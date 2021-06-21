Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADA Nº 64947 – B SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA ACTA DE ACUERDO PARA EL RETORNO DE SEMIPRECIAL PARA DOCE...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resoluci...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resoluci...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resoluci...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resoluci...
TI SP GM ----- ------------------------- RE R. H. S. --------------------------- --- --- --- CO J. A. M. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCA...
TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creació...
TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resoluci...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resoluci...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 200...
# S NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA # S NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA 1 FL YURIDIA ROMERO ABRIL Excusa 17 LJ YENNY ANDREA GONZÁLEZ L...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 200...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 200...
005 escenario de riesgo
  INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INTEGRADA Nº 64947 – B SANTA ROSA DE RUNUYA ACTA DE ACUERDO PARA EL RETORNO DE SEMIPRECIAL PARA DOCENTES DE NIVEL PRIMARIA Y SECUNDARIA Siendo las 9:26 AM., se reunieron Institución Educativas y el Directivo Docente de la de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 1. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 5 docentes y un directivo docente. 2. 20 de julio. Se informó en Consejo Directivo que está pendiente por pagar $ 84.000. Se presentó inconformismo por la falta de compañerismo para informar el vestuario a utilizar por los docentes. 3. Siges. Faltan algunas valoraciones por subir al sistema del primer y segundo periodo. 4. Entrega de documentos. Se hizo la entrega de las actas de Reunión de Representantes y Consejo Directivo. 5. Consejo Académico. Debido a la falta de valoraciones en el sistema y la reunión de Jornada Pedagógica del viernes 30 entonces se aplaza para el miércoles 4 de agosto. 6. Proposiciones y Varios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y enterarse de las últimas novedades. Se requiere que los docentes pasen diariamente por rectoría para que reciban lo último en información y documentos pendientes. 7. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 3:50 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman:
  INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 11 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 14 de Julio de 2010 Siendo las 3:32 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 8. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 14 docentes y dos directivos docentes. 9. 20 de julio. Se acordó quese vestirán 34 estudiantes dela SedeSimón Bolívar dela siguienteforma: Simón Bolívar (Orlando y Javier), María Rodríguez, Manuelita Sáenz, Josefina Machado, (Marina, Sandra, Patricia y Yuli); Padres de Simón Bolívar (Rafael y Andrea); Pedro Pascacio (Luisa); Padrino (Yuridia); JoséPalacio (Amanda); Sacerdote (Jorge); 10 Campesinos (Dora, Blanca, Jenny, Adelmira, Yadira, Derly, Liboria); Empleada (Odilma); Sobrino (Celina); Traer y llevar vestuarios(Nubia y Ayda); Refrigerios (Erika y Nuvia); Transporte (Juan y Angela); Narradoras (Rocio y Aida). Pancartas (8 estudiantes con uniforme de gala). Escudo y Bandera (Dos niñas con uniforme de gala). La función de los docentes es vestir y maquillar a los estudiantes. Sólo a ocho personajes se les alquilará el vestuario, para los demás estudiantes los docentes se encargan de conseguirlos. 10.Supervisión. De los compromisos adquiridos con la visita de la Supervisora se informa que . Se espera la gestión deRector y Alcaldepara nombrar una docenteen la Sede San Pablo con base en el acta de visita de la Supervisora Flor Edith. Debe existir una copia del P.E.I. en cada sede. 11.Conpes. El rector ya hizo las compras que cada sede solicitó y se espera que en la semana del 12 al 16 de julio cada comunidad educativa los reciba. 12.Proyectos. No han entregado el informe de ejecución de los diferentes proyectos transversales, especificando logros alcanzados, fortalezas y dificultades las sedes SL, GM, SB y AN. 13.Siges. A pesar que el sistema no se cerró el 6 de julio a la fecha falta por subir valoraciones y descriptores dela Sede SalitreBajo, grado segundo de Tibita no tiene descriptores, cuarto y quinto del FL no tiene descriptores. Varios docentes no subieron las inasistencias. 14.Entrega de documentos. Se hizo la entrega de los documentos pendientes que no han sido reclamados en la Rectoría. 15.Proposiciones y Varios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y enterarse de las últimas novedades. Se requiere que los docentes pasen diariamente por rectoría para que reciban lo último en información y documentos pendientes. Se requieren las personas de los apartamentos delas Sedes SB, GM, TI, AN, SP y FL con acta de la comisión directiva y fotocopia de la cédula en la alcaldía municipal. 16.Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 5:22 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman:
  INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 10 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2010 Siendo las 3:27 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 17. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 11 docentes y dos directivos docentes. 18. Manual de Convivencia. Se realizará una reunión de jornada pedagógica con representantes de la comunidad educativa bolivariana (un padre de familia por cada sede) el día 30 de julio para determinar los últimos ajustes al MC y revisar el P. E. I. Hora 8:00. En el Centro Lúdico. 19. 20 de julio. El comité de líderes de esta actividad AN (Derly), GM (Adelmira), FL(Angela), TI (Erika), SA (Celina), SL (Nuvia), GB (Yolanda), SB (Luz Marina y Odilma), SP (Aida) y directivos docentes, ha acordado realizar la comparsa de la siguiente forma: Tema central: La vida y obra de Simón Bolívar, se representarán 4 pasos, los cuales son: 1. Bautismo: Padre (Rafael), Madre (Andrea), Sacerdote (Jorge), Padrino (Danilo), tres hermanos (estudiantes de la sede SB), Nodriza (Rosalba), Empleada (Adelmira). 