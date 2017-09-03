Historiografia aula 01 dia 20 de abril de 2017

Aula 01 Professor: Romildo Jônatas Feitosa Santos Estácio FMJ Juazeiro do Norte – Ceará Dia 20 de abril de 2017
 1. 1: método é o caminho que permite ao sujeito cognoscente (estudioso) alcançar o pleno conhecimento do objeto de estud...
 Historiografia Clássica 1. Modelo clássico ou positivista 1.1. Características : Propõe a divisão da História em período...
1. É aplicável apenas ao mundo europeu, ou seja, leva em consideração apenas a realidade do continente europeu e coloca os...
 1. Tem origem com o sociólogo francês Augusto Comte (1799-1857) , no INÍCIO do século XIX, na França.  2. Divide a Hist...
 1. Karl Marx, no livro o Capital (Das Kapital – 1867), estabelece que o motor da História é a luta de classes e que semp...
 Para Marx, existe uma infraestrutura e uma macroestrutura  1. Infraestrutura: conjunto de meio que permitem a uma socie...
 Karl Marx classificou a História de acordo com o método de produção em seis Sistemas:  1. Sistema de produção primitivo...
 1. Surge na França no FINAL do século XIX  2. Propõe um olhar mais subjetivista da História  3. Leva em consideração a...
 1. Corrente de pensamento que surge com Claude Bernestein, e que ganha força nos Estados Unidos da América ao longo do s...
 1. Primárias : A fonte foi produzido pelo próprio autor, ou seja, é de autoria própria.  2. Secundárias : São fontes pr...
