Tuneles nuevo

UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 3 3ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL TOPOGRAFÍA DE TÚNELES. 1.- Introducc...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 4 4ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL Las características de cada túnel de...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 5 5ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL Las galerías visitables tienen un an...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 6 6ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL de las aguas por gravedad. Los túnel...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 7 7ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL MARCO TEORICO 2.- Proyecto del túnel...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 8 8ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL Fig. 8 Perfil longitudinal La perfor...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 9 9ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL este levantamiento, servirán además ...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 10 10ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL En ocasiones se prefiere enlazar l...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 11 11ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL En ocasiones, en túneles de gran l...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 12 12ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL replanteo del mismo El tercer punt...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 13 13ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL siempre incrementa el coste de la ...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 14 14ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL CON MEDIDA DE ÁNGULOS. Se estacion...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 15 15ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL Se trata de un instrumento diseñad...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 16 16ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL transmiten a una mesa trazadora a ...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 17 17ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL CONCLUSIÓN: La construcción de un ...
UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS Página 18 18ESCUELA ACADEMICO PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL BIBLIOGRAFIA Bibliografía González...
