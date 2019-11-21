Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTS AND CRAFT ARTES Y OFICIOS
LINEADETIEMPO
HITOS E INFLUENCIAS •s. VII: División de las artes en mayores y menores, la artesanía pasa a ocupar un lugar secundario. •...
DATOS GENERALES Origen: ReinoUnido. Carácter heterogéneo: Lasguilds(gremios). Antecedentes: Estilo Victoriano Característi...
CONTEXTO HISTORICO El término Arts & Crafts se utiliza por primera vez en 1887 a raíz de la fundación de la Arts & Crafts ...
CONTEXTO HISTORICO El movimiento Arts and Crafts, ligado al diseño y a las artes decorativas, nació en Gran Bretaña hacia ...
PENSAMIENTO •Rechazo de la separación entre el arte y la artesanía •Diseño de los objetos útiles considerando una necesida...
OBJETIVO -Hacer bienes de consumo sin usar procedimientos industriales. -Emplear materiales ytécnicas artesanales de calid...
CARACTERISTICAS - Uso de líneas serpenteadas y asimétricas
CARACTERISTICAS - Simplicidad de formas
CARACTERISTICAS - Volúmenes llanos y lineales
CARACTERISTICAS- Primera fase: inspirada en vegetales y animales de la naturaleza - Segunda fase: Más abstracta, insipirad...
REACCION CONTRA EL ESTILO VICTORIANOAraízde lo visto en la ExposiciónUniversal de 1851,sehizo evidente: - El avance tecnol...
REACCION CONTRA EL ESTILO VICTORIANO Esa reacción se denominó Arts and Crafts, Artes y Oficios, ya que pretendió: Elevar l...
PRINCIPALES EXPONENTES •John Ruskin •William Morris (miembro prerrafaelista) •Arthur Mackmurdo •Charles Robert Ashbee •Aug...
PRINCIPALES EXPONENTES Arthur Mackmurdo Charles Robert Ashbee
RED HOUSE Es una propiedad que fue construida por Philip Webb en 1859 en Inglaterra, por encargo de WilliamMorris. Fue la ...
RED HOUSE
RED HOUSE
RED HOUSE
CASA BLOEMENWERF En 1896 van de Velde diseña y construye su primera obra arquitectónica, la casa Bloemenwerf (Uccle, Bruse...
CASA BLOEMENWERF
Aunque quizás su conjunto de edificios más prominentes sean los que realizó en Weimar. Es precisamente en Weimar donde su ...
La Casa Batlló es un edificio obra del arquitecto Antoni Gaudí, máximo representante del modernismo catalán. Se trata de u...
SUSSEX CHAIR •Autor: Morris & Company •Origen: Inglaterra •Técnica: Torneado, tinción •Dimensiones: Alt. 84,5; Anch. 44,5;...
TROUPE DE MLLE ÉGLANTINE, ART NOUVEAU La obra pertenece al Art Nouveau,este movimiento se originó gracias al Arts & Crafts...
BIBLIOGRAFIA •El diseño industrial en la historia; Aquiles Gay, Lidia Samar •http://historiadeldisseny.weebly.com/arts--cr...
