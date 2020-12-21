COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD: https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/1684620139



DESCRIPTION: This companion guide to the bestselling Yoga Anatomy Coloring Book helps experienced and aspiring yogis deepen their practice through coloring the essential anatomy engaged in 50 poses. Color your way to yoga knowledge! By understanding your body and its anatomical structure, you can improve your practice, no matter your level. This follow-up to the bestselling Yoga Anatomy Coloring Book—written by yoga instructor, licensed massage therapist, and anatomy teacher Kelly Solloway—shows the proper engagement of muscles in dozens of fundamental and more advanced poses, or asanas. As practitioners color in the beautiful and detailed black-and-white drawings, they can clearly see the asana and relevant anatomy; each illustration includes a label to color and reinforce learning. Solloway explains how the muscles, bones, tendons, and ligaments function together in each pose, and provides advice on working safely and effectively. Additional tips are sprinkled throughout, and 48 perforated flash cards enable readers to quiz themselves, study yoga anatomy on the go, and design custom sequences.