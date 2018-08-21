Successfully reported this slideshow.
Motivational Interviewing for Health Care Professionals: A Sensible Approach presents a new way of teaching the theory and practice of motivational interviewing (MI) to health care professionals (HCPs). MI has been shown to improve treatment adherence and outcomes, promote health behaviour change, improve patient satisfaction with care, and increase retention rates in complex case management. But sharing medical expertise while empowering patients to make their own decisions can be a daunting task. This book describes how MI effectively replaces everyday persuasive strategies and language habits that trigger resistance in patients, and how this can be overcome through building rapport with the patient and listening to the patient s reasoning and concerns. Using MI will enable HCPs to communicate with patients in a clear, concise, and structured way. HCPs will have a greater impact on improving patient outcomes by using the tools and skills in this book. It is a practical, step-by-step approach to the use of MI skills and tools in all practice settings. It features multiple dialogues between HCPs and patients to illustrate the use of MI skills and tools. There are case studies including extensive dialogues with video links, plus analysis of the cases, to demonstrate the effectiveness of MI.

Author : Bruce A Berger
Language : English
  2. 2. Book details Author : Bruce A Berger Pages : 240 pages Publisher : American Pharmacists Association 2013-10-24 Language : English ISBN-10 : 158212180X ISBN-13 : 9781582121802
