Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Has sentido alguna vez, como “el día”, se te ha escapado de las manos, sin apenas darte cuenta?
Existen elementos, que sin que apenas te des cuenta, fuerzan tus puertas, abren tus ventanas y se cuelan, como “forajidos”...
Solamente aprendiendo a reconocer a estos “Ladrones Del Tiempo”, sabiendo como operan, descubriendo cuales son las estrate...
en la mayoría de los casos somos nosotros mismos los que despilfarramos el tiempo (un bien escaso), pero en otras, son ter...
……..veremos amanecer y anochecer ………sin darnos cuenta de que transcurrió el día……
Debemos aprovechar nuestro tiempo disponible o, dicho de otro modo, evitar que lo malgastemos. Y tener muy en cuenta que e...
Me han enviado dos historias sobre los ladrones del tiempo
Dicen que Cronos, dios del tiempo, devoraba a sus hijos al nacer para que no le disputaran el dominio del Universo, pero s...
Desde entonces, el tiempo, que lo devora todo, tiene sus defensores.
Y también me han contado …. que desde tiempos donde la memoria no puede llegar, viven una especie de duendecillos, pero no...
Hay pocos documentos que se refieran a ellos, muy poca gente los ha podido ver en plena acción, se trata de unos seres inc...
Cuando estéis con alguien, o tomando algo, cuando os estéis divirtiendo en buena compañía, cuando estéis entretenidos.... ...
No se sabe muy a ciencia cierta para que quieren ese tiempo, unos dicen que es por simple avaricia, tan solo por llenar su...
¡¡¡¡Tened cuidado!!!! vosotros podréis ser la próxima victima de...los ladrones de tiempo .
Sé tú quien no deje que te roben el tiempo… El tiempo es eterno y fugaz al mismo tiempo, y aunque a veces las agujas del r...
Frases Videos Postales Más sitios interesantes: Wallpapers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los ladrones del tiempo

35 views

Published on

Ladrones de tiempo internos: son las circunstancias inherentes al propio individuo y que se manifiestan en su conducta y modo de gestionar su tiempo y sus tareas.

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Los ladrones del tiempo

  1. 1. ¿Has sentido alguna vez, como “el día”, se te ha escapado de las manos, sin apenas darte cuenta?
  2. 2. Existen elementos, que sin que apenas te des cuenta, fuerzan tus puertas, abren tus ventanas y se cuelan, como “forajidos” a desvalijar tu tiempo... “Los Ladrones Del Tiempo”.
  3. 3. Solamente aprendiendo a reconocer a estos “Ladrones Del Tiempo”, sabiendo como operan, descubriendo cuales son las estrategias furtivas que utilizan para desvalijar, parte de esas preciadas 24 horas que tienes todos los días, podrás poner los medios para proteger tu vida y tu tiempo de estos “malhechores” ...
  4. 4. en la mayoría de los casos somos nosotros mismos los que despilfarramos el tiempo (un bien escaso), pero en otras, son terceras personas las que nos inducen a perderlo
  5. 5. ……..veremos amanecer y anochecer ………sin darnos cuenta de que transcurrió el día……
  6. 6. Debemos aprovechar nuestro tiempo disponible o, dicho de otro modo, evitar que lo malgastemos. Y tener muy en cuenta que el pasado ya no volverá y el futuro sigue siendo una incógnita, sólo podemos aprovechar el presente; no debemos perder el tiempo... nunca.
  7. 7. Me han enviado dos historias sobre los ladrones del tiempo
  8. 8. Dicen que Cronos, dios del tiempo, devoraba a sus hijos al nacer para que no le disputaran el dominio del Universo, pero su esposa Rea logró engañarlo y salvó a Zeus.
  9. 9. Desde entonces, el tiempo, que lo devora todo, tiene sus defensores.
  10. 10. Y también me han contado …. que desde tiempos donde la memoria no puede llegar, viven una especie de duendecillos, pero no son de esos que cuidan la naturaleza ni de los que si te los encuentran y los atrapas tienes derecho a pedir un deseo, son otro tipo de duendes, son... los ladrones de tiempo.
  11. 11. Hay pocos documentos que se refieran a ellos, muy poca gente los ha podido ver en plena acción, se trata de unos seres incluso mas pequeños que los duendes normales, vestidos con ropas oscuras y una gorra en la cabeza del mismo color, son sigilosos, minuciosos, burlones, pero sobretodo... listos. Roban el tiempo de la gente, pero no el tiempo en el que se desempeña un trabajo o la jornada laboral, ese no lo quieren, prefieren el tiempo que uno utiliza para realizar lo que mas le guste, el tiempo libre de cada uno.
  12. 12. Cuando estéis con alguien, o tomando algo, cuando os estéis divirtiendo en buena compañía, cuando estéis entretenidos.... ¡ahí!, ¡ahí es cuando atacan!, ¿ miráis el reloj y la hora es tardía? me refiero que os parece que hace 5 minutos que empezó esa situación.....y resulta que han pasado...¡¡¡ 3 horas!!! no es que el tiempo vuele, es que lo han robado...han robado el tiempo que no os dais cuenta que pasa. Te pillan desprevenido, entretenido...distraído y.... ¡zas! te lo roban. Son muy sigilosos, son muy listos, no te das cuenta de que están ahí, pero están.
  13. 13. No se sabe muy a ciencia cierta para que quieren ese tiempo, unos dicen que es por simple avaricia, tan solo por llenar sus arcas de tiempo y después venderlo, otros dicen que lo acumulan para ellos, para que no se les acabe y seguir existiendo, pero en realidad es todo un enigma.
  14. 14. ¡¡¡¡Tened cuidado!!!! vosotros podréis ser la próxima victima de...los ladrones de tiempo .
  15. 15. Sé tú quien no deje que te roben el tiempo… El tiempo es eterno y fugaz al mismo tiempo, y aunque a veces las agujas del reloj parezcan estáticas, a la larga nos daremos cuenta de lo efímero de su existencia, así que invirtámosla en algo productivo, invirtámosla en nosotros mismos, en lo que realmente nos importa… El resto son sobras, relleno, la “paja” de los libros, la niebla entrecortada en un largo viaje de carretera… Detalles que completan un “todo”, pero del que realmente nos importa un “algo” en concreto, dediquémosle a ese algo nuestro tiempo ; ) VICTORIA
  16. 16. Frases Videos Postales Más sitios interesantes: Wallpapers

×