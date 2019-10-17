[MOST WISHED] The Podcast Planner by Addy Saucedo

The Podcast Planner: Podcasting Workbook With Templates To Help Podcasters Consistently Plan, Record and PublishFinally, a planner for Podcasters! It provides everything a Podcaster needs to be organized, motivated and happily podcasting.More Information: A complete video review of the book is available at ThePodcastPlanner.com.This planner provides you with: episode recording templates (3 show types), podcast compass, content builder, podcast calendar templates, note pages (for ideas, brainstorming and important notes), start to finish episode checklists, inspiring quotes, conversation triggers for helping you get the best out of your interviews.Whether your mission is to educate, entertain or inspire, this planner has been designed to help you, the Podcaster, stay focused on delivering what you already know, episode by episode.*This is a physical planner, not a PDF and is not available in a PDF or eBook form.*Buy your planner today!

