Портфоліо Галети Н.П.

вчитель зарубіжної літератури і російської мови вищої категорії стаж роботи 39 років
Тільки різноманітність і постійні зміни можуть рухати нас уперед. Милорад Павич
 1976 – 1980 –Луцький Державний педагогічний інститут імені Лесі Українки.  1982 - курси підвищення кваліфікації виховат...
Освіта  2015-курси підвищення кваліфікації вчителів зарубіжної літератури та російської мови у Волинському інституті післ...
План професійного зростання Опрацювання фахової літератури Робота з науково-методичною літературою. Участь у “Творчих сход...
 Розвиток критичного мислення на уроках світової літератури.
Критичне мислення передбачає вміння піддавати ідею легкому скепсису здійснювати перевірку окремих ідей на можливість їхньо...
написання есе доказ або спросту- вання гіпотези вивчення понять навчальний критичний аналіз Рецензуван- ня Обговорен- ня п...
інформацій но- комунікаці йні проектні особистісно орієнтовані технології інтерактив ні
Гамлет
Помічники Герди Ворон і ворона Принц і принцеса Північний олень Лапландка і фінка троянди Маленька розбійниця Розповідь ві...
Бра ти, відв ажн і сини Тараса, сміливі, дужі, гарні, мужні Аналізуючи характери героїв, використовую прийом “Кола Венна”
Сенкани Багіра Шер – Хан Чорна, хитра,нестримна Хитрий, злий, підступний Бігає, стрибає, вбиває Переступає закони, наводит...
Мауглі Колись, давно, в дрімучім лісі Загубився хлопчик, і його взяли На виховання звіри та назвали Мауглі. Він виріс силь...
План самоосвіти на 2015 – 2020 н. р. Вчителя зарубіжної літератури Галети Н. П. Назва теми: «Розвиток критичного мислення ...
 Мацуо Басьо. Хоку. Одухотворення природи - характерна ознака природи японської культури. Природа як джерело натхнення, а...
 Урок розвитку зв’язного мовлення. Суд над Раскольниковим  О.С. Пушкін. Вступ до поеми “ Руслан і Людмила” (конкурс “Учи...
2011 2012 2013,2014
*II етап Всеукраїнської учнівської олімпіади з російської мови і літератури: 2012 – Мельничук П.- II місце Корніюк О.- III...
Позакласна робота 2014-педагогічні читання до ювілею в.о. Сухолинського 2015-турнір “Знавці світової літератури 2014- учас...
Участьу шкільнихзаходах
  1. 1. вчитель зарубіжної літератури і російської мови вищої категорії стаж роботи 39 років
  2. 2. Тільки різноманітність і постійні зміни можуть рухати нас уперед. Милорад Павич
  3. 3.  1976 – 1980 –Луцький Державний педагогічний інститут імені Лесі Українки.  1982 - курси підвищення кваліфікації вихователів пришкільних інтернатів при Волинському обласному інституті удосконалення вчителів.  1989 - курси підвищення кваліфікації вчителів російської мови та літератури при Волинському обласному інституті удосконалення вчителів.  2000 - курси підвищення кваліфікації вчителів зарубіжної літератури та російської мови при Волинському обласному навчально-методичному інституті післядипломної освіти педагогічних кадрів .  2005 - курси підвищення кваліфікації вчителів зарубіжної літератури та російської мови у Волинському інституті післядипломної педагогічної освіти.  2009 - підвищення кваліфікації вчителів зарубіжної літератури у Волинському інституті післядипломної педагогічної освіти.
  4. 4. Освіта  2015-курси підвищення кваліфікації вчителів зарубіжної літератури та російської мови у Волинському інституті післядипломної педагогічної освіти
  5. 5. План професійного зростання Опрацювання фахової літератури Робота з науково-методичною літературою. Участь у “Творчих сходинках Волині” Вивчення передового педагогічного досвіду Проходження курсів підвищення кваліфікації, дистанційних курсів Використання інформаційних технологій на уроках трудового навчання Професійне зростання
  6. 6.  Розвиток критичного мислення на уроках світової літератури.
