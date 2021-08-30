Successfully reported this slideshow.
Immunization
Objectives  Introduction  Types of vaccination  Contraindications  Discussion of individual vaccines  Preparations  ...
INTRODUCTION - Administration of all or part of micro organism or modified product. - Resulting in protection against the ...
Importance of immunization  Prevention and control of disease is important for their healthy growth.  They must be provi...
Why adolescents should be immunized?  Success of Immunization Program has resulted in the decrease in incidence of the va...
Active Immunization Types  Live attenuated  Virus Measles, mumps, rubella  Bacteria BCG  Killed  Virus Hepatitis B  ...
Human Immune Serum Globulin  Specific  IM Hepatitis B (HBIG) Rabies (RIG) Tetanus (TIG) Varicella (VZIG)  IV CMV (CMV-I...
Human Immune Serum Globulin  Non-specific  IM Immune serum globulin(ISG)  Hepatitis A  Measles  IV Intravenous immune...
Passive Immunization (Cont)  SPECIFIC EQUINE ANTIBODIES (IM)  BOTULISM ANTITOXIN  DIPHTERIA ANTITOXIN  TETANUS ANTITOX...
Recommended Immunization Schedule
RECOMMENDED AGE VACCINE(S) BIRTH BCG, Hepatitis B (HBV) 2 MONTHS [DTP, HIB, HBV] Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) 4 MONTHS [...
General Contraindications  Moderate or severe illness with or without fever  Anaphylactic reaction to vaccine or vaccine...
Invalid Contraindications  Mild to moderate local reaction  Mild acute illness with or without low grade fever  Current...
Immunization Of Special Groups IMMUNOCOMPROMISED HOSTS  Avoid MMR, measles (may be used in HIV)  Avoid OPV; use IPV for ...
Compulsory Vaccines
Bacillus Calmette-Guerin Vaccine (BCG)  INDICATIONS  All newborns  All tuberculin negative infants  PRECAUTIONS & CONT...
Bacillus Calmette-Guerin Vaccine (BCG) SIDE EFFECTS  Local  Skin ulceration, regional lymphadenitis  Subcutaneous absce...
Hepatitis B  PREPARATIONS  ENGERIX-B  RECOMBIVAX HB
Hepatitis B  ADMINISTRATION:  0.5 -1 ML, anterolateral thigh or deltoid  IM injection  at 0,1 and 6 months  SIDE EFFE...
Poliomyelitis Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS  (A) Oral (OPV) SABIN (Live attenuated)  (B) Inactivated (eIPV) SALK (killed) ...
Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTP)  PREPARATIONS  < 7 years : DTP, DT, DTaP (acellular pertussis vaccine)  > 7 years...
Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTP)  CONTRAINDICATIONS (CI)  Encephalopathy within 7 days  Progressive or unstable ne...
Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)  PREPARATIONS:  MEASLES.  MMR.  ADMINISTRATION:  SC.  INDICATIONS:  Primary immuniza...
Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR) PRECAUTIONS & CONTRAINDICATIONS  Pregnancy  Anaphylaxis to eggs  Immunodeficiency and im...
Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)  ADVERSE REACTIONS  Fever ,rash (7 days post vaccination)  Arthralgia , arthritis (rubel...
Haemophilus Influenzae Type B  ADMINISTRATION  IM  2,4,6 months, booster at 15 months  INDICATIONS  Children under 5 ...
Varicella Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS:  Varivax vaccine (MSD)  ADMINISTRATION:  0.5 ml IM  12 months and above……..2 dos...
Varicella Prophylaxis  INDICATIONS:  All children 12 months-18 years: (if no history of varicella)  EFFICACY:  70-90%
Varicella Prophylaxis  PRECAUTIONS & CONTRAITNDICATIONS:  Immunocompromised patients  Within 5 months of IG  Children ...
Hepatitis A  NATURE OF VACCINE:  Killed formalin inactivated vaccine.  PREPARATIONS:  Various preparations available e...
Hepatitis A  INDICATIONS:  children 1 year and above Susceptible children in endemic areas Chronic liver disease Hemo...
Hepatitis A  ADMINISTRATION:  IM injection  2 doses, at least 6 months apart  ADVERSE REACTIONS:  Local reactions, fe...
Additional Vaccines
Pneumococcal Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS:  Purified capsular polysaccharide of 23 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae  ...
Pneumococcal Prophylaxis  INDICATIONS:  Primary vaccination (conjugate vaccine)  children 2 yr. or older with  Anatomi...
Pneumococcal Prophylaxis  SIDE EFFECTS: Soreness , erythema, fever, myalgia Anaphylactic reactions (rare)
Meningococcal Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS:  monovalent (A or C)  bivalent (A & C)  quadrivalent (A,C,Y & W-135)  quadri...
Meningococcal Prophylaxis  INDICATIONS:  Control of outbreaks  Children with complement deficiencies or asplenia  SIDE...
Influenza Virus  Nature of vaccine:  Killed vaccine.  Live attenuated  Preparations:  whole and “split virus” vaccine...
Influenza Virus  ADMINISTRATION:  IM (killed).  Live attenuated (intranasal).  1 dose during influenzae season.  Chil...