2. Mujer en la vida de Simón Bolívar: Bolívar (Orlando), María Rodríguez (Erika), Manuelita Sáenz (Sandra), Josefina Machado (Ayda), Fanny do Villars (Juli), Bernardina Ibáñez (Marina), Teresa Laines (Nicky), Joaquina Garaicoa (Derly). 3. Bolívar a su paso por Villapinzón: Bolívar (Javier), Pedro Pascacio (Estudiante SB), Campesinos (10 estudiantes del SB), Campesinas colaboradoras (Aida, Angela, Odilma, Celina, Luisa, Luz Marina).4. Muerte: Bolívar (Juan), José Palacios (Duvier), Manuelita Sáenz (Nuvia), Empleada (Blanca). Descripción de la comparsa (Rocío). Pancartas (Dora, Yuridia, Nubia, Yenny, Yadira, Liboria). Se terminarán de cuadrar los detalles en la reunión de representantes del 14 de julio, se sugiere la asistencia a esta reunión de todos los docentes de la Institución. Se recomienda en lo pasible que cada docente se haga a cargo de su vestuario y de hacer los nombres de los personajes que representan. Escudo y Bandera (Tres niñas del SB con uniforme de gala). 20. Supervisión.Se realizaronlasvisitasa las Sedes San Pablo y Tibita. Se espera la gestión de Rector y Alcalde para nombrar una docente en la Sede San Pablo con base en el acta de visita de la Supervisora Flor Edith. Se debe corregir ortografía y redacción siempre especialmente en el Observador. Evitar el maltrato al vocabulario por parte de los estudiantes, corregirlos en el momento. Hacer cumplir el plan de gobierno de los personeros de acuerdo a las normas legales establecidas. En el libro de matrículas se debe hacer un acta de apertura y una de cierre de matrículas. Debe existir una copia del P.E.I. en cada sede. 21. Conpes. El rector ya hizo las compras que cada sede solicitó y se espera que en la semana del 12 al 16 de julio cada comunidad educativa los reciba. 22. Proyectos. No han entregado el informe de ejecución de los diferentes proyectos transversales, especificando logros alcanzados, fortalezas y dificultades las sedes SL, GM, SB y AN. 23. Siges. El sistema se cierra el 6 de julio. Se deben subir las inasistencias en la plantilla de asignatura de matemáticas de cada grado. En las plantillas de área SOLO se suben los descriptores. 24. ProposicionesyVarios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y enterarse de lasúltimasnovedades.Se requiere que losdocentespasendiariamente porrectoríapara que recibanloúltimoen información y documentos pendientes. Se espera el cumplimiento de los compromisos adquiridos con las comunidades educativas vacunación y odontología. Pendiente notificación del 16 de julio. Se requieren las personasde losapartamentosde lasSedesSB,GM, TI,AN,SP y FL con acta de la comisión directivayfotocopiade la cédula en la alcaldía municipal. 25. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 5:12 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- CO J. A. M. MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la tecnificación, calidad laboral y de vida de la población. VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, c on el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.
  INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 09 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 09 de Junio de 2010 Siendo las 3:21 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 26.Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 21 docentes y un directivo docente. 27.Sudaderas. Se esperó hasta las 03:31 al señor y señora que iban a traer las muestras de las sudaderas. 28.Manual de Convivencia. Se realizará 29.20 de julio. AN (Derly), GM (Adelmira), FL(____________), TI (____________), SA (Celina), SL (Nuvia), GB (Yolanda), SB (____________), SP (____________). Se citará a reunión de líderes de esta actividad para el día Miércoles 16 de junio, hora 3:00 P. M. Traer ideas para la realización. 30.Supervisión. Asistirán las Supervisoras de la Secretaría de Educación a las Sedes Tibita, San Pablo y Fray Luis de León el 21 y 22 de junio. 31.Conpes. El rector ya hizo las compras que cada sede solicitó y se espera que en la próxima semana estén esos materiales en la rectoría para que cada comunidad educativa los reciba. 32.Socialización Seminario "Bicentenarios y Procesos Libertarios". Se esperó la participación de los docentes Duvier y Luz Marina quienes no asistieron a la presente reunión. 33.Proyectos. No han entregado el informe de ejecución de los diferentes proyectos transversales, especificando logros alcanzados, fortalezas y dificultades las sedes SL, GM, SB y AN. 34.Cronograma fin de Periodo. # Actividad FECHA Y HORA 1 Entrega de Evaluaciones Finales de 5° y 9°: Matemáticas, Español, Sociales y Naturales en medio magnético a Coordinación. Junio 15. Antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 2 Aplicaciónde Evaluaciones finales. 15 al 18 de Junio. 3 Entrega del listadode Estudiantesque Requieren Actividades de Nivelación. 18 de Junio. Antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 4 Nivelaciones. 21 al 25 de Junio. 5 Digitación y/o bajada de Plantillas. 21 al 25 de junio. 6 Entrega de Informespara la CEP. 25 de Junio. Antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 7 Entrega de Registro de Procesos Académicos. 8 CEP y Entrega de Boletines. AN FL GB GM SA SB SL SP TI 15 12 26 28 23 27 y 2 21 22 19 Las Comisiones deEvaluación y Promoción inician a las 8:00, citando a todos los grados a la misma hora y a los padres de los niños que reprobaron más de dos asignaturas. Las entregas de boletines inician a las 11:00 con excepción de SB. 35.Proposiciones y Varios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y enterarse de las últimas novedades. Se requiere que los docentes pasen diariamente por rectoría para que reciban lo último en información y documentos pendientes. 36.Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 4:31 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman:
  INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 08 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2010 Siendo las 3:19 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y el Directivo Docente Coordinador de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 37.Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 5 docentes y un directivo docente. 38.Facturas de Energía. Se deben radicar en rectoría copia de las facturas del consumo de energía correspondientes a los meses Marzo, Mayo, Septiembre y Octubre del 2009. Verificar que el periodo facturado corresponda a esos meses. 39.Foro Educativo. En el día de ayer se realizó un pre-foro entre los rectores, coordinadores, jefe de núcleo y la doctora Martha Moreno en el que se dio respuesta a cada una de las preguntas orientadoras formuladas por el MEN. Se radicará en la Secretaría de Educación el informe que cada Institución Educativa presentó en dicho pre-foro, sin embargo el día miércoles 25 de agosto se realizará en la ENSMA una socialización del trabajo realizado al respecto hasta esa fecha. Se les entrega a cada sede copia en magnético de las memorias de dicho pre-foro. 40.Conpes. El rector ya hizo las compras que cada sede solicitó y se espera que en la próxima semana estén esos materiales en la rectoría para que cada comunidad educativa los reciba. 41.Capacitaciones Registraduría. Se espera que los docentes convocados cumplan con el horario establecido para esta jornada electoral, se deben firmar todas las actas y formularios, para evitar problemas disciplinarios, leer
  6. 6. TI SP GM ----- ------------------------- RE R. H. S. --------------------------- --- --- --- CO J. A. M. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 07 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 19 de Mayo de 2010 Siendo las 3:30 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 49. Verificación de Asistencia.A la horamencionada estabanpresentes4 docentes,dos directivosdocentes y laauxiliar administrativa. 50. Censo Sisben.A partir deagosto seva a realizaráun nuevo censo paradepurarlabasededatos del Sisben deacuerdo a la realidad que se está presentando en el municipio. 51. 20 de julio. Se realizaráun desfiley comparsa,serequiereunamuestrarepresentativadeestudiantes de cada Sede, el transporte es posiblequelo aportelaadministración municipal. Nuestra Institución debe preparar para presentar un punto cultural. Se esperan los aportes de las diferentes comunidades Bolivarianas. 52. CONPES.El señor Rector y el Pagadorviajan mañanaa realizarlascomprasdelosdiferentes productossolicitadospor cadaSede.Se espera paralapróximavezmayor exactituden el listado quesepasaa Rectoría,conmedidas,materialesy demás especificaciones. 53. Foro Educativo Municipal 2010. Se informa que el martes 25 de mayo se realizará una reunión en la E. N. S. M. A. entre coordinadores y rectores para desarrollar la temática. Para variar este año tampoco se realizará el foro. 54. Juegos Escolares. Seguimos pendientes de la información que nos aporte el profesor Javier. 55. Manual de Convivencia. Se continúa esperando la entrega al Rector del listado de las familias que faltan por cancelar los $ 2.000. 56. Carnés. Se siguen esperando los $ 300 por estudiante de la Sede Simón Bolívar para la entrega de los respectivos carnés. 57. Restaurante Escolar. Favor citar a dos padres de familia por Sede Educativa, preferiblemente los Veedores, para una reunión el miércoles 2 de junio, en el Centro Lúdico, hora 10:00 A. M., con el fin de encontrar soluciones a las diferentes problemáticas quese estén presentando en cada Centro Educativo,por tanto se recomienda traer las inquietudes por escrito para dejar constancia de las necesidades que se están viviendo. 58. Estadística 2010. Ya se entregó a cada Sede. 59. Hojas de Vida. Se vuelve a recordar a los docentes la necesidad de entregar en Rectoría una hoja de vida según formato único persona natural actualizada, además los diferentes documentos que soportan los datos. 60. Cootradecun. Hasta la fecha se han inscrito 16 docentes al curso de cooperativismo de Cootradecun nivel 1. Este formato se enviará al correo luisa.moreno@hotmail.com. 61. Informe Académico Primer Periodo por Asignaturas. Asignaturas C F G R E A T I S N M P Promedio 4,29 4,12 4,11 4,06 4,05 4,03 4,03 3,86 3,84 3,82 3,69 3,68 62. Proyectos. Se requiere un informe de ejecución de los diferentes proyectos transversales, especificando logros alcanzados, fortalezas y dificultades a más tardar el jueves 27 de mayo. 63. Reformulación Visión.La I.E. R. D. Simón Bolívar, propenderá al año 2015 brindar un servicio educativo en los niveles de Pre- escolar,Básicay Media;fundamentada en el áreaagropecuariaenfocadahaciael cuidado y conservacióndel medio ambiente, con capacidad deliderazgoa travésdeambientes significativos para el desarrollo de su propia empresa y con el fin de mejorar su calidad deviday ladesu entorno.Sedebatiráy aprobarálaVisión el día4 dejunioa las7:00 en el LuisAntonioEscobar, Hora 7:00, se espera puntual asistencia. 64. Organigrama.1.CDC. 2.Rector.3.CA. 4.CD. 5.CP. 6.Coordinador.7.Docentes y Personal Administrativo. 8. Asamblea de padres. 9. Representante de Estudiantes y Personero. 10. Estudiantes. 65. Dotación. Para los docentes que devengan menos de dos salarios mínimos. 66. Proposiciones y Varios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y enterarse de las últimas novedades.Serequiererevisión del tendido eléctrico en la Sede Tibita por parte de un funcionario de la Alca ldía. Cuando por algunacircunstanciano sepuedahacer lajornadanormal declasees convenientequeel(los) docente(s) esté(n) en laSedeha sta la 1:00 cómo mínimo.El Señor Javier Carpintero va areponer laimpresoraquetrajo deSalitre Alto y el cable de la corriente de otra impresora queseleprestó.El lunes3 demayo va unacomisión delaAlcaldía,a dardebajaalgunoscomputadoresparaeducar que son obsoletos.El señorRector gestionaráen Bogotá antelaSuperintendenciadeServiciosPúblicosel paso deSedes Comerciales a Oficiales.Serecuerdaseguireducando a losestudiantessobreel usoadecuado delasenvolturasdealimentosy demás elementosy el depósito en el lugaresperado. El viernes 21 de mayo se trabajará media jornada porque la Admi nistración Municipal está preparando unaactividada las11:00A.M.Ser específicosal momentosdehablar parano conseguir una respuesta no apropiada . Se solicita copia de los certificados desde 2006 y copia en magnético de los boletines. 67. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 5:20 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, con el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.