  7. 7. Критичне мислення передбачає вміння піддавати ідею легкому скепсису здійснювати перевірку окремих ідей на можливість їхнього виконання знаходити потрібну інформацію і використовувати її, приймаючи самостійне рішення висувати ідею, обстоювати свою думку порушувати і розв’язувати проблеми врівноважувати в своїй свідомості різні точки зору
  8. 8. написання есе доказ або спросту- вання гіпотези вивчення понять навчальний критичний аналіз Рецензуван- ня Обговорен- ня прочита- ного Прийоми та способи формування критичного мислення
  9. 9. інформацій но- комунікаці йні проектні особистісно орієнтовані технології інтерактив ні
  10. 10. Гамлет
  11. 11. Помічники Герди Ворон і ворона Принц і принцеса Північний олень Лапландка і фінка троянди Маленька розбійниця Розповідь від імені одного із помічників Герди
  12. 12. Бра ти, відв ажн і сини Тараса, сміливі, дужі, гарні, мужні Аналізуючи характери героїв, використовую прийом “Кола Венна”
  13. 13. Сенкани Багіра Шер – Хан Чорна, хитра,нестримна Хитрий, злий, підступний Бігає, стрибає, вбиває Переступає закони, наводить жах Навчає Мауглі полювати Вважає себе всесильним Велика кішка. Обсмалена кішка. Пікарук Юлія, 5кл. Левчук Ліля, 5кл Маргарита Воланд Красива, сильна, добра Загадковий, великодушний,невмирущий Любить, бореться, страждає Карає, перевіряє, милує Заслуговує на спокій, світло Показує людям зло, яке є на землі Доля Майстра. Князь пітьми. Корніюк Олена, 11 кл. Кондратюк Людмила, 11кл. Опис хоку Розквітають проліски Крапля холодної роси В зеленому гаї. Омила мені руки. Я дивуюся. Душа відчула її силу. Шкарадюк Олеся , 5 клас Пікарук Юлія, 5 клас Дитяча творчість
  14. 14. Мауглі Колись, давно, в дрімучім лісі Загубився хлопчик, і його взяли На виховання звіри та назвали Мауглі. Він виріс сильним і сміливим Всім ворогам своїм на зло. Мав він друзів добрих, вірних, Які навчали розуму його. Балу навчав Законів Джунглів, Багіра - бути хитрим, мудрим. Був ворог в нього злий, підступний, В окрузі всі боялися його. Лиш Мауглі Шер-Хана не боявся І часто поглядом сміливим з ним стикався. І, накінець, Червону Квітку він дістав І тигру злому показав. Шер-Хан її перелякався Й, принижений, у Джунглі геть подався. С.Кузьма, 5 клас
  15. 15. План самоосвіти на 2015 – 2020 н. р. Вчителя зарубіжної літератури Галети Н. П. Назва теми: «Розвиток критичного мислення на уроках зарубіжної літератури». Мета : розвиток критичного мислення – це здатність використовувати певні прийоми обробки інформації, прийняття ретельно обміркованих та зважених рішень стосовно будь – якого художнього твору. Завдання :1. З'ясування суті поняття « критичне мислення», дати його науково –обгрунтоване визначення, самокритичність, критика, самокритика, привернення уваги до їх застосування у суспільному житті. 2. Оволодіння учителем та учнем певними прийомами, які в сукупності створюють перевірену на практиці ефективну методологію опрацювання інформації. 3. Розвиток здатності учня на формування самостійних суджень, спрямованість на творчу мисленнєву діяльність, а не на репродуктивне мислення, що базується на жорстких алгоритмах і стереотипах. 4. Самокорекція ,скерована на використання критичного мислення як методу, зверненого на виправлення чи покращення власних суджень – мисляча людина постійно має піддавати свої мисленнєві процеси рефлексії. Очікувальні результати : 1. Розвиток соціальної компетенції: стійкого інтересу до світової літератури, забезпечення мотивації діяльності, вміння використовувати власний досвід. 2. Розвиток комунікативної компетентності: вміння висловлювати і презентувати власну точку зору, розвиток культури мовлення, критичного ставлення до себе. 3. Розвиток інформаційної компетентності: вміння аналізувати та критично ставитись до інформації. Подолання проблем, які виникають в роботі з методами критичного мислення : стереотипність мислення учнів, орієнтація на репродуктивне навчання, острах самостійного мислення, обмеженість у джерелах інформації на уроці, труднощі при оцінюванні навчальних досягнень учнів. ПЛАН РЕАЛІЗАЦІЇ 1.З'ясування суті понять критичне мислення(5кл.), самокритичність( 7-8кл.), критика, самокритика (9-10кл.) 2. Читання з передбаченням, критичне обговорення помилок, допущених у вирішенні проблематики твору і вибір найбільш раціональних способів її розв'язання. 3. Критичний аналіз тексту, рецензування своїх і чужих творчих робіт. 4. Впровадження прийомів «Асоціювання», « Пошук аргументів», « Обмін інформацією після читання», «Мікрофон», рольова гра, «Лови помилку», «Гронування», «Асоціативний кущ», «Кола Вена» 5. Створення порівняльних характеристик героїв, створення сенканів (5-7 кл.), написання рефератів, презентацій аналітичного характеру з виявленням і порівнянням різних поглядів на проблему, компаративний аналіз( 8-11кл.). 6. Застосування методів «Поміч», «Запитання – відповідь», «Незакінчене речення», «Читання з помітками».
