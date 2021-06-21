Plan de monitoreo secunadaria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO PLAN DE MONITOREO Y ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO 2021
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO PLAN DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO Y MONITOREO - 2021 I. DATOS DE LA IE: DRE. UCAYALI UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO INST. EDUCATIVA AGROP. SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA - B Dirección de la I.E SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA CODIGO MODULAR 1503216 código del local 250001 DIRECTORA RONAL HUMBERTO BARBARAN SINACAY Periodo de vigencia ABRIL - DICIEMBRE I. PRESENTACIÓN: El presente plan de acompañamiento y monitoreo pedagógico de la institución educativa Integrada Agropecuario Santa Rosa de Runuya – B , tiene como objetivo lograr una práctica pedagógica efectiva de los profesores que se evidencien en el logro de aprendizajes de los niños de la I.E para ello el equipo directivo propone mecanismos para realizar el monitoreo y acompañamiento pedagógico, desde la planificación y organización de los instrumentos de gestión, seguimiento en la implementación de la planificación curricular, organización de grupos de interaprendizajes por ciclos, participación en las comunidades virtuales de aprendizajes, micro talleres con temática propuesta por los docentes, reuniones de trabajo colegiado en forma permanente, visitas de monitoreo y acompañamiento pedagógico, a partir del recojo de información, con el objetivo de reflexionar de la práctica pedagógica, con ello se garantice la calidad del servicio educativo, en una educación a distancia, teniendo en cuanta la estrategia “APRENDO EN CASA” El monitoreo y acompañamiento es orientado desde el enfoque crítico reflexivo, porque confiere a los involucrados la capacidad de reconocer sus avances, dificultades, posibilidades y proyectar nuevas formas de desempeño. Es decir, promueve la autonomía progresiva del docente, para ello se utiliza preguntas significativas que permitan la reflexión y critica de lo actuado. Los objetivos planteados tienen como meta principal garantizar la continuidad de los estudiantes, en esta educación a distancia con la estrategia “APRENDO EN CASA”, donde las actividades planificadas en el presente plan buscan mejorar el desempeño del docente, en el trabajo remoto que, bien realizando, con el fin de brindar una educación de calidad a los estudiantes, con apoyo permanente de los padres de familia.
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO II. BASES LEGALES  Ley Nº 28044, Ley General de Educación y su reglamento aprobado por decreto Supremo Nº 011- 2012-ED  Ley N° 29944, Ley de Reforma Magisterial su reglamento aprobado por Decreto Supremo Nº 004- 2013-ED  Ley N° 28628, Ley que regula la participación de las Asociaciones de Padres de Familia en las Instituciones Educativas Públicas y su reglamento aprobado por decreto supremo Nº004-2006-ED  Ley Nº 29719, Ley que promueve la Convivencia sin violencia en las instituciones educativas y su Reglamento aprobado por Decreto Supremo Nº 010-2012-ED y sus modificatorias.  Decreto Supremo N° 017-2012-ED, que aprueba la Política Nacional de Educación Ambiental.  Resolución Ministerial Nº 199-2015-MINEDU, que modifica parcialmente el Diseño Curricular Nacional de la Educación Básica Regular.  Resolución Ministerial Nº 572-2015-MINEDU, que aprueba la norma técnica denominada “Normas y Orientaciones para el Desarrollo del año Escolar 2018 en Instituciones Educativas y Programas de la Educación Básica”.  Resolución ministerial627-2016-MINEDU.  Resolución Directoral Regional Nº000120.  Resolución ministerial657-2017-MINEDU.  Resolución Directoral Regional Nº000167-2018  Resolución Directora Regional Nº 000113-2020  Resolución Viceministerial N°133.  Resolución viceministerial N° 273-2020-MINEDU.