  7. 7. TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 06 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 28 de Abril de 2010 Siendo las 3:25 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 1. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 5 docentes. 2. Libros Reglamentarios. El Plan de Aula también es un LR por lo tanto no existe excusa válida para no tenerlo. 3. SIGES. Es indispensablesubir losdostiposdeplantillasal sistema,deno hacerlono aparecen lasvaloraciones en los boletines. Se informa queparael segundo periodolosdocentes son responsablesdebajar, diligenciar y subir las plantillas al sistema en las fechas queseestablezcan.No seimprimiránboletinesqueno tengan al menos un descriptor por área o que les falte alguna nota. 4. SIMAT. Se están actualizando losNombresCorrectosdelosEstudiantes,Documento deIdentificación,Nivel Sisben y Estrato, delas Sedes San Pablo, Antonio Nariño, Salitre Alto y Guanguita Bajo. 5. Jornada Pedagógica. Los docentes que no entreguen las modificaciones a realizaren los descriptores en la fecha acordada se hacen responsables de subirlos al sistema. El último plazo fue el viernes 23 de abril, antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 6. Socialización Pre-Foro 2010. Con ayuda de las siguientes preguntas orientadoras: ¿Cómo se ha transformado la enseñanza y el aprendizaje? ¿Cómo se han transformado las instituciones educativas? ¿Cómo se relaciona la educación con la transformación de la familia y la sociedad? La tarea del municipio consiste en determinar su papel en el proceso de la independencia. Se espera que cada sede presente un informe sobre el tema central del foro a más tardar el miércoles 5 de mayo en la Rectoría antes de las 4:00 P.M., en magnético. Se enviará un oficio a la Administración Municipal para que determine la realización de este evento. 7. Proyecto de Lecto-Escritura. Se invita a los docentes a cumplir con los acuerdos, especialmente con las lecturas. 8. Juegos Escolares. Seguimos pendientes de la información que nos aporte el profesor Javier. 9. Manual de Convivencia. Los docentes entregarán al Rector el listado de las familias que faltan por cancelar los $ 2.000. 10. Carnés. Se siguen esperando los $ 200 por estudiante para la entrega de los respectivos carnés, luego de realizada la actualización correspondiente en el Simat. 11. Restaurante Escolar. Se cita al personero estudiantil del Simón Bolívar, a la profesora Liboria, un padre de familia de Fray Luis de León, a una reunión el miércoles 12 de mayo, en el Centro Lúdico, hora 8:30. Cada sede presentará un informe sobre el servicio de restaurante escolar a más tardar el lunes 10 de mayo, antes de las 4:00, en Rectoría. 12. Estadística 2010. Se entregarán luego de la firma de la profesora Martha Anzola. 13. Registro de Convivencia. Se recuerda a los docentes el diligenciamiento de este formato para los estudiantes que cometan faltas graves, sin excepciones. Se informó sobre los premios a la fidelidad que ofrece esta cooperativa. 14. Cootradecun. Se informó sobre los cursos de cooperativismo de Cootradecun y queda en Rectoría el formato para la inscripción, 15. Proposiciones y Varios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y firmar las actas de Representantes y/o Consejo Académico la Institución no cuenta con el servicio de mensajero y/o cartero. Se requiere revisión del tendido eléctrico en la Sede Tibita por parte de un funcionario dela Alcaldía.Cuando por alguna circunstancia no se pueda hacer la jornada normal de clase es conveniente que el(los) docente(s) esté(n) en la Sede hasta la 1:00 cómo mínimo. El Señor Javier Carpintero va a reponer la impresora que trajo de Salitre Alto y el cable de la corriente de otra impresora que se le prestó. El lunes 3 de mayo va una comisión de la Alcaldía, a dar de baja algunos computadores para educar que son obsoletos.Los docentes enviarán las citaciones para las Comisiones de Evaluación y Promoción del segundo periodo, invitando a los padres de familia de los estudiantes que hayan reprobado más de una asignatura. El señor Rector gestionará en Bogotá ante la Superintendencia de Servicios Públicos el paso deSedes Comerciales a Oficiales.Faltan algunas sedes por nombrar el docente Líder por cada proyecto según formato que está disponible en Rectoría desde el Jueves 15 de Abril. Los docentes representantes radicarán en Rectoría las actas que deja el Inspector de Higiene, José Elías Suárez, para hacer un oficio desde Rectoría a la Administración Municipal. En Salitre Alto se requiere aumentar en una hilera más el encerramiento. Ya se cancelaron las facturas de energía eléctrica, el Rector informó el valor de cada factura. Se recuerda seguir educando a los estudiantes sobre el uso adecuado de las envolturas de alimentos y demás elementos y el depósito en el lugar esperado. Se tratará en CD el tema relacionado con el Seguro Estudiantil, se recuerda el envío de las citaci ones al representante de los padres de familia por sede. El viernes 14 de mayo se trabajará normalmente en cada sede y el Consejo Municipal está preparando una actividad a las 3:00 P. M., posiblemente. 16. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 4:30 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la tecnificación, calidad laboral y de vida de la población. VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, con el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.
  8. 8. TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M.