Influenza Virus  Indications:  chronic cardio-respiratory disease  asthma  cystic fibrosis  bronchopulmonary dysplasia
Influenza Virus  Indications:  Sickle cell anemia.  Chronic salicylate therapy.  Diabetes mellitus.  Chronic renal di...
Influenza Virus  Contraindication:  Anaphylaxis to previous dose.  Hypersensitivity to eggs.  Adverse Reaction:  Sore...
New Vaccines  Rota virus vaccines  Human papilloma virus vaccine
THANKS
Immunization

Immunization

  1. 1. Immunization
  2. 2. Objectives  Introduction  Types of vaccination  Contraindications  Discussion of individual vaccines  Preparations  Administration  Precautions and contraindications  Side effects
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION - Administration of all or part of micro organism or modified product. - Resulting in protection against the disease. What is Immunization?
  4. 4. Importance of immunization  Prevention and control of disease is important for their healthy growth.  They must be provided with the opportunity of healthy growth and development.  Routine immunization also provides a chance of a health visit  Gives further chance for preventive services and health counseling.
  5. 5. Why adolescents should be immunized?  Success of Immunization Program has resulted in the decrease in incidence of the vaccine preventable diseases.  But unimmunized adolescents have become more susceptible.
  6. 6. Active Immunization Types  Live attenuated  Virus Measles, mumps, rubella  Bacteria BCG  Killed  Virus Hepatitis B  Bacteria  Whole Pertussis  Toxoid Tetanus  Polysaccharide Meningoccocal
  7. 7. Human Immune Serum Globulin  Specific  IM Hepatitis B (HBIG) Rabies (RIG) Tetanus (TIG) Varicella (VZIG)  IV CMV (CMV-IG) RSV (RSV-IG)
  8. 8. Human Immune Serum Globulin  Non-specific  IM Immune serum globulin(ISG)  Hepatitis A  Measles  IV Intravenous immune globulin(IGIV)  Antibody deficiency disorders  ITP  Kawasaki syndrome
  9. 9. Passive Immunization (Cont)  SPECIFIC EQUINE ANTIBODIES (IM)  BOTULISM ANTITOXIN  DIPHTERIA ANTITOXIN  TETANUS ANTITOXIN  SNAKE & SPIDER ANTI-VENOM  MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES (IV)  ANTI-ENDOTOXIN ANTIBODIES
  10. 10. Recommended Immunization Schedule
  11. 11. RECOMMENDED AGE VACCINE(S) BIRTH BCG, Hepatitis B (HBV) 2 MONTHS [DTP, HIB, HBV] Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) 4 MONTHS [DTP, HIB, HBV] Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) 6 MONTHS [DTP, HIB, HBV] Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) 9 MONTHS Measles vaccine (mono) 12 MONTHS Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) MMR Varicella 1 8 MONTHS Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) DTP, HIB Hepatitis A 24 MONTHS Hepatitis A 4 – 6 YEARS Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) DTP MMR Varicella
  12. 12. General Contraindications  Moderate or severe illness with or without fever  Anaphylactic reaction to vaccine or vaccine constituent  Live attenuated vaccines  Pregnant women  Immunocompromised / Immunosuppressed children  within 3-11 months of immunoglobulin administration
  13. 13. Invalid Contraindications  Mild to moderate local reaction  Mild acute illness with or without low grade fever  Current antimicrobial therapy  Convalescent phase of illnesses  Prematurity and low birth weight  History of penicillin or other nonspecific allergies  Malnutrition
  14. 14. Immunization Of Special Groups IMMUNOCOMPROMISED HOSTS  Avoid MMR, measles (may be used in HIV)  Avoid OPV; use IPV for these children and their household contacts PRETERM INFANTS  Treat as term babies  Avoid OPV in hospital  Influenza vaccine in BPD  may delay HBV if <2 kg & mother is HBsAG negative
  15. 15. Compulsory Vaccines
  16. 16. Bacillus Calmette-Guerin Vaccine (BCG)  INDICATIONS  All newborns  All tuberculin negative infants  PRECAUTIONS & CONTRAINDICATIONS(CI):  Give only to PPD negative children  CI in persons with immunodeficiencies  CI during pregnancy
  17. 17. Bacillus Calmette-Guerin Vaccine (BCG) SIDE EFFECTS  Local  Skin ulceration, regional lymphadenitis  Subcutaneous abscess  Generalized  Anaphylaxis, generalized BCG infection  (rare): osteitis
  18. 18. Hepatitis B  PREPARATIONS  ENGERIX-B  RECOMBIVAX HB
  19. 19. Hepatitis B  ADMINISTRATION:  0.5 -1 ML, anterolateral thigh or deltoid  IM injection  at 0,1 and 6 months  SIDE EFFECTS:  Pain  Arthralgia
  20. 20. Poliomyelitis Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS  (A) Oral (OPV) SABIN (Live attenuated)  (B) Inactivated (eIPV) SALK (killed)  ADMINISTRATION  OPV 2 drops orally  eIPV SC injection  PRECAUTIONS & CONTRAINDICATIONS(CI)  (a) OPV pregnancy, immunodeficiency  (b) IPV neomycin hypersensitivity  ADVERSE REACTIONS  OPV paralytic disease (rare)
  21. 21. Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTP)  PREPARATIONS  < 7 years : DTP, DT, DTaP (acellular pertussis vaccine)  > 7 years : Td, TdaP  ADMINISTRATION  IM
  22. 22. Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTP)  CONTRAINDICATIONS (CI)  Encephalopathy within 7 days  Progressive or unstable neurological disorders  Anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose  PRECAUTIONS  severe systemic reactions such as  Temp > 40.50C  persistent inconsolable crying > 3 hours  Collapse episodes  Convulsions
  23. 23. Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)  PREPARATIONS:  MEASLES.  MMR.  ADMINISTRATION:  SC.  INDICATIONS:  Primary immunization at 1 & 6 years.
