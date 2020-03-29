NURSING CARE- THYROIDECTOMY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. THYROIDECTOMY CARE DR EVA VELIKOSHI-INDONGO (DIP NURSING/MIDWIFERY, RN/RM/RT, BNSC (HSM), NED (NDP), MNSC,PHDNSC (UNAM)), MBCHB (ZAMBIA) FEB 2020 1
  2. 2. Outline  Definition  Surgical anatomy vs thyroid gland  Indications  Types  Pre operative investigations and care  Post operative management  Post operative nursing care general  Thyroidectomy complications  Specific nursing care 2
  3. 3. Thyroidectomy  Definition Removal of part of or whole of the thyroid gland.  Done under GA  Usually patient nursed in ICU after op 3
  4. 4. Thyroid gland surgical anatomy 4
  5. 5. Surgical anatomy – cont’d  Important nerves in relation to thyroid External laryngeal nerve: Close to superior pole of thyroid. Injury produces voice weakness Recurrent laryngeal nerve: Related to lower pole of gland as it runs upwards  innervates vocal cords Injury produces vocal cord paralysis. 5
  6. 6. Relationships with nerves and blood vessels 6
  7. 7. Thyroidectomy – Indications  Compressive goiter  Cosmetics  Carcinoma 7
  8. 8. Thyroidectomy – Types  Hemi-thyroidectomy: Removal of half of thyroid gland (Hemi = Half)  Lobectomy: Removal of either right of left lobe of thyroid gland Both these are done in solitary goitre 8
  9. 9. Thyroidectomy types – cont’d  Subtotal thyroidectomy: Removal of a little less than total; done in multi-nodular goiter  Near-total thyroidectomy: Almost same as total, but a little thyroid tissue around one parathyroid gland is preserved  Total thyroidectomy: Removal of whole thyroid gland This is done in cases of malignancy 9
  10. 10. Pre-operative care  Full blood count (CBC)  Serum Urea, Electrolytes, Creatinine  Thyroid Profile: T3, T4, TSH  Euthyroid state  Group and save (Cross-matching) 10
  11. 11. Pre-operative care cont…  Explain procedure , Answer questions, consent- reduce anxiety ,fear  Fasting for 6-8 hrs prior surgery  Administer antithyroid medication – promote a euthyroid state  Iodine preparation- decrease vascularity of the gland and risk of haemorrhage  Teach how to support the neck- placing both hand behind the neck 11
  12. 12. Post-operative nursing care general  Patient is kept NPO/NBM till patient full awake  risk of aspiration  Vital signs (TPR, BP) chart regularly, 4hly  Monitor intake and output IV fluids, drainage from Portvac drain  Pain due to surgical incision: analgesics  Wound dressing inspection Bleeding 12
  13. 13. Thyroidectomy – Possible complications  Hemorrhage  Respiratory distress or stridor  Hoarseness of voice  Total vocal cord paralysis – aphonia  Hypocalcemic tetany (due to accidental removal of parathyroid glands during total thyroidectomy)  Wound infection: This may manifest after 48 hours of surgery 13
  14. 14. SPECIFIC NURSING CARE PLAN - Perform focused assessment and monitor for complications 14
  15. 15. 1. Haemorrhage  Assess dressing & area under the patient’s neck and shoulder for drainage  Monitor BP ,Pulse  hypovolemic shock  Assess the tightness of the dressing  Call MO in charge in case of bleeding **Vascularity of the gland increases risk of haemorrhage ***May require BT 15
  16. 16. 2.Respiratory distress  Assess respiratory rate, rhythm, depth and effort.  Assist with coughing deep breathing  Have suction equipment ,oxygen tracheostomy set available  O2 therapy as needed  Suture cutter and artery clamp ready **Hematoma and oedema may compress the trachea  risk of respiratory depression 16
  17. 17. 3. Laryngeal nerve damage  Assess the ability to speak aloud, tone of voice.  Hoarseness may due to oedema or endotracheal tube used in the surgery -will subside,  If permanent loss of vocal volume (aphasia)  Laryngeal nerve trauma ** Laryngeal nerve location increases the risk of damage during the surgery 17
  18. 18. 4. Tetany  Assess for calcium deficiency  Including tingling of toes, fingers & lips  Keep ca gluconate or ca chloride available for IV use **Parathyroid glands location  injury or also removed  hypocalcemia and tetany 18
  19. 19. 5. Infection  Monitor temperature regularly  Aseptic techniques in dressing changing  Inspect wound/suture line for oozing, healing progress 19
  20. 20. Summary  Thyroidectomy  Types  Indications  Pre-Op and post op general nursing care  Complications  Specific Nursing care plan 20
  21. 21. ****************END**************  THANK YOU. 21