  9. 9. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 05 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 14 de Abril de 2010 Siendo las 3:27 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 17. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 9 docentes. 18. LibrosReglamentarios.Menos del 30% de los docentes entregaron el Planeador de Clases y sólo una docente entregó el libro Observador. 19. CONPES. Se da como plazo para la entrega del listado de necesidades prioritarias el Viernes 23 de abril. 20. Práctica Docente. La profesora Olga Peña dio la información relacionada sobre la forma como se va a trabajar este año. 21. SIGES. Hoy seentregaron lasplantillasa losdocentesy deben ser devueltasa Coordinación en lafechaacordada, quien no lo haga se hace responsable de subirlas al sistema. 22. SIMAT. Se están actualizando losNombresCorrectosdelosEstudiantes,Documento deIdentificación, Nivel Sisben y Estrato, por tanto sepidea lasSedes SanPabloy GuanguitaBajotraer a Rectoríalascarpetas delosestudiantesparacontinuar con el proceso, o como mínimo la Ficha Sisben y la fotocopia del documento de identificación actualizado. 23. JornadaPedagógica. Los docentes queno entreguen las modificacionesa realizaren los descriptoresen la fechaacordadasehacen responsables de subirlos al sistema. Último plazo para esta entrega el viernes 23 de abril, antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 24. Socialización Tercer Congreso PrimeraInfancia.La docenteMarinainformaquelaprimeraInfancia son variosprogramas dirigidos a los niñosy niñasmenoresde8 años.CompetenciasComprensivas,Cognitivasy Expresivasdeben ser desarrolladas en los niños. Los niños en pre-escolar deben ser expresivos, solidarios, generosos. Se requiere explorar los talentos en los niños. 25. Socialización Circular 81.Modelo cubano de alfabetización. Estudiantesde10 y 11 son los alfabetizadores. Escuela para todos. Reducir latasadeanalfabetismoal 1%en la población entre 15 y 24 años. Garantizar la atención educativa a 50.000 iletrado s mayores de15 años.Bajar latasadeanalfabetismo del 7.3% a 4.5%. Municipios del milenio: Cabrera, Yacopí, Viotá, La Palma, Caparrapí,Venecia,Quipile,Ubalá,La Peña,Medina,Vergara,Paime,Paratebueno.Total personasbeneficiadas 3.500. Se otorga a cada tutor cartillas, kits escolares y otros elementos necesarios. Interesados comunicarse con Roque J. Alfonso S. roquealfo@gmail.com.3123160925. liderazgoenlostiemposactuales.blogspot.com. “Toda conversación es un sistema social reproduciéndose”.“Todo pensamiento es un mundo en nacimiento”“La disculpa sostiene el subdesarrollo humano”. Alexander Pompa Pérez. Alexanderpompa09@yahoo.es. 26. Socialización “PREMIO 2010 AL EJEMPLO CIUDADANO”. La institución no participará en este premio. 27. Socialización Pre-Foro 2010.Generaruna discusióninstitucional,municipaly departamental a partirdeexperienciassignificativas sobrelastransformacioneseducativasen el marcodela conmemoración del bicentenario de la independencia de Colombia. Con ayuda de las siguientes preguntas orientadoras: ¿Cómo se ha transformado la enseñanza y el aprendizaje? ¿Cómo se han transformado lasinstitucioneseducativas? ¿Cómo serelacionalaeducacióncon latransformación de la familia y la sociedad? La tarea del municipio consiste en determinar su papel en el proceso de la independencia. 28. Proyecto de Lecto-Escritura. Se invita a los docentes a cumplir con los acuerdos. 29. Juegos Escolares. Quedamos pendientes de la información que nos aporte el profesor Javier. 30. Manual de Convivencia. Los docentes entregarán al Coordinador el listado de las familias que faltan por cancelar los $ 2.000. 31. Carnés. Se esperan los $ 200 por estudiante para la entrega de los respectivos carnés, luego de realizada la actualización correspondiente en el Simat. 32. Estadística 2010. Se entregarán luego de la firma de la profesora Martha Anzola. 33. Proposiciones y Varios. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y firmar las actas de Representantes y/o Consejo Académico laInstitución no cuentacon el servicio demensajero y/o cartero. Se requiere revisión del tendido eléctricoen la SedeTibita por partedeun funcionario dela Alcaldía.Cuando por algunacircunstanciano sepueda hacer la jornada normal de clase es conveniente que el(los) docente(s) esté(n) en la Sede hasta la 1:00 cómo mínimo. El Señor Javier Carpintero deberesponder porlaimpresoraquetrajo deSalitreAlto y el cabledela corriente de otra impresora que se le prestó. Los docentes envían lascitacionesparalasComisionesdeEvaluación y Promoción. El señor Rector gestionará en Bogotá ante l a SuperintendenciadeServiciosPúblicosel pasodeSedes Comerciales a Oficiales.El Rector no expedirácertificaciones laborales ni constanciasa losdocentes,sesolicitan en la SecretaríadeEducación. La estudiante personera del SB es necesitada en el Centro Lúdico paraunareunión dePersoneros.Es convenientenombraren cadasedeun docenteLíder por cada proyecto según formato queestará disponibleen Rectoría a partir del Jueves15 deAbril.CPEserequierediligenciarel formato de retoma de equipos para el martes 20 de abril. En ninguna sede se vincularán los estudiantes de la Ludoteca con los estudiantes de la Escuela en la celebración del día del niño. 34. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 5:29 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M. MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la tecnificación, calidad laboral y de vida de la población. VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, con el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.