  16. 16.  Мацуо Басьо. Хоку. Одухотворення природи - характерна ознака природи японської культури. Природа як джерело натхнення, а її зображення – засіб вираження почуттів японців. Характерні ознаки хоку  Показ шляху становлення особистості в долі Нори. Проблема морального максималізму в драмі Г.Ібсена “Ляльковий дім”  Микола Гоголь. «Тарас Бульба». Історична основа твору. Сім’я Тараса. Поняття про повість»  «Анна Ахматова. «Реквієм» - пам’ятка доби сталінського терору. Створення в поемі узагальненого портрета народного страждання, розкриття єдності материнської трагедії ліричної героїні і країни, проблема історичної пам’яті у творі  “Срібна доба “ російської поезії . Трагізм долі поетів “срібної доби”
  17. 17.  Урок розвитку зв’язного мовлення. Суд над Раскольниковим  О.С. Пушкін. Вступ до поеми “ Руслан і Людмила” (конкурс “Учитель року” ).  О. Генрі “ Останній листок”.  О. Уайльд “ Зоряний хлопчик”. Любов до матері – одна з визначальних цінностей життя.  Особливості драматичного твору. Інсценізація улюблених уривків казки С.Я. Маршака “Дванадцять місяців”  Друга світова війна в європейській літературі. К. Галчинський «Лист з полону», «Солдати з Вестерплятте», А. Маргул-Шперберг «Про назву концтабору Бухенвальд».  Р. Кіплінг «Якщо…». Проблема духовного випробування людини.  О. Генрі. Новела «Останній листок» – гімн людині.
  18. 18. 2011 2012 2013,2014
  19. 19. *II етап Всеукраїнської учнівської олімпіади з російської мови і літератури: 2012 – Мельничук П.- II місце Корніюк О.- III місце 2013 – Пікарук Ю.- I місце Лагода І.- III місце 2014 – Лагода І. – І місце *IIІ етап Всеукраїнської учнівської олімпіади з російської мови і літератури: 2013 – Пікарук Ю. 2014 – Лагода І. *Керівник методичного об’єднання вчителів-словесників з 2005 по 2012 рік . *Керівник проблемного семінару вчителів-словесників з 2012 року. *2010 – участь у конкурсі “Зелена планета” (Пікарук Ю.) *2010 – участь у конкурсі “Юні літератори Волині”. *2010 – Родинне Свято “Я - жінка”. *2012 – Тиждень світової літератури, присвячений творчості С.Я. Маршака 2012-інсценізація казки С.Я. маршака “Дванадцять місяців “(7 клас) 2014- участь у конкурсі “Юні літератори Волині” (Кравчук Яна, 5 клас, районний переможець ) 2011- святковий концерт до Дня Перемоги 2012-урочиста лінійка, присвячена подіям під Крутами 2013- захід, присвячений пам’яті про Чорнобильську трагедію 2012-шоу-гра “Поле чудес”, прсвячена Дню 8 Березня
  20. 20. Позакласна робота 2014-педагогічні читання до ювілею в.о. Сухолинського 2015-турнір “Знавці світової літератури 2014- участь у конкурсі “ Творчі сходинки Волині” 2015- II етап Всеукраїнської учнівської олімпіади з російської мови і літератури: Кузьма Сніжана- II місце (11клас) Голіброда Павло- III місце (10клас) 2016 – Міжнародна гра із зарубіжної літератури «Sunflouwer». (9 клас) 2018 – ІІ етап всеукраїнської олімпіади з російської мови і літератури: Костюк Таня – І місце (9 клас) 2018 – Конкурс «Щасливий випадок». (7, 8 класи) 2019 – Конкурс на кращий кросворд. (6 клас) 2019 – Літературно-музична композиція до 210-річчя з дня народження М. В. Гоголя 2020 – Участь у конкурсі творчі сходинки педагогів Волині
  21. 21. Участьу шкільнихзаходах