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO  III. MISION Y VISION DE LA IIEE A. Misión: En el 2021 ser una institución de calidad educativa, líder en la formación integral del niño, con habilidades, destrezas y actitudes con sólidos valores como resultado de educación de calidad, con proyección a la comunidad, capaces de analizar, proponer y enfrentar los retos del mundo moderno. B. Visión: Somos una institución educativa que brinda a nuestros niños una formación integral, innovadora y desarrolla capacidades fundamentales individuales y grupales, desarrollando su autoestima y conciencia social basada en el respeto, honestidad y responsabilidad garantizando una mejor calidad de vida que les permita enfrentar los desafíos del mundo competitivo. IV. VALORES INSTITUCIONALES: 1. La Ética, que inspira una educación promotora de los valores de paz, solidaridad, justicia, libertad, honestidad, tolerancia, responsabilidad, trabajo, verdad y pleno respeto a las normas de convivencia; que fortalece la conciencia moral individual y hace posible una sociedad basada en el ejercicio permanente de la responsabilidad ciudadana. 2. Equidad, que garantiza a todas iguales oportunidades de acceso, permanencia y trato en un sistema educativo de calidad. 3. La inclusión, que incorpora a las personas con discapacidad, grupos sociales excluidos, marginados y vulnerables, especialmente en el ámbito rural, sin distinción de etnia, religión, sexo u otra causa de discriminación, contribuyendo así a la eliminación de la pobreza, la exclusión y lasdesigualdades. 4. La calidad, que asegura condiciones adecuadas para una educación integral, pertinente, abierta, flexible y permanente. 5. La democracia, que promueve el respeto irrestricto a los derechos humanos, la libertad de conciencia, pensamiento y opinión, el ejercicio pleno de la ciudadanía y el
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO reconocimiento de la voluntad popular; y que contribuye a la tolerancia mutua en las relaciones entre las personas y entre mayorías y minorías, así como al fortalecimiento del Estado de Derecho.
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO I. PROGRAMACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES DEL PLAN: OBJETIVO GENERAL OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS ACTIVIDADES INSTRUMENTO FECHA RESPONSABLE Mejorar el desempeño docente mediante el monitoreo, acompañamiento o y asesoramiento a la práctica pedagógica para el logro de los aprendizajes esperados, en una educación a distancia, teniendo en cuanta estrategia “APRENDO EN CASA” Consolidar información para garantizar la continuidad los estudiantes con la estrategia “APRENDO EN CASA” Realizar las fichas de seguimiento del docente de directivo. Ficha de seguimiento docente – directivo. Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Directivo Docente Poner en marcha los planificadores semanales Planificador semanal con la estrategia “APRENDO EN CASO” Abril a Diciembre Directivo Docente Realizar visitas a las diferentes aulas virtuales a fin de recoger información respecto al acompañamiento o que se está brindando a los niños, con relación a la estrategia “APRENDO EN CASA”. Implementar las ficha de monitoreo Ficha de seguimiento a las actividades programadas “APRENDO EN CASA” Agosto. a Diciembre Directivo Docente Estimular acciones creativas y/o innovadoras de buenas prácticas Ficha de inscripción del participante. Agosto a Diciembre Directivo Docente Garantizar el uso adecuado y conservación de los materiales educativos brindados por la I.E. Prestar los equipos electrónicos a los docentes de aula. Acta de entrega. Marzo Directivo Docente Proporcionar materiales educativos a los docentes. Acta de entrega. Marzo a Diciembre Directivo Docente Asegurar que el servicio educativo que brinda la I.E se desarrolle en base a la estrategia Aplica la ficha de seguimiento de sesiones programadas “APRENDO EN CASA” Ficha de seguimiento de sesiones programadas “APRENDO EN CASA” Julio a Diciembre Directivo Docente
  7. 7. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO “APRENDO EN CASA”, ajustándose a la las necesidades y demandas de Implementar de la actividad “Presentando el portafolio de mi hijo, demuestro mi Ficha de autoevaluación n a los padres de familia. Julio a Diciembre Directivo Docente V. EVALUACIÓN La evaluación del presente plan está a cargo del directivo y se desarrollara trimestral, se establecerán acciones retro alimentadoras y de mejora para su cumplimiento y logro de metas propuestas, se socializará con los docentes de las áreas sus avances y dificultades, debiendo el directivo atender y brindar las facilidades para el cumplimiento de las metas propuestas.
