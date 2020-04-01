Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ergonomics 1 E-content developed by: Dr. Roma Patki Dr. BMN College of Home Science || Dept. of Resource Mgt 26.03.2020 Sp...
THERMOREGULATORY SYSTEM Humans are homeothermic and require a nearly constant internal body temperature for maintain norma...
HOW DOES THE BODY FUNCTION UNDER NORMAL THERMAL CIRCUMSTANCES? Most body organs are most efficient at relatively constant ...
HOW IS THERMOREGULATION CONTROLLED? For physiological system for thermoregulation operates like an automatic control syste...
HOW IS THERMOREGULATION CONTROLLED? Thermosensitive neural tissue consist of specialised receptors in the outer layers whi...
HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT STROKE- the most serious form of heat related illness, happens when the body is unable to re...
HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT EXHAUSTION - is the body’s response to loss of water and salt from heavy sweating. Signs inc...
HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT CRAMPS – are caused by the loss of body salts and fluids during sweating. Low salt levels in...
HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT RASH - also known as prickly heat, is skin irritation is caused by sweat that does not evapo...
COLD ILLNESS DISORDERS FROSTBITE - A condition in which skin and the tissue just below the skin freeze. Frostbite mostly a...
COLD ILLNESS DISORDERS  HYPOTHERMIA- is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can prod...
12 Stay Home, Stay Safe #fightagainstcorona
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thermoregulatory system

30 views

Published on

The ppt talks about Thermoregulatory system, heat and col illness disorders and how the body thermoregulation is carried out.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thermoregulatory system

  1. 1. Ergonomics 1 E-content developed by: Dr. Roma Patki Dr. BMN College of Home Science || Dept. of Resource Mgt 26.03.2020 Special Outreach sessions in view of closure of college on account of COVID-19 Advisory
  2. 2. THERMOREGULATORY SYSTEM Humans are homeothermic and require a nearly constant internal body temperature for maintain normal physiological functions. The homeostatic mechanisms for regulating body temperatures represents the thermoregulatory system. Body temperature is controlled by balancing heat production against heat loss. The thermoregulatory system usually maintains core body temperature which is 37 degrees C in human body. 2
  3. 3. HOW DOES THE BODY FUNCTION UNDER NORMAL THERMAL CIRCUMSTANCES? Most body organs are most efficient at relatively constant temperatures, near 37 degrees C. the normal range is from 35-40 degrees C allows considerable variations induced by circadian variations, vigorous exercise, variations in ambient temperature, results of food intake, age, menstrual variation in women and emotional factors. When body temperature is beyond the normal range, it is an indication of a disease state, unusual activity, or extraordinary environmental conditions which can lead damage of body tissues. 3
  4. 4. HOW IS THERMOREGULATION CONTROLLED? For physiological system for thermoregulation operates like an automatic control system that responds to negative feedback. The body temperature is regulated at a set reference temperature, and temperature sensors throughout the body respond to the central controller in the anterior hypothalamic region of the brainstem, which them adjusts heat production and loss accordingly. 4
  5. 5. HOW IS THERMOREGULATION CONTROLLED? Thermosensitive neural tissue consist of specialised receptors in the outer layers which detect the temperature of the skin. In normal environmental conditions, the body is quick to perceive the temperature changes and trigger a response that tells a body. 5
  6. 6. HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT STROKE- the most serious form of heat related illness, happens when the body is unable to regulate, its core temperature. In such a condition the sweating stops and the body is no longer to rid itself of excess heat. Signs include confusion, loss of consciousness and seizures. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that may result in death! 6
  7. 7. HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT EXHAUSTION - is the body’s response to loss of water and salt from heavy sweating. Signs include dizziness, nausea, weakness, irritability, thirst and heavy sweating. 7
  8. 8. HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT CRAMPS – are caused by the loss of body salts and fluids during sweating. Low salt levels in muscles lead to painful cramps. Cramps may occur during or after working hours. 8
  9. 9. HEAT ILLNESS DISORDERS  HEAT RASH - also known as prickly heat, is skin irritation is caused by sweat that does not evaporate from the skin. Heat rash is the most common problem, in hot working environments. 9
  10. 10. COLD ILLNESS DISORDERS FROSTBITE - A condition in which skin and the tissue just below the skin freeze. Frostbite mostly affects small, exposed body parts such as fingers and toes. With frostbite, the skin gets very cold, then numb, hard and pale. Mild cases can be treated with gradual warming. Severe cases require medical care to prevent complications.The exposure can lead to severe damage. The worst cases need amputation (complete removal of the body part). 10
  11. 11. COLD ILLNESS DISORDERS  HYPOTHERMIA- is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. Normal body temperature is around 98.6 F (37 C). Hypothermia occurs in stages.  1st - shivering, reduced circulation;  2nd : slow, weak pulse, slowed breathing, lack of co- ordination, irritability, confusion and sleepy behaviour; Advanced stage: slow, weak or absent respiration and pulse 11
  12. 12. 12 Stay Home, Stay Safe #fightagainstcorona

×