  10. 10. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Creación N° 004555 del 29 de Diciembre 2004 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de M arzo de 2008 Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 04 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 17 de Marzo de 2010 Siendo las 3:20 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 35. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 7 docentes, faltando por llegar los representantes de SL y TI. 36. Libros Reglamentarios. Revisión de los libros Observador y Planeador de Clases de todos los docentes por parte del Coordinador el día 30 de Marzo en Rectoría, por tanto se les informa a los docentes el deber de entregarlos. 37. CONPES. Sigue la demora en el giro de estos recursos a las cuentas de la Institución, que recibi ó la Alcaldía desde hace ya varios meses. 38. SIGES. Luego de recibir la capacitación al respecto se requiere subir al Sistema las Competencias y decidir sobre el nivel de Seguridad y el uso de los descriptores del año anterior. Se decidió que cada docente tenga acceso a las Valoraciones de toda la Sede. Por conveniencia para la Institución sesubirán al Sistema los Estándares. Al parecer el sistema inicia a partir del 23 de marzo las funciones correspondientes al 2010. 39. SIMAT. Se están actualizando losNombres Correctos de los Estudiantes,Documento de Identificación,Nivel Sisben y Estrato. 40. Jornada Pedagógica. Se programó para el Lunes 5 de Abril. Tema: Modificación de descriptores 2009 para adaptarlos al año 2010 según sea necesario. Lugar: Centro Lúdico. Hora: 8:00. Los docentes se distribuyen las tareas de acuerdo a los grupos formados desde el año pasado. En este día se trabajará la Reunión de Representantes correspondiente al 29 de Marzo. 41. Familias en Acción. Las tarjetas que se entregaron en días pasados corresponden al último periodo del año anterior, por tanto se les da a las familias que cumplieron sus obligaciones escolares del año pasado. Se deben traer las tarjetas a más tardar mañana. 42. Socialización Congreso Primera Infancia. La docente Marina informa que no puede asistir a la presente reunión. 43. Socialización Decreto 520 del 170210. Proceso de traslado de docentes y directivos docentes. 44. Socialización Decreto 521 del170210. Estímulos para los docentes y directivos docentes ubicados en zonas de difícil acceso. 45. Socialización Resolución 1649 del 120310. Reconocimiento de 18 Horas Extras Semanales para la Sede Simón Bolívar. 46. Socialización “PREMIO 2010 AL EJEMPLO CIUDADANO”. Se le entregó a cada Representante una copia de dicha invitación. Se espera que al menos una de las Sedes participe en el presente concurso. Se socializarán las propuestas el día 14 de abril. 47. Proyecto de Lecto-Escritura.Seinvitaa losdocentesdela AsignaturaEspañol delosgrados4 a 9 a participar en la reunión del día Miércoles24 de Marzo,Hora: 3:00,Lugar:Rectoría,con el fin de socializar la implementación de dicho proyecto y realizar los respectivos ajustes pertinentes. 48. JuegosIntercolegiados.Sele informaal profesorJavierquetienereuniónel día 18 demarzo alas 11:00 a.m. con el fin de ultimar detallesrelacionadosconlarealizacióndelos Juegosquesellevarán a cabo a partir del 19, es importante llevar las plani llas de inscripción en cada deporte. Es importante que los estudiantes sean entregados en las respectivas Sedes. 49. Manual de Convivencia. Luego deser revisado y aprobado por el Consejo Directivo Central se cotizará en Bogotá la impresión de dicho documento y seespera queestéen manos decadafamiliaa mástardarel 26 demarzo,por tanto serequierecon urgencia el listado de familias de cada Sede y $ 2.000 por cada una a más tardar el 25 de marzo. 50. Carnés. Se esperan los $ 200 por estudiante para la entrega de los respectivos carnés, luego de realizada la actualización correspondiente en el Simat. 51. Estadística 2010.Seentregó a cada docenteRepresentanteel formulario B600parasudiligenciamiento y entregarlo a lápiz a más tardar el martes 23 de Marzo. 52. ProposicionesyVarios.Hacer gestión por partedeRectoría conquien correspondaparacambiar cableadoeléctrico de la Sede SB. Se lerecuerda a losdocentes el diligenciamiento del formato del díacompensatorio porparticipación como juradoen lasanteriores elecciones. Se le recuerda nuevamente a los docentes que deben pasar por Rectoría y firmar las actas de Representantes y/o Consejo Académico laInstitución no cuenta con el servicio de mensajero y/o cartero. La reunión de docentes de preescolar se aplaza para el Martes 23 de Marzo, Hora 3:00, en la Rectoría, con el fin de dar el último retoque al Registro de Procesos Académicos.Los JuegosDeportivosdeCootradecun Zona Almeidas se realizarán entre el 29 y 31 de marzo en Sesquilé, podrán hacerloen dos deportes,previainscripción con los delegados encargados. Se requiere revisión del tendido eléctrico en la Sede Tibita.Cuando poralgunacircunstanciano sepuedahacer lajornadanormal declasees convenientequeel(los) docente(s) es té(n) en la Sedehasta la1:00 cómo mínimo.El Señor Javier Carpintero debe responder por la impresora que trajo de Salitre Alto y el cable de la corriente de otra impresora que se le prestó. 53. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 5:29 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M. MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la tecnificación, calidad laboral y de vida de la población. VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, con el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.
  11. 11. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de Marzo de 2008 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 01 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 03 de Febrero de 2010 Siendo las 3:17 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y los Directivos Docentes de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo a la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 1. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 18 docentes. 2. Proceso de Matrículas. Se insiste a los docentes sobre el correcto diligenciamiento de la Hoja de Matrícula con datos actualizados y además escribir el estrato del estudiante. El rector informo sobre los nuevos requerimientos de estudiantes por docente, en el sector rural de 22 a 25 estudiantes por docente. Se requiere el pago oportuno de los derechos académicos de los estudiantes nivel 3 y repitentes. 3. Sisben. Se requiere actualizado el listado de estudiantes por Nivel. 4. Facturas de Energía. Se pagarán con los recursos que llegaron hasta que alcancen según decisión tomada por votación de docentes participantes en la reunión. 5. Escala de Valoración. Se tomarán los resultados aprobados en la Reunión de la JUME del 18 de Enero de 2010, así: D. Bajo de 1.0 a 3.4; D. Básico de 3.5 a 3.9; D Alto de 4.0 a 4.5 y D. Superior de 4.6 a 5.0. 6. Proyectos. Se entregó y socializó una copia de cada proyecto Lecto-Escritura y Día Cultural (se cambiará concurso por presentación de coro) a los docentes representantes y planes de estudio de Ética, Religión y Agropecuarias. Se requiere hacer cronograma de actividades del proyecto de lecto-escritura. 7. P. E. I. Se socializó y aprobó la Misión y Visión. 8. CONPES. Algunas comunidades solicitan un informe escrito de la inversión de los recursos del año 2009. 9. Carpetas. Las carpetas de los estudiantes deben tener todos los documentos legajados y con la totalidad de documentos requeridos especialmente la clasificación Sisben, copia del documento de Identificación actualizado y boletín del año anterior, en el siguiente orden: 1. Hoja de Matrícula. 2. Copia documento de Identidad Actualizado. 3. Ficha Sisben resaltando el estudiante. 4. Paz y Salvo. 5. Boletín quinto periodo. 6. Fotocopia de la Cédula de los padres. 7. Fotocopia Seguro. 8. Certificado Médico (opcional). 9. Copia Carné de Vacunas. 10. Documentos años anteriores. Se presentó la situación que estudiantes antiguos no tenían en su carpeta la ficha Sisben siendo una responsabilidad del docente informarlo por escrito ya que por Resolución estos estudiantes debían cancelar el año pasado $ 7.200 sin excepciones, los cuales se perdieron, se espera que este año no vuelva a ocurrir la misma situación. 10.Auxiliar administrativo. Se acuerda realizar el proceso correspondiente a la petición realizada. 11.Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 5:18 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M. MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la tecnificación, calidad laboral y de vida de la población. VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, con el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.
