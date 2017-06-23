INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DEPARTAMENTAL INSTITUTO PARCELAS COTA CUNDINAMARCA TALLER DE MATEMÁTICAS DEL CAPITULO I AL CAPITULO ...
10. Siguiendo el proceso aprendido del libro “El Diablo de los números” como se haría más fácilmente y que resultado daría...
10. ¿Qué faltaba en ese nuevo mundo al que había llegado Robert? 11. ¿Po qué son tan largos los números Romanos? 12. ¿Inve...
Taller sobre el diablo de los números

Taller sobre el diablo de los números

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DEPARTAMENTAL INSTITUTO PARCELAS COTA CUNDINAMARCA TALLER DE MATEMÁTICAS DEL CAPITULO I AL CAPITULO SEXTO SOBRE EL LIBRO EL DIABLO DE LOS NÚMEROS PARA TRABAJAR CON LOS GRADOS SEXTOS Y SÉPTIMOS. DOCENTES A DESARROLLAR ESTE TALLER LIC. FRANCISCO CASTRO Y LIC. CLARA ROJAS 1. Enumera alguno de los principios básicos de las matemáticas que se citan en el libro. 2. Investiga, teniendo en cuenta las pistas que aparece en el capítulo, cuál es el nombre de pila de Lord Russell. 3. Encuentras alguna similitud entre las biografías del escritor del libro y Lord Russell. 4. Busca en un libro una demostración matemática. Cópiala y trata de entenderla. Busca el significado de los símbolos que aparecen. (a + b) x (a - b) = (a2 – b2) (a x a) – (a x b) + (b x a) – (b x b) = a2 - b2. 5. Esta persona ha sido galardonada con el premio Príncipe de Asturias 2002, ¿Sabrías decirnos en que modalidad? 6. ¿Conoces el título de algún libro relacionado con las matemáticas que haya sido un líder en ventas? 7. ¿En cuántos y cuáles lugares aparece Robert durante todos sus sueños? 8. Arme la serie de Bonatschi de los primeros 30 números, ¿en qué capitulo está? 9. Suponiendo que vamos a armar un edificio en forma de triángulo y cada piso está conformado por cuadrados tal como se explica en el libro, construya el triángulo de 20 pisos y los números que van en cada cuadrado, partiendo del piso más alto que tiene solo un cuadrado, el que le sigue hacia abajo dos, el tercero hacia abajo tres, explica cómo se calcula cada número, de cada cuadrado.
  2. 2. 10. Siguiendo el proceso aprendido del libro “El Diablo de los números” como se haría más fácilmente y que resultado daría, la suma de los 20 primeros números, de los 50 primeros números, de los 150 primeros números, recuerde sin que tenga que sumar de uno en uno 11. Como se llama esta figura, construya una igual de lado igual a 5 centímetros, pinte cada cara de un color diferente y escriba en una de ellas en que capitulo la encontró. 12. Este trabajo tiene un valor de 20 puntos, se debe entregar hasta el 31 de julio en hojas de papel examen, para la figura en cartulina cada cara debe estar pintada o coloreada diferente y no deben existir dos colores iguales consecutivos. RESPONDE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: EN LA PRIMERA NOCHE 1. ¿Qué pesadillas recurrentes suele tener Robert? 2. ¿Quién es el señor que Robert se encuentra meciéndose sobre una hoja? 3. ¿Le gustan las matemáticas a Robert? ¿Por qué lo crees? 4. ¿Qué piensa el Diablo de los números de las calculadoras? 5. ¿Estás de acuerdo? ¿Por qué? 6. ¿Qué ejemplo utiliza para explicar que lo números son infinitos? 7. ¿Por qué inventó el diablo los demás números después del 1. ? 8. ¿Por qué se enfada el diablo cuando Robert dice que adivinó el resultado de una cuenta? EN LA SEGUNA NOCHE 9. ¿A dónde llegó Robert en su segundo sueño?
  3. 3. 10. ¿Qué faltaba en ese nuevo mundo al que había llegado Robert? 11. ¿Po qué son tan largos los números Romanos? 12. ¿Investiga cómo se escriben los números romanos y escribe la fecha de tu cumpleaños? EN LA TERCERA NOCHE 13. ¿Dónde se encuentra Robert esta vez con el diablo de la noche? 14. ¿Qué es un número de primera? EN LA CUARTA NOCHE 15. ¿Dónde aparece Robert en este nuevo sueño? 16. ¿De qué estaba formada la larguísima serpiente que salía del bastón del diablo? 17. ¿Cuántos números hay entre dos números enteros? 18. ¿Qué ocurre cuándo dividía 7/11 o 6/7? 19. ¿A qué se refiere el diablo con sacar un rábano? 20. ¿Que son los números irrazonables? EN LA QUINTA NOCHE 21. ¿Dónde se encuentra Robert con el diablo de los números? 22. Puedes seguir la serie que hicieron Robert y el diablo de los números: 1+2=3; 3+3=6; 6+4=10; 10+5=15; 15+6=21; ____, _____, ______? 23. ¿Qué son los números triangulares? 24. ¿Qué puedes hacer con los número triangulares? 25. ¿Qué son los números cuadrados? EN LA SEXTA NOCHE 26. ¿Quién es Bonatschi? 27. ¿Qué son los números de Bonatschi?

