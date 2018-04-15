Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTROSIS DIPLOMADO DE ORTESIS PLANTARES L.T.O. Rolando Uriel Martínez G...
ARTROLOGIA O SINDESMOLOGÍA Estudia las articulaciones: llamada junturas o coyunturas. ARTICULACIÓN: Conjunto de formacione...
ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTROSIS Son articulaciones móviles. Sus superficies articulares poseen forma variable pudie...
CLASIFICACION DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTROSIS ARTICULACIONES UNIAXIALES PERMITEN MOVIMIENTO EN UN SOLO EJE L...
LAS ARTICULACIONES TROCOIDES (EN PIVOTE, TROCHUS): son aquellas donde las superficies articulares están moldeadas, una de ...
ARTICULACIONES BIAXIALES PERMITEN MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DE DOS EJES Se caracterizan porque sus superficies articulares son ...
Son aquellas que están formadas por dos huesos que se encuentran unidos de forma irregular, y en que un hueso es cóncavo y...
ARTICULACIONES MULTIAXIALES, LAS CUÁLES PERMITEN LOS MOVIMIENTOS EN TRES EJES O MÁS LAS ARTICULACIONES ENARTROSIS (ESFÉRIC...
ESTRUCTURA DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES CARTILAGO, CARTILAGO HIALINO O FIBROCARTILAGO: Tipo de tejido conectivo, que e...
LIGAMENTOS: Este tejido se encuentra estructurado por un grupo de pequeñas entidades denominadas fascículos. La función de...
BURSAS: Son unas almoadillas formadas por membranas sinoviales y repletas de líquido sinovial que tienen la función de evi...
FUENTES BIBLIOGRAFICAS  https://mianatomia.wordpress.com/2014/10/15/articulaciones-sinoviales-diartrosis-o- moviles/  ht...
  1. 1. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTROSIS DIPLOMADO DE ORTESIS PLANTARES L.T.O. Rolando Uriel Martínez Garcia
  2. 2. ARTROLOGIA O SINDESMOLOGÍA Estudia las articulaciones: llamada junturas o coyunturas. ARTICULACIÓN: Conjunto de formaciones blandas y duras que sirven para unir dos o más huesos. Sus funciones son de constituir puntos de unión del esqueleto y producir movimientos mecánicos, proporcionando elasticidad y plasticidad al cuerpo.
  3. 3. ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTROSIS Son articulaciones móviles. Sus superficies articulares poseen forma variable pudiendo ser cóncavas o convexas en forma de polea o mas o menos planas. Se hayan revestidas de cartílago articular de espesor variable y de gran elasticidad.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACION DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTROSIS ARTICULACIONES UNIAXIALES PERMITEN MOVIMIENTO EN UN SOLO EJE LAS ARTICULACIONES TROCLEARES (EN BISAGRA, GÍNGLIMO): son aquellas donde las superficies articulares están moldeadas de manera que solo permiten los movimientos flexión y extensión.
  5. 5. LAS ARTICULACIONES TROCOIDES (EN PIVOTE, TROCHUS): son aquellas donde las superficies articulares están moldeadas, una de ellas cilíndricamente y la otra con forma cóncava y que rodea la primera. Permiten movimientos de rotación lateral y rotación medial.
  6. 6. ARTICULACIONES BIAXIALES PERMITEN MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DE DOS EJES Se caracterizan porque sus superficies articulares son planas y sólo permiten movimientos de deslizamiento. Las articulaciones artrodias (planas, deslizantes ): son aquellas posee por una banda una superficie articular cóncava-convexa y contrariamente, otra que es convexa-cóncava. No permiten el movimiento de rotación pero sí que permiten aducción -abducción y flexión-extensión. Las articulaciones en silla de montar (selar, de encaje recíproco)
  7. 7. Son aquellas que están formadas por dos huesos que se encuentran unidos de forma irregular, y en que un hueso es cóncavo y el otro es convexo. LAS ARTICULACIONES CONDILOIDEAS (ELIPSOIDALES)
  8. 8. ARTICULACIONES MULTIAXIALES, LAS CUÁLES PERMITEN LOS MOVIMIENTOS EN TRES EJES O MÁS LAS ARTICULACIONES ENARTROSIS (ESFÉRICAS) • Son aquellas que están formadas por una superficie articular cóncava y otra convexa. Estas articulaciones se caracterizan por el libre movimiento en cualquier dirección
  9. 9. ESTRUCTURA DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES CARTILAGO, CARTILAGO HIALINO O FIBROCARTILAGO: Tipo de tejido conectivo, que esta formado por células y fibras y el resistente al desgaste. CAPSULA Y MEMBRANA SINOVIAL: La capsula es una estructura cartilaginosa que envuelve a la articulación y a la membrana sinovial, la membrana secreta liquido sinovial el cual lubrica la articulación.
  10. 10. LIGAMENTOS: Este tejido se encuentra estructurado por un grupo de pequeñas entidades denominadas fascículos. La función de los ligamentos es la unión y estabilización de estructuras. LIQUIDO SINOVIAL: Su función en la articulación es actuar como lubricante, manteniendo al mínimo la fricción entre los huesos durante el movimiento o mientras estos soporta la carga y permite así el desarrollo de su correcta función articular.
  11. 11. BURSAS: Son unas almoadillas formadas por membranas sinoviales y repletas de líquido sinovial que tienen la función de evitar fricciones entre los elementos de la articulación. MENISCO: son fibrocartílagos de forma variable que tienen la función de estabilizar la articulación, a su vez desempeñan la función de amortiguar los impactos y de evitar movimientos inviables.
  12. 12. FUENTES BIBLIOGRAFICAS  https://mianatomia.wordpress.com/2014/10/15/articulaciones-sinoviales-diartrosis-o- moviles/  https://grupocolaborativoui1.wordpress.com/2014/12/13/clases-de-articulaciones/  Articulaciones: Diartrosis (2011). Biologia Humana. Recuperado de: http://biohumana35.blogspot.com.es/2011/06/articulaciones-diartrosis.html  Articulaciones sinoviales(s.f.).Ecured. Recuperado de: http://www.ecured.cu/index.php/Articulaciones_sinoviales

