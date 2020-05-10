Clase 1 reciclado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
clase n° de tecnologia, tema de reciclado y realizar módulo

Published in: Environment
  1. 1. Docentes: Romina Otárola M Asignatura: Tecnología Curso: 3 “A” Reciclaje Objetivo de la clase: Planificar la construcción de un contenedor de reciclaje I. Colorea los contenedores de reciclaje, según corresponda:
  Docentes: Romina Otárola M Asignatura:Tecnología Curso: 3 "A" Ficha de planificación de trabajo de contenedor Objetivo de la clase: Planificar la construcción de un contenedor de reciclaje Debemos construir un contenedor para reciclar nuestra basura en la sala de clase. Planificación del trabajo: 1- ¿De qué materiales será nuestro contenedor? 2- ¿Qué logos inventaremos para reciclar por ejemplo plástico, papel y basura orgánica? Dibújalos. 3- Dibuja aquí el diseño sólo del contenedor (forma y dimensiones)

×