Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCAION UNIVERSITARIA U.P.M SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTEN...
¿Qué son las redes de computadoras? ¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras? ¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más co...
Que son la redes de computadoras Es la interconexión de distinto número de sistemas informáticos a través de una serie de ...
TIPOS DE REDES DE COMPUTADORAS -Redes LAN. Su nombre proviene de Local Area Network (en inglés: “Red de Área Local”), pues...
TIPOS DE REDES DE COMPUTADORA -Redes MAN. Su nombre viene de Metropolitan Area Network (en inglés: “Red de Área Metropolit...
Tipos de redes d computadora-Redes WAN. Llamada así por las siglas de Wide Area Network (en inglés: “Red de Área Amplia”),...
Topologia mas comunes La topología de red no es otra cosa que la forma en que se conectan las computadoras para intercambi...
Plantea un caso donde diseñes una red doméstica con 4 computadoras, conectividad Wifi y acceso a internet, indicando qué d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tipografia de redes

14 views

Published on

tipos de retes de computadora

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tipografia de redes

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCAION UNIVERSITARIA U.P.M SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENCION CABIMAS Informatica redes de computadoras y tipologia REALIZADO POR: RONALD NOGUERA C.1:25186631 ING ELECTRONICA SECCION:A
  2. 2. ¿Qué son las redes de computadoras? ¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras? ¿Cuáles son las topologías de red más comunes? Plantea un caso donde diseñes una red doméstica con 4 computadoras, conectividad Wifi y acceso a internet, indicando qué dispositivos se requieren y cómo se dispondrán.
  3. 3. Que son la redes de computadoras Es la interconexión de distinto número de sistemas informáticos a través de una serie de dispositivos de telecomunicaciones y un medio físico (alámbrico o inalámbrico). Su función es compartir información en paquetes de datos. Los mismos se transmiten mediante impulsos eléctricos, ondas electromagnéticas u otros medios, empleando una codificación especial. Para ello el sistema traduce a un mismo idioma los procesos de las distintas computadoras, a través de una serie de estándares de comunicación.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE REDES DE COMPUTADORAS -Redes LAN. Su nombre proviene de Local Area Network (en inglés: “Red de Área Local”), pues son las redes de menor tamaño y extensión, como las que pueden existir entre los computadores de un mismo locutorio o cyber café. A través de una red LAN pueden compartirse recursos entre varias computadoras y aparatos informáticos (como teléfonos celulares, tabletas, etc.), tales como periféricos (impresoras, proyectores, etc.), información almacenada en el servidor (o en los computadores conectados) e incluso puntos de acceso a la Internet, a pesar de hallarse en habitaciones o incluso pisos distintos. Este tipo de redes son de uso común y cotidiano en negocios, empresas y hogares, pudiendo presentar una topología de red distinta de acuerdo a las necesidades específicas de la red,
  5. 5. TIPOS DE REDES DE COMPUTADORA -Redes MAN. Su nombre viene de Metropolitan Area Network (en inglés: “Red de Área Metropolitana”) y designa redes de tamaño intermedio, como las empleadas en grandes bibliotecas o grandes empresaS conectando áreas distintas y alejadas geográficamente entre sí. Con una red MAN es posible compartir e intercambiar todo tipo de datos (texto, vídeos, audio, etc.) mediante fibra óptica o cable de par trenzado. Este tipo de red supone una evolución de las redes LAN (Local Area Network o Red de Área Local), ya que favorece la interconexión en una región más amplia, cubriendo una mayor superficie. Por otro lado se encuentra la red WAN (Wide Area Network o Red de Área Amplia), que permite la interconexión de países y continentes. Las redes MAN pueden ser públicas o privadas. Estas redes se desarrollan con dos buses unidireccionales, lo que quiere decir que cada uno actúa independientemente del otro respecto a la transferencia de datos. Cuando se utiliza fibra óptica, la tasa de error es menor que si se usa cable de cobre, siempre que se comparen dos redes de iguales dimensiones. Cabe mencionar que ambas opciones son seguras dado que no permiten la lectura o la alteración de su señal sin que se interrumpa el enlace físicamente.
  6. 6. Tipos de redes d computadora-Redes WAN. Llamada así por las siglas de Wide Area Network (en inglés: “Red de Área Amplia”), se trata de redes de gran envergadura y extenso alcance, como puede ser la red global de redes, Internet. Las redes WAN incorporan diversas redes de menor tamaño en una sola, interconectando así usuarios separados por enormes distancias, con mayores tasas de transmisión y con diversos niveles (capas) de datos. Esto implica la necesidad de máquinas dedicadas por completo a la ejecución de programas de usuario (hosts), la presencia de aparatos enrutadores y conmutadores, o la utilización de máscaras de sub-red para conectar varios hosts.
  7. 7. Topologia mas comunes La topología de red no es otra cosa que la forma en que se conectan las computadoras para intercambiar datos entre sí. Es como una famila de comunicación, que define cómo se va a diseñar la red tanto de manera física, como de manera lógica. Las mas utilizadas o comunes son -Red de Enlace Central: Se encuentra generalmente en los entornos de oficina o campos, en los que las redes de los pisos de un edificio se interconectan sobre cables centrales. Los Bridges y los Routers gestionan el tráfico entre segmentos de red conectados. -Red de Malla: Esta involucra o se efectúa a través de redes WAN, una red malla contiene múltiples caminos, si un camino falla o está congestionado el tráfico, un paquete puede utilizar un camino diferente hacia el destino. Los routers se utilizan para interconectar las redes separadas. -Red de Estrella Jerárquica: Esta estructura de cableado se utiliza en la mayor parte de las redes locales actuales, por medio de concentradores dispuestos en cascada para formar una red jerárquica
  8. 8. Plantea un caso donde diseñes una red doméstica con 4 computadoras, conectividad Wifi y acceso a internet, indicando qué dispositivos se requieren y cómo se dispondrán. Bueno lo primero es ubicar el cable de datos al que conectaremos el modem una de las computadoras y el router de wifi preferiblemente lo ubicaremos en el centro de la casa para que tenga un mejor alzance si se desea y se tiene suficiente cable de red se podria crear una conexión lan entre las computadoras del mismo modo si la casa es de dos plantas el router deberia ser de dos antenas como minimo para que cubra todo el territorio deseado

×