[GIFT IDEAS] The Kamishibai Classroom: Engaging Multiple Literacies Through the Art of Paper Theater by Tara M. McGowan by Tara M. McGowan

Kamishibai is an interactive storytelling form that allows students to develop mastery of multiple literacies, while also learning to combine these literacies effectively. This title introduces the ideas for using kamishibai performance and story creation as a teaching tool. It outlines the hands-on, and interactive workshops.

Download Click This Link https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=1591588731