  24. 24. Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR) PRECAUTIONS & CONTRAINDICATIONS  Pregnancy  Anaphylaxis to eggs  Immunodeficiency and immunosuppression  Immunoglobulins within 3-11 months
  25. 25. Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)  ADVERSE REACTIONS  Fever ,rash (7 days post vaccination)  Arthralgia , arthritis (rubella)  Encephalitis [rare] (measles, mumps)  Suppression of PPD skin test (measles)  Convulsions in prone children(measles)  Thrombocytopenia
  26. 26. Haemophilus Influenzae Type B  ADMINISTRATION  IM  2,4,6 months, booster at 15 months  INDICATIONS  Children under 5 years of age  High risk children  SIDE EFFECTS:  Local pain and erythema  Mild fever
  27. 27. Varicella Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS:  Varivax vaccine (MSD)  ADMINISTRATION:  0.5 ml IM  12 months and above……..2 doses
  28. 28. Varicella Prophylaxis  INDICATIONS:  All children 12 months-18 years: (if no history of varicella)  EFFICACY:  70-90%
  29. 29. Varicella Prophylaxis  PRECAUTIONS & CONTRAITNDICATIONS:  Immunocompromised patients  Within 5 months of IG  Children on long term salicylates  SIDE EFFECTS:  Fever , rash  Zoster
  30. 30. Hepatitis A  NATURE OF VACCINE:  Killed formalin inactivated vaccine.  PREPARATIONS:  Various preparations available e.g. Havrix 720 Junior, Havrix 1440 etc.
  31. 31. Hepatitis A  INDICATIONS:  children 1 year and above Susceptible children in endemic areas Chronic liver disease Hemophilia
  32. 32. Hepatitis A  ADMINISTRATION:  IM injection  2 doses, at least 6 months apart  ADVERSE REACTIONS:  Local reactions, fever  Rare: anaphylaxis
  33. 33. Additional Vaccines
  34. 34. Pneumococcal Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS:  Purified capsular polysaccharide of 23 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae  7 valent conjugated vaccine  ADMINISTRATION:  IM / SC  1 dose/booster 5 years
  35. 35. Pneumococcal Prophylaxis  INDICATIONS:  Primary vaccination (conjugate vaccine)  children 2 yr. or older with  Anatomical or functional asplenia  Sickle cell disease  Nephrotic syndrome  Immunosuppression
  36. 36. Pneumococcal Prophylaxis  SIDE EFFECTS: Soreness , erythema, fever, myalgia Anaphylactic reactions (rare)
  37. 37. Meningococcal Prophylaxis  PREPARATIONS:  monovalent (A or C)  bivalent (A & C)  quadrivalent (A,C,Y & W-135)  quadrivalent conjugate quadrivalent  ADMINISTRATION:  SC
  38. 38. Meningococcal Prophylaxis  INDICATIONS:  Control of outbreaks  Children with complement deficiencies or asplenia  SIDE EFFECTS:  local erythema and discomfort  transient fever
  39. 39. Influenza Virus  Nature of vaccine:  Killed vaccine.  Live attenuated  Preparations:  whole and “split virus” vaccines.  “split virus” vaccines are recommended for children 6 months and older.  composition of the vaccine is changed annually.
  40. 40. Influenza Virus  ADMINISTRATION:  IM (killed).  Live attenuated (intranasal).  1 dose during influenzae season.  Children 6months-9 years should receive an additional dose, 4 weeks after the 1st dose, if not previously immunized.
  41. 41. Influenza Virus  Indications:  chronic cardio-respiratory disease  asthma  cystic fibrosis  bronchopulmonary dysplasia
  42. 42. Influenza Virus  Indications:  Sickle cell anemia.  Chronic salicylate therapy.  Diabetes mellitus.  Chronic renal disease.  Chronic metabolic disease.  immunosuppressive conditions: cancer, HIV etc.  Hospital personnel with significant patient contact.
  43. 43. Influenza Virus  Contraindication:  Anaphylaxis to previous dose.  Hypersensitivity to eggs.  Adverse Reaction:  Soreness at injection site.  Allergic response.  Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
  44. 44. New Vaccines  Rota virus vaccines  Human papilloma virus vaccine
  45. 45. THANKS

CLASS FOR MBBS STUDENTS

×