E-Book Trust Me (Rebel Mechanics Book 3)

I want to believe I deserve more but how can I when no one has ever taken the time to understand meA year ago I thought I found the perfect man. He was sweet attentive and promised to take care of me. Then he showed his true colors and I’ve been trapped with him ever since. I don’t want to live like this but I can’t seem to find the courage to end things. That is until my best friend Quinn shows me that I have people who care about me. It’s with their support that I’m finally able to break free and start my journey of healing. Quinn is right there by my side helping me find myself again. He’s the best friend I could’ve asked for and the more time we spend together the more my feelings for him grow. I’m not used to wanting someone the way I want Quinn. I’m worried it will ruin our friendship if I tell him how I feel but then again what could be better than falling in love with my best friendTrust Me is a 65k word slow burn best friends to lovers hurtcomfort story featuring a sweet mechanic an artistic wheelchair user a found family and all the feels. It is Book 3 in the Rebel Mechanics series but can be read as a standalone.