal of secretions- suctioning if needed - Adequate hydration of 2 to 3 litres per day thins and loosens pulmonary secretions. - Humidified Oxygen -Coughing exercises -Chest physiotherapy - Administer medications as indicated (mucolytics, expectorants, bronchodilators, analgesics) -Pulse, oximetry reading (Oxygen sat.) 25
  26. 26. 2. Fatigue and activity intolerance related to impaired respiratory function Goal: To promote rest and conserve energy •Encourage avoidance of overexertion adequate rest •Semi-Fowler’s position comfortability, promote rest and breathing •Frequent position change enhance secretion clearance, pulmonary ventilation and perfusion. 26
  27. 27. 3. Risk for deficient fluid volume related to fever and a rapid respiratory rate Goal: To promote fluid intake - Increase in fluid intake to at least 2L per day to replace insensible fluid losses if not contraindicated (CHF) - Assess vital sign changes: increasing temperature, prolonged fever, orthostatic hypotension, tachycardia. - Monitor intake and output - Provide supplemental IV fluids as necessary. 27
  28. 28. 4. Imbalanced nutrition: less than body requirements Goal: To maintain nutrition •Fluids with electrolytes and nutrition-enriched drinks  provide fluid, calories, and electrolytes. •Provide small, frequent meals, including dry foods (toast, crackers) and/or foods that are appealing to patient. 28
  29. 29. 5. Deficient knowledge about the treatment regimen and preventive measures Goal: To promote patient’s knowledge: Patient and caregiver will verbalize understanding of condition, disease process, and prognosis, understanding of the therapeutic regimen •Educate patient and family about the cause of pneumonia, management of symptoms, signs, and symptoms, and the need for follow-up. •Educate patient about the factors (risk factors) that may have contributed to the development of the disease •Educate patient on the need to complete treatment regimen 29
  30. 30. •Summary •Introduction to pneumonia: definition, epidemiology •Classifications of pneumonia: by distribution, etiology, anatomical, other terms related to pneumonia classification •Pathophysiology •Clinical manifestation: signs and symptoms •Diagnosis making •Medical treatment •Nursing care plans and goals, plus interventions 30
  31. 31. ****************************END********************** 31

×