  8. 8. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO FICHA DE MONITOREO A LA PRÁCTICA DOCENTE EN EL MARCO DE LA ESTRATEGIA “APRENDO EN CASA” 2021 I. DATOS GENERALES DE LA IE. Código del local 250001 Número/Nombre de la IE: 64947 – B SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA Nivel que atiende la (el) docente NIVEL GRADO/ ÀREA SECUNDARIA 1-5 MATEMATICA II. DATOS DEL DOCENTE Nombres Apellidos Correo electrónico Teléfono DNI GILDER VALLES VALERA Vallesvalera2021@gmail.con 926232108 0 0 1 2 8 4 2 3 III. DATOS DEL MONITOR Nombres del monitor Apellidos del monitor Cargo Correo electrónico Teléfono DNI BARBARAN SINACAY DIRECTOR barbaransinacayronal@gmail.com 959060110 4 6 3 7 9 9 6 2 Número de reunión con el docente de la IE 5 Fecha de aplicación 28/05/21 Hora de inicio 8:00 Hora de fin 9:30 IV. MONITOREO Y ACOMPAÑAMIENTO A LA PRÁCTICA PEDAGÓGICA. El docente: Criterios Nivel EVIDENCIAS 1. Acompañamiento y soporte emocional I II III C_3 y 4. No realiza preguntas para conocer el estado emocional de los estudiantes FICHAS Realiza preguntas para conocer el estado emocional de los estudiantes, pero no responde de manera empática Realiza preguntas para conocer el estado emocional de los estudiantes y responde de manera empática a veces. x 2. Identificación del propósito y las competencias del día de la estrategia AEC. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_2. El docente no menciona el propósito o la competencia del día de la estrategia Aprendo en casa. EL PROFESOR PEGA EN LA PIZARRA EL PROSITO DE APRENDIZAJE El docente menciona el propósito y los criterios para su evaluación; y la competencia del día de la estrategia Aprendo en casa. X El docente menciona el propósito y los criterios para su evaluación. La competencia del día y como se vinculan con otras competencias. 3. Adecúa o adapta las actividades a las características de los estudiantes. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_2 El docente propone una actividad de aprendizaje con un propósito. SESION DE APRENDIZAJE El propósito de la actividad considera las necesidades de aprendizaje del estudiante. El propósito de la actividad está asociado a la competencia seleccionada y considera el contexto sociocultural de los estudiantes. X 4. Generación de material complementario. I II III EVIDENCIAS
  9. 9. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO C_2. No genera material complementario. APLICA EN CUADERNO DE TRABAJO. Genera material complementario, pero no es acorde al propósito de aprendizaje. Genera material complementario acorde al propósito de aprendizaje. Utiliza el cuaderno de trabajo para complementar el propósito de aprendizaje. X 5. Desarrollo de actividades que generan pensamiento crítico. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_4 El docente realiza mayormente actividades y/o preguntas de memorización o repetición literal. SESION DE APRENDIZAJE El docente realiza mayormente actividades y/o preguntas que permiten verificar la comprensión del tema. X El docente realiza mayormente actividades y/o preguntas de permiten el análisis y la reflexión. 6. Desarrollo de la metacognición. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_4. No hace preguntas para que el estudiante pueda reflexionar sobre sus aprendizajes (metacognición) SI APLICA METACOGNICION A LOS ESTUDIANTES. Hace preguntas, pero no conduce al estudiante a reflexionar sobre sus aprendizajes (metacognición) Hace preguntas para que el estudiante pueda reflexionar sobre sus aprendizajes (metacognición) X 7. Organización y recolección de evidencias I II III EVIDENCIAS C_5 y 3. No brinda indicaciones a los estudiantes sobre el medio y/o recurso que utilizarán para la entrega de actividades/tareas. No recopila evidencias. FICHAS DE TRBAJOS Brinda indicaciones a los estudiantes sobre un solo medio y/o recurso que utilizarán para la entrega de actividades/ tarea. Recopila las evidencias de AeC una vez cada 15 días o al mes. X Brinda indicaciones a los estudiantes sobre diversos medios y/o recursos que utilizarán para la entrega de actividades/ tarea; y recopila las evidencias de AeC una o dos veces por semana. 