Портфоліо Кузьми Л. М.

Кузьми Лілії Михайлівни Портфоліо Вчителя початкових класів ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступеня с. Луковичі
Розділ І Візитна картка
Загальні відомості: Дата народження 27 липня 1978 року Освіта Вища Закінчила Східноєвропейський національний університет і...
Життєве кредо : «Працювати відповідально і жити по совісті»
Педагогічне кредо: «Найкращий вчитель той, хто забуває, що він вчитель». В. О. Сухомлинський
Розділ ІІ Освіта
Розділ ІІІ Педагогічна діяльність
Проблема над якою я працюю «Роль дидактичних ігор у навчанні та вихованні молодших школярів»
« Гра- це можливість віднайти себе у людському оточенні» Януш Корчак «У дитячому віці гра – це норма, і дитина повинна зав...
АКТУАЛЬНІСТЬ ПРОБЛЕМИ У грі дитина Активно діє Комбінує Будує Моделює людські взаємини Мислить
Цінність гри Емоційна розрядка Запобігає втомі Зароджує інтерес до розумової праці Знижує гіподинамію
Функції гри: - Навчальна - Розважальна - Комунікативна - Психологічна - Розвивальна - Релаксаційна - Виховна
Типи ігор творчі за готовими правилами Сюжетно- рольові Театралізовані Конструктивно -будівельні З елементами праці та худ...
« Жодного уроку без гри. У грі розкривається перед дітьми світ. Розкриваються творчі здібності особистості. Без гри нема і...
Розділ ІV Позакласна робота
Розділ V Самоосвіта
Учитись важко, а учить ще важче, Але не мусиш зупинятись ти, Як учням віддаєш усе найкраще, То й сам сягнеш нової висоти!
Published in: Education
  1. 1. Кузьми Лілії Михайлівни Портфоліо Вчителя початкових класів ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступеня с. Луковичі
  2. 2. Розділ І Візитна картка
  3. 3. Загальні відомості: Дата народження 27 липня 1978 року Освіта Вища Закінчила Східноєвропейський національний університет ім. Лесі Українки за спеціальністю «Початкова освіта» та здобула кваліфікацію організатора початкової освіти, вчителя початкової школи. Педагогічний стаж роботи 3 роки
  4. 4. Життєве кредо : «Працювати відповідально і жити по совісті»
  5. 5. Педагогічне кредо: «Найкращий вчитель той, хто забуває, що він вчитель». В. О. Сухомлинський
  6. 6. Розділ ІІ Освіта
  12. 12. Розділ ІІІ Педагогічна діяльність
  13. 13. Проблема над якою я працюю «Роль дидактичних ігор у навчанні та вихованні молодших школярів»
  14. 14. « Гра- це можливість віднайти себе у людському оточенні» Януш Корчак «У дитячому віці гра – це норма, і дитина повинна завжди гратися, навіть коли робить серйозну справу.» А.С.Макаренко «Гра – це іскра, яка запалює вогник допитливості, цікавості» В.О.Сухомлинський
  15. 15. АКТУАЛЬНІСТЬ ПРОБЛЕМИ У грі дитина Активно діє Комбінує Будує Моделює людські взаємини Мислить
  16. 16. Цінність гри Емоційна розрядка Запобігає втомі Зароджує інтерес до розумової праці Знижує гіподинамію
  17. 17. Функції гри: - Навчальна - Розважальна - Комунікативна - Психологічна - Розвивальна - Релаксаційна - Виховна
  18. 18. Типи ігор творчі за готовими правилами Сюжетно- рольові Театралізовані Конструктивно -будівельні З елементами праці та художньо- творчої діяльності Дидактичні Ігри-подорожі Народні Рухливі Інтелектуальні
  19. 19. « Жодного уроку без гри. У грі розкривається перед дітьми світ. Розкриваються творчі здібності особистості. Без гри нема і не може бути повноцінного розвитку дитини»
  20. 20. Розділ ІV Позакласна робота
  21. 21. Розділ V Самоосвіта
  22. 22. Учитись важко, а учить ще важче, Але не мусиш зупинятись ти, Як учням віддаєш усе найкраще, То й сам сягнеш нової висоти!