  12. 12. # S NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA # S NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA 1 FL YURIDIA ROMERO ABRIL Excusa 17 LJ YENNY ANDREA GONZÁLEZ LANCHEROS 2 FL MIRIAMROCIO GORDILLO GORDILLO 18SB YULI VIVIANA BARRANTES OTÁLORA 3 FL ANGELA MARIA GONZÁLEZ MELO 19SB FLORMARINA GÓMEZGARZÓN 4 TI YENNY ALCIRA RICO FERNÁNDEZ Nv 20SB SANDRA PATRICIA LIZARAZO BARRERO 5 TI EDILSONORLANDO RUIZMARÍN 21SB ODILMA BOLÍVARVALERO 6 TI ERIKAMARCELA RUBIANO PEDRAZA Excusa 22SB AYDA ESPERANZA RODRÍGUEZCAMPOS 7 TI MARIADEL CARMEN ABRIL Nv 23SB JAVIER ALBERTO RUANO FONSECA 8 GB NUBIA PATRICIA ROMERO ABRIL Excusa 24SB NICKYMARCELA YEPES CASTAÑEDA 9 GB DIANA SOLANGE CORTÉS PINEDA 25SB JORGEALBERTO CAMPOS MOSOS 10 SA CELINA MUÑOZDE GARZÓN 26SP DORA LOPEZHEREDIA 11 SA MARÍALUISA GÓMEZVALERO 27SP AIDA LUZ CHAVARRIO CONTRERAS 12SAB NUVIA YANETH MONSALVE LESMES Excusa 28SP LIGIAESPERANZA GONZÁLEZ CHAVARRIO 13AN DERLY BARRERO VERA 29SP BLANCA LEONOR TORRES DE RUIZ 14AN YOLANDA ORJUELA CHACÓN 30SP LIBORIA GARZÓN PINZÓN 15AN CLAUDIA YADIRA YEPES CASTAÑEDA 31SB RAFAEL HERRERA SÁNCHEZ 16 LJ ADELMIRA JIMENEZMORENO 32SB JUAN ANTONIO MORANTES
  13. 13. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de Marzo de 2008 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 02 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 17 de Febrero de 2010 Siendo las 3:28 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y el Directivo Docente Coordinador de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo a la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 1. Verificación de Asistencia. A la hora mencionada estaban presentes 7 docentes, faltando por llegar los representantes de La Joya (con excusa) y Tibita. 2. Libros Reglamentarios. Se les llamará la atención por escrito a los docentes que no los presenten cuando se les sea requerido. 3. Decoración de Salones y Sede. Se recomienda a la mayor brevedad posible la decoración de salones y de la Sede en General. La profesora Dora informa que esperarán hasta que se realice la jornada de abriendo campo. 4. Recibos de luz. Se requiere con urgencia los recibos de luz en la Rectoría para la respectiva cancelación e informe a la Secretaría de Educación. 5. Jornada escolar. Cumplimiento estricto de la Jornada Escolar sin excepciones. 6. Listado de estudiantes. Con identificación, Nivel Sisben, Reprobados, debe ser entregado en Coordinación a más tardar el lunes 22 de febrero, hora 3:00, según formato entregado hoy por el coordinador. 7. Entrega de documentos. Se les entregó a los docentes el plan operativo de cada sede con excepción del Simón Bolívar. Se imprimieron y entregaron los controles de asistencia de las Sedes faltantes. 8. Restaurante. La carne y guayaba se encontraban en mal estado. En la Joya estaba incompleto el mercado. Existen dudas acerca de la preparación de los alimentos. Se solicita una reunión con los responsables de Nutrialianza para aclaración de duda. Las docentes no se deben responsabilizar de entregar los dineros de las cuotas en el pueblo. 9. Varios. Se le pide a la docente Niky diligenciar los observadores del grado segundo de la Sede Simón Bolívar, se le entregaron a la profesora Yuridia y la profesora Ayda hace el favor de traer las carpetas mañana jueves y las entregarlas en Rectoría. 10.Se les pide el favor a los docentes representantes de pasar mañana a las 3:00 para llevar algunos documentos faltantes y mantener siempre en cada Sede impresora, tinta y papel para las necesidades que se presenten. 11.Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 4:26 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M.
