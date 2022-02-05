TEENAGE PREGNANCY PREVENTION: A COLLABORATIVE APPROACH

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
At the end of the presentation, the participants will be able to:
Appreciate the call for the prevention of Teenage Pregnancy.
Know the causes and effects of Teenage Pregnancy
Apply the available collaborative approaches in the prevention of Teenage Pregnancy