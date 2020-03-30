Портфоліо Гоменюк О.О.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Посада – учитель української мови та літератури  Освіта - вища  ВНЗ - Волинський державний педагогічний університет ім...
 використання інтерактивних технологій навчання на уроках української мови та літератури.
У 1994 році закінчила Волинський державний педагогічний університет імені Лесі Українки за спеціальністю “ українська мова...
 Особистісна орієнтована система навчання.  Проблемне навчання.  Навчальний мозковий штурм (НМШ).  Ігрові технології н...
 Методи навчання: словесні, наочні, практичні; індуктивні, дедуктивні; репродуктивні, проблемні, дослідницькі  Методи ак...
 урок самостійної роботи, що вимагає творчого підходу;  урок, на якому повертаємось до раніше вивченого матеріалу, розгл...
 проектувальний (проектування навчальний цілей, практичних завдань, прогнозування результатів діяльності),  конструктивн...
 формування навичок написання твору- роздуму(11 клас) ;  Урок-дослідження “З мозаїки особистості лесі Українки: грані пі...
 Літературні диктанти;  Посібник “ Із скарбів фразеології ”;  Контрольні роботи для поглибленого вивчення української м...
• Пінчук Світлана “ Життєвий шлях В. Стефаника ”; “З мозаїки особистості Лесі Українки ”, “ Народе мій, до тебе я ще верну...
«Формальна освіта допоможе вам вижити, а самоосвіта приведе вас до успіху" Джимі Рон
Упровадження інноваційних технологій у навчально – виховний процес
• Забезпечити належну підготовку учнів з української мови та літератури. • Розробити чітку систему розвитку стійкого інтер...
 участь у діяльності методичного об’єднання словесників; відвідування семінарів, практикумів , що організуються адмініст...
 1. Систематичне підвищення кваліфікації є безпосереднім службовим обов’язком кожного педагогічного працівника.  2. Проф...
- доповідь; - виступ на семінарі; - виступ на засіданні методичного об’єднання; - дидактичний матеріал; - розробка пакету ...
 Всеукраїнський конкурс “Класний керівник року” - 2012р.- Лауреат І етапу
