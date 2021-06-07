E-Book Trust Me (Rebel Mechanics Book 3)

I want to believe I deserve more but how can I when no one has ever taken the time to understand meA year ago I thought I found the perfect man. He was sweet attentive and promised to take care of me. Then he showed his true colors and IÃ¢Â€Â™ve been trapped with him ever since. I donÃ¢Â€Â™t want to live like this but I canÃ¢Â€Â™t seem to find the courage to end things. That is until my best friend Quinn shows me that I have people who care about me. ItÃ¢Â€Â™s with their support that IÃ¢Â€Â™m finally able to break free and start my journey of healing. Quinn is right there by my side helping me find myself again. HeÃ¢Â€Â™s the best friend I couldÃ¢Â€Â™ve asked for and the more time we spend together the more my feelings for him grow. IÃ¢Â€Â™m not used to wanting someone the way I want Quinn. IÃ¢Â€Â™m worried it will ruin our friendship if I tell him how I feel but then again what could be better than falling in love with my best friendTrust Me is a 65k word slow burn best friends to lovers hurtcomfort story featuring a sweet mechanic an artistic wheelchair user a found family and all the feels. It is Book 3 in the Rebel Mechanics series but can be read as a standalone.