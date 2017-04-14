NO.1 Rata-rata = ∑𝐹𝑖𝑋𝑖 ∑𝐹𝑖 = 1112,8 32 = 34,775 Data Fi Xi FiXi 10-19 2 14,5 29 20-29 8 24,5 196 30-39 12 34,5 412,8 40-49...
No.10 (n+1)! = 9n! n+1 . n! = 9n! n+1 = 9𝑛! 𝑛! n+1 = 9 n = 9-1 n = 8
No.12 10P4 = 10! 6! = 10𝑥9𝑥8𝑥7𝑥6! 6! = 90 x 56 = 5040
No.15 2! X 5Psiklis = 2 x (5-1)! = 2 x 4! = 2 x (4x3x2) = 2 x 24 = 48 𝑛(𝑎) 𝑛(𝑠) = 2 24 = 1 12
No.18 X=2 P (7,8) = 2𝑎−𝑥 𝑦 = 2.2−7 8 = 4−7 8 = −3 8
No.27 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑥3 − 2𝑥2 − 5 2𝑥3 − 𝑥 lim 𝑥→∞ 𝑥3 − 2𝑥2 − 5 𝑥3 2𝑥3 − 𝑥 𝑥3 lim 𝑥→∞ 1 − 0 − 0 2 − 0 lim 𝑥→∞ 1 2
No.28 lim 𝑥→∞ (2𝑥 − 2)3 (3𝑥 + 3)3 lim 𝑥→∞ 2𝑥 − 2 𝑥 3 3𝑥 + 3 𝑥 3 lim 𝑥→∞ 2 3 3 3 lim 𝑥→∞ 8 27
Nama Kelompok Ronaldo lubis Tengku Fardhon A Nomor yang dikerjakan 1,10,12,15,18,27, dan 28
Tugas matematika

Tugas matematika

  8. 8. Nama Kelompok Ronaldo lubis Tengku Fardhon A Nomor yang dikerjakan 1,10,12,15,18,27, dan 28