8. Retroalimentación sobre el aprendizaje I II III EVIDENCIAS C_5 y 3. No retroalimenta a sus estudiantes X NO SE DA RETROALIMENTACION DE LOS ESTUDIANTES POR QUE DOTOS PARTICIPAN ACTIVAMENTE Retroalimenta a algunos de sus estudiantes, responde de manera oral o escrita con palabras muy breves como: “bien”, “mal”, “puede mejorar” o pone una nota, letra o número. Retroalimenta a todos sus estudiantes; y les responde explicando lo que ha hecho bien y lo que puede hacer para mejorar (reflexión). 9. Trato respetuoso hacia sus estudiantes I II III EVIDENCIAS C_5 y 3. El docente no se comunica de manera respetuosa con sus estudiantes. DEMUESTRA SU ETICA PROFESIONAL El docente se comunica de manera respetuosa con sus estudiantes, pero es frio y distante. El docente se comunica de manera respetuosa con sus estudiantes de manera cordial y cálida. X 10. Participación en reuniones de trabajo colegiado I II III EVIDENCIAS No participa en reuniones con sus colegas para reflexionar y plantear mejoras sobre su práctica pedagógica. PRESENCIAL Y VIRTUAL Participa en reuniones con sus colegas para reflexionar y plantear mejoras sobre su práctica pedagógica. X Lidera las reuniones con sus colegas para reflexionar y plantear mejoras sobre su práctica pedagógica. 11. Comunicación e interacción con las familias I II III EVIDENCIAS C _ 4 . No se ha comunicado con las familias durante la semana X NO HAY
  10. 10. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO Se ha comunicado con más de la mitad de las familias de manera interdiaria, para brindar orientaciones para el desarrollo de las actividades de aprendizaje de AeC o para buscar el bienestar emocional del estudiante. CONECTIVIDAD EN LA COMUNIDAD Se ha comunicado con todas las familias de manera interdiaria, para brindar orientaciones para el desarrollo de las actividades de aprendizaje de AeC y buscar el bienestar emocional del estudiante. 12. Herramientas y recursos tecnológicos I II III EVIDENCIAS C_11. No usa herramientas tecnológicas para la comunicación, ni para la creación de contenidos, ni para la evaluación. X NO HAY CONECTIVIDAD EN LA COMUNIDAD Usa al menos una herramienta tecnológica para la comunicación, una para la creación de contenidos, y una para la evaluación. Usa al menos dos herramientas tecnológicas para la comunicación, para la creación de contenidos, y dos para la evaluación. TOTAL NIVELES DE DESEMPEÑO DEL DOCENTE DESCRIPCIÓN DEL NIVEL DE DESEMPEÑO DEL DOCENTE VALORACIÓN NIVEL I Desempeño No Efectivo 01 – 12 NIVEL II Desempeño en Proceso 13 – 24 NIVEL III Desempeño Efectivo 25 – 36 V. VALORACIÓN ALCANZADA POR EL DOCENTE PUNTAJE ALCANZADO POR EL DOCENTE NIVEL DE DESEMPEÑO ALACANZADO POR EL DOCENTE 36 representan la va- loración cualitativa de los logros de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. VI. COMPROMISOS DEL DOCENTE DEL MONITOR 1. compromiso con la escuela 2. compromiso con la enseñanza 3. compromiso con los estudiantes. 1. Desarrollar monitoreo y acompañamiento permanente a la práctica pedagógica. 2. Propiciar un clima de aula óptimo para la buena convivencia y el logro de aprendizajes. 3. Implementación del trabajo colaborativo entre los docentes para afianzar el buen trato en los estudiantes. …………………………………………………………………………… GILDER VALLES VALERA DNI: 00128423 PPOF. P x H