  14. 14. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RURAL DEPARTAMENTAL SIMÓN BOLÍVAR Resolución de Reconocimiento N° 007947 del 30 de Septiembre de 2009 Resolución de Integración N° 001890 del 31 de Marzo de 2008 Nit: 900.015.011-1 Registro Dane 225873000289 Villapinzón  Cundinamarca Teléfono 8565583 ACTA 03 DE REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES REPRESENTANTES DE SEDE Miércoles 03 de Marzo de 2010 Siendo las 3:20 P.M., se reunieron los Docentes de las Sedes Educativas y el Directivo Docente Coordinador de la I. E. R. D. Simón Bolívar de acuerdo con la programación realizada para tratar los siguientes temas: 1. Verificación de Asistencia. Ala hora mencionada estaban presentes 8 docentes, faltando por llegar la representante de GB (con excusa). El Señor Rector se encuentra en la Secretaría de Educación realizando actividades propias de su cargo, especialmente llevando una info rmación requerida. 2. Libros Reglamentarios. Algunos docentes continúan haciendo caso omiso al diligenciamiento de estos documentos. Se les llamará la atención por escrito a quienes no los presenten cuando se les sea requerido. 3. CONPES. Al parecer están próximos a ser girados a las cuentas de la Institución los Recursos Conpes que recibió la Alca ldía desde hace varios meses, se espera que esta vez vengan con todo e intereses,por tanto se pide a las Comisiones Directivas ir realizando el lis tado de las verdaderas necesidades y prioridades de la Sede, iniciando por materiales pedagógicos, didácticos y deportivos antes de las demás carenciasno prioritarias. 4. Decoración de Salones y Sede. Se vuelve a recomendar a la mayor brevedad posible la decoración de salones y de cada Sede en General. 5. Facturas de luz. Se requiere con urgencia las facturas, a más tardar el viernes 05, en la Rectoría para la respectiva cancelación e informe a la Secretaría de Educación. Al parecer faltan por entregar las de SL, SB, FL. 6. Jornada escolar. Continúa presentándose en algunas Sedes el incumplimiento de la Jornada Escolar, especialmente lo relacionado con el tiempo de descanso y las seis horas (de 60 minutos) de permanencia mínima en la Sede respectiva. Además se requiere la asistencia diaria de un docente de cada Sede a Rectoría para informarse de las novedades y dejar nota en el cuaderno correspondienteen caso necesario al no encontrarse el Rector o Coordinador. 7. Listado de estudiantes. Se solicita a los docentes la entrega oportuna y completa de la información requerida en los tiempos establecidos para evitar traumatismos e inconvenientes en las actividades propias de Rectoría y Coordinación. Continúan faltando algunas Sedes por entregar los datos de los estudiantes según formato dado hace 15 días por el Coordinador. 8. Cronograma fin de Periodo. Biblioteca y Ludoteca. # Actividad FECHA Y HORA 1 Entrega de Evaluaciones Finales de 5° y 9°: Matemáticas, Español, Sociales y Naturales en medio magnético a Coordinación. 30 de Marzo. Antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 2 Aplicaciónde Evaluaciones finales. 5 al 9 de Abril. 3 Entrega del listadode Estudiantesque Requieren Actividades de Nivelación. 09 de Abril. Antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 4 Nivelaciones. 12 al16 de Abril. 5 Entrega de Plantillasa Docentes. 12 de Abril. Antes de las 4:00 en Rectoría. 6 Entrega de Plantillasa Coordinación. 16 de Abril. Antes de las 3:00 en Rectoría. 7 Entrega de Informespara la CEP. 8 CEP. AN FL GB GM SA SB SL SP TI 21 (11) 19 (11) 21 (8) 20 (11) 23 (8) 22 (8) 23 (11) 20 (8) 19 (8) 9 Entrega de Boletines. 27 (11) 26 (11) 27 (8) 29 (11) 30 (8) 26 (8) 30 (11) 29 (8) 26 (8) 10 Biblioteca y Ludoteca. 24-06 23-06 14-07 19-05 02-06 25-06 09-06 26-05 16-06 9. SIGES. Se estudióyentregó la Circular 33 Modificaciónal Sistema Siges. Al parecer el sistema inicia a partir del 8 de marzo las funciones correspondientes al 2010. 10. SALIDAS PEDAGÓGICAS. Se estudió yentrególa Circular 32 Salidas Pedagógicas para su estricto cumplimiento, se esperan estos documentos para el día 04 de marzo. 11. Juegos Escolares. Categoría Infantil 96-97-98. Juvenil 93-94-95. Se reunirá el profesor Javier mañana con el Coordinador y/o Rector para determinar el proceso a seguir. 12. Varios. Se les reitera la funcióna los docentesrepresentantes de mantener siempre una impresora, tinta ypapel para lasnecesidades que se presenten. Se necesita para mañana 04 de marzo el área de todos los salones de clase disponibles. Ya se entregaron notificaciones a los docentes jurados para lascapacitaciones yno tienencambio. Quienes nosalieron debenestar pendientes porque va a salir otro grupo. El último plazopara la entrega de las Actas de Recuperación de los estudiantesdel añoanterior vence el lunes 08 de marzo, al igual que el plazopara la entrega de lasSabanas de Notas 2009. Favor traer los extintores que requieran recarga yllevarlos al despachodel Secretario de Gobierno. Reuniónde ConsejoAcadémico el próximo 10-03-10, a las 3:30, en el LAE. Para anexar a la citación de Padres de Familia integrantes delConsejoDirectivo favor pasar el día de mañana yllevar la parte del Manual de Convivencia que le corresponderá estudiar a cada padre, para la reunióna realizarse el Jueves 11 de marzo, a las 10:00, en la Rectoría. Favor informar a los padres de f amilia interesados enadquirir los libros Claves de Santillana que el costo de cada uno es de $ 28.000 por la compra de más de 15 por Institución. Hacer gestión por parte de Rectoría con quien corresponda para cambiar cableado eléctrico de la Sede SB. 13. Lectura, firma y entrega del acta. Siendo las 4:26 P.M. se aprobó la presente acta, terminó la reunión y en constancia firman: SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma SedeDocente Firma GB FL SB AN SL SA TI SP GM RE R. H. S. --- --- --- CO J. A. M. MISIÓN: La I. E. R. D. S. B. fue creada para atender las necesidades de formación integral de niños y jóvenes del entorno, propiciando ambientes favorables, con enfoque en el área agropecuaria, en busca de la tecnificación, calidad laboral y de vida de la población. VISIÓN: Ser una I. E. formadora de personas íntegras, con visión futurista, capaces de asumir el compromiso de la transformación personal y social, fundamentada en el área agropecuaria, con capacidad de liderazgo, a través de un aprendizaje significativo para el desarrollo de su propia empresa, con el fin de mejorar su calidad de vida.