  11. 11. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO FICHA DE MONITOREO A LA PRÁCTICA DOCENTE EN EL MARCO DE LA ESTRATEGIA “APRENDO EN CASA” 2021 VII. DATOS GENERALES DE LA IE. Código del local 250001 Número/Nombre de la IE: AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA Nivel que atiende la (el) docente NIVEL GRADO/ ÀREA SECUNDARIA 1-5 Ciencia sociales VIII. DATOS DEL DOCENTE Nombres Apellidos Correo electrónico Teléfono DNI FERNANDO MUÑOZ HILARIO fernandomuñoz@gmail.com 926232108 0 0 0 4 9 1 2 8 IX. DATOS DEL MONITOR Nombres del monitor Apellidos del monitor Cargo Correo electrónico Teléfono DNI BARBARAN SINACAY DIRECTOR barbaransinacayronal@gmail.com 959060110 4 6 3 7 9 9 6 2 Número de reunión con el docente de la IE 5 Fecha de aplicación 28/05/21 Hora de inicio 9:30 Hora de fin 10:30 X. MONITOREO Y ACOMPAÑAMIENTO A LA PRÁCTICA PEDAGÓGICA. El docente: Criterios Nivel EVIDENCIAS 13. Acompañamiento y soporte emocional I II III C_3 y 4. No realiza preguntas para conocer el estado emocional de los estudiantes FICHAS Realiza preguntas para conocer el estado emocional de los estudiantes, pero no responde de manera empática Realiza preguntas para conocer el estado emocional de los estudiantes y responde de manera empática a veces. x 14. Identificación del propósito y las competencias del día de la estrategia AEC. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_2. El docente no menciona el propósito o la competencia del día de la estrategia Aprendo en casa. EL PROFESOR PEGA EN LA PIZARRA EL PROSITO DE APRENDIZAJE El docente menciona el propósito y los criterios para su evaluación; y la competencia del día de la estrategia Aprendo en casa. X El docente menciona el propósito y los criterios para su evaluación. La competencia del día y como se vinculan con otras competencias. 15. Adecúa o adapta las actividades a las características de los estudiantes. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_2 El docente propone una actividad de aprendizaje con un propósito. SESION DE APRENDIZAJE El propósito de la actividad considera las necesidades de aprendizaje del estudiante. El propósito de la actividad está asociado a la competencia seleccionada y considera el contexto sociocultural de los estudiantes. X 16. Generación de material complementario. I II III EVIDENCIAS
  12. 12. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO C_2. No genera material complementario. APLICA EN CUADERNO DE TRABAJO. Genera material complementario, pero no es acorde al propósito de aprendizaje. Genera material complementario acorde al propósito de aprendizaje. Utiliza el cuaderno de trabajo para complementar el propósito de aprendizaje. X 17. Desarrollo de actividades que generan pensamiento crítico. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_4 El docente realiza mayormente actividades y/o preguntas de memorización o repetición literal. SESION DE APRENDIZAJE El docente realiza mayormente actividades y/o preguntas que permiten verificar la comprensión del tema. X El docente realiza mayormente actividades y/o preguntas de permiten el análisis y la reflexión. 18. Desarrollo de la metacognición. I II III EVIDENCIAS C_4. No hace preguntas para que el estudiante pueda reflexionar sobre sus aprendizajes (metacognición) SI APLICA METACOGNICION A LOS ESTUDIANTES. Hace preguntas, pero no conduce al estudiante a reflexionar sobre sus aprendizajes (metacognición) Hace preguntas para que el estudiante pueda reflexionar sobre sus aprendizajes (metacognición) X 19. Organización y recolección de evidencias I II III EVIDENCIAS C_5 y 3. No brinda indicaciones a los estudiantes sobre el medio y/o recurso que utilizarán para la entrega de actividades/tareas. No recopila evidencias. FICHAS DE TRBAJOS Brinda indicaciones a los estudiantes sobre un solo medio y/o recurso que utilizarán para la entrega de actividades/ tarea. Recopila las evidencias de AeC una vez cada 15 días o al mes. X Brinda indicaciones a los estudiantes sobre diversos medios y/o recursos que utilizarán para la entrega de actividades/ tarea; y recopila las evidencias de AeC una o dos veces por semana. 20. Retroalimentación sobre el aprendizaje I II III EVIDENCIAS C_5 y 3. No retroalimenta a sus estudiantes X NO SE DA RETROALIMENTACION DE LOS ESTUDIANTES POR QUE DOTOS PARTICIPAN ACTIVAMENTE Retroalimenta a algunos de sus estudiantes, responde de manera oral o escrita con palabras muy breves como: “bien”, “mal”, “puede mejorar” o pone una nota, letra o número. Retroalimenta a todos sus estudiantes; y les responde explicando lo que ha hecho bien y lo que puede hacer para mejorar (reflexión). 21. Trato respetuoso hacia sus estudiantes I II III EVIDENCIAS C_5 y 3. El docente no se comunica de manera respetuosa con sus estudiantes. DEMUESTRA SU ETICA PROFESIONAL El docente se comunica de manera respetuosa con sus estudiantes, pero es frio y distante. El docente se comunica de manera respetuosa con sus estudiantes de manera cordial y cálida. X 22. Participación en reuniones de trabajo colegiado I II III EVIDENCIAS No participa en reuniones con sus colegas para reflexionar y plantear mejoras sobre su práctica pedagógica. PRESENCIAL Y VIRTUAL Participa en reuniones con sus colegas para reflexionar y plantear mejoras sobre su práctica pedagógica. X Lidera las reuniones con sus colegas para reflexionar y plantear mejoras sobre su práctica pedagógica. 23. Comunicación e interacción con las familias I II III EVIDENCIAS C _ 4 . No se ha comunicado con las familias durante la semana X NO HAY
  13. 13. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADO “AGROPECUARIO SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA” UGEL CORONEL PORTILLO Se ha comunicado con más de la mitad de las familias de manera interdiaria, para brindar orientaciones para el desarrollo de las actividades de aprendizaje de AeC o para buscar el bienestar emocional del estudiante. CONECTIVIDAD EN LA COMUNIDAD Se ha comunicado con todas las familias de manera interdiaria, para brindar orientaciones para el desarrollo de las actividades de aprendizaje de AeC y buscar el bienestar emocional del estudiante. 24. Herramientas y recursos tecnológicos I II III EVIDENCIAS C_11. No usa herramientas tecnológicas para la comunicación, ni para la creación de contenidos, ni para la evaluación. X NO HAY CONECTIVIDAD EN LA COMUNIDAD Usa al menos una herramienta tecnológica para la comunicación, una para la creación de contenidos, y una para la evaluación. Usa al menos dos herramientas tecnológicas para la comunicación, para la creación de contenidos, y dos para la evaluación. TOTAL NIVELES DE DESEMPEÑO DEL DOCENTE DESCRIPCIÓN DEL NIVEL DE DESEMPEÑO DEL DOCENTE VALORACIÓN NIVEL I Desempeño No Efectivo 01 – 12 NIVEL II Desempeño en Proceso 13 – 24 NIVEL III Desempeño Efectivo 25 – 36 XI. VALORACIÓN ALCANZADA POR EL DOCENTE PUNTAJE ALCANZADO POR EL DOCENTE NIVEL DE DESEMPEÑO ALACANZADO POR EL DOCENTE 36 representan la va- loración cualitativa de los logros de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. XII. COMPROMISOS DEL DOCENTE DEL MONITOR 4. compromiso con la escuela 5. compromiso con la enseñanza 6. compromiso con los estudiantes. 4. Desarrollar monitoreo y acompañamiento permanente a la práctica pedagógica. 5. Propiciar un clima de aula óptimo para la buena convivencia y el logro de aprendizajes. 6. Implementación del trabajo colaborativo entre los docentes para afianzar el buen trato en los estudiantes. …………………………………………………………………………… FERNANDO MUÑOZ HILARIO DNI: 00049128 PPOF. P x